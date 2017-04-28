Spurs take series in Game 6, 96-103

The Memphis Grizzlies concluded their 2016-17 season as they fell to the San Antonio Spurs 103-96, in Game 6 of their first round series on Thursday night at FedExForum. The Spurs won the series 4-2 and will advance to play the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Competing in their seventh consecutive postseason, the Grizzlies left it all on the floor throughout the game with the Spurs only leading by as many as seven. However, in the last 2:49 of regulation with the score tied at 92, the Spurs went on an 11-4 run to get the series-clinching win.

All five starters scored in double figures with Mike Conley leading the Grizzlies with 26 points on 7-of-18 shooting and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. Throughout the postseason, Conley recorded a career performance including a postseason franchise record of 35 points in Game 4. He has averaged 24.7 points and seven assists over the last six games this series and scored at least 20 points in the final five games, the longest streak of 20-point games in franchise postseason history.

Zach Randolph recorded his fourth double-double of the postseason with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Marc Gasol tallied 18 points, and averaged 19.3 points and 6.5 rebounds this postseason. Vince Carter also contributed 12 points, and James Ennis III posted 11 points.

MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard recorded a game-high 29 points, shooting 8-of-19 from the field. Tony Parker contributed 27 points while LaMarcus Aldridge posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Patty Mills also scored in double figure with 10 points.

Key Stat of the Night

The Spurs shot 55.0 percent (11-of-20) from the field in the fourth quarter while the Grizzlies shot just 30.8 percent (4-of-13), including 1-of-6 from three-point range.

Key Run of the Night

Trailing 88-81 with 6:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Spurs finished the game on a 22-8 run.

Grizz vs. Spurs Game 6 first half photos April 27, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks to pass the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies is introduced before Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: The opening tip off of Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies is introduced before Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: The Memphis Grizzlies mascot before Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: James Ennis #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Vince Carter #15 and Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies high five before the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies stretches before the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs high five before the game during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: The Memphis Grizzlies huddle up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies high fives teammates before the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Towels are presented for fans before the game of the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

More Game Shots

More Photos

Team Quotes

On the game

We couldn’t get a handle on them. We spectated a lot once we got the stop and they did their work early on the glass. They really pounded us there in that situation. Like I said, it was a war. It was what everybody expected it would be and what I thought our team would do. There is a lot of character in our locker room and the better team took care of business and they beat us. They beat us fair and square. That’s great. Just throw me in the fire with [Gregg Popovich], right? I love it. But it was awesome and I’m really proud of our team and the way they competed this series. -- Coach Fizdale

On Mike Conley

Every night I would close my eyes and envision this for Mike Conley when I thought about our team. Wow, he really had a great season and I think he showed people in this playoffs that he’s a big time player that’s not afraid of the moment and that loves competition. We saw a little bit of feistiness come out of him, which that’s the part that I’m going to keep poking at. Now that he’s going into his later years, he’s got to get a bit grumpier, but he’s just such a good guy. I’m really proud of the way that he evolved. He looks like an NBA point guard of today’s NBA now. I take a lot of pride in that, and I think Nick Van Exel deserves a lot of credit for that too. -- Coach Fizdale

On his first season as a head coach

Fast. It flew by. Obviously, there were stretches there where I thought it would never end like the five-game losing streak and when we lost all our guys and had the Nasty Nine. That was a nine-game streak that seemed like it took two months. But for some reason now, it feels like it just flew by. It seemed like it went so fast that I didn’t even get a chance to enjoy it. It was a great experience for me. I’m really lucky to have a staff that kept me sane. J.B. Bickerstaff is phenomenal. It’s just a matter of time for him to be a head coach because I can’t hold him down for long. This guy is a big time coach. My Zen master Keith Smart, he started lighting lavender candles in my office and getting me to say my woosahs, and it really helped me grow up fast in my first year. I’ve really got a great staff. Bob Bender has been fantastic as well. -- Coach Fizdale

On knowing the team battled

I think that we fought as hard as we could with what we had. We’ve had a tough year. Guys have had to step up. James Ennis did a great job, Wayne Selden coming at the end of the year, Troy Daniels, you can just go down the list; JaMychal [Green], all of those guys really had to take a bigger role against a great team. They were a reason why we were in this. It’s just been a pleasure to play with a group that really leaves it out there like that. -- Mike Conley

On how he played this series

No regrets. I did about just as much as I could. I left everything I had out there. I know my teammates did the same. Like I said, that’s why it’s just been such a pleasure to play with guys like that. To know that not only myself, but everyone else is really laying it on the line, it’s exhausting but it’s worth it. -- Mike Conley

On the emotions he went through at the end of the game

It’s hard, it’s hard. The season is over so it’s hard to now reflect on the whole season. We were getting ready to travel tomorrow and getting ready to play, in our minds, game seven and not anymore. It’s not easy. -- Marc Gasol

On the Spurs executing down the stretch

I think we had the game in our hand, but we couldn't get stops. We didn’t execute well, well enough at least. They were getting pretty good looks and we were not getting those great looks that they were getting, obviously they made shots, we didn’t. They win. -- Marc Gasol

On if it felt like one that got away

Yeah, it does. Like I said we felt like it got away. They hit shots in the end and we couldn't hit shots that we usually hit and a few mistakes here and there and they capitalized on it. -- Zach Randolph

On being able to sleep knowing they battled throughout the game

Oh definitely, our effort was there and we left it all out on the court, no question there. We didn’t lay down and we fought. -- Zach Randolph

Player Notes