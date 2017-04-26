Grizz drop Game 5 in San Antonio, 103-116

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round, 116-103, against the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday at AT&T Center. San Antonio leads the series 3-2.

Mike Conley (10-of-17 FG) scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half, including 17 third quarter points, to go with six assists and four steals. Marc Gasol (17 points), JaMychal Green (11 points), James Ennis III (11 points, all in the first half) and Vince Carter (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Grizzlies.

The Spurs enjoyed an effective night from three-point range, shooting 14-of-28 and setting a postseason-high for makes. Seven different Spurs connected from beyond the arc.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Patty Mills recorded a postseason career-high 20 points, shooting 7-of-10 from the field (5-of-7 3P). Mills hit four of his five threes in the fourth quarter alone.

Every mistake they capitalized on and it ended in a three every time. It is really just bad mental breakdowns. When you give up 116 points to the Spurs, you are probably not going to win. It’s as simple as that. I thought our offense was pretty good. We shot 51% from the field, 40% from three, and 90% from the line. With nine turnovers, for us, that usually equals a win, but we did not play defense today at all. I thought the fight was in us, but I didn’t think the execution was there. -- Coach Fizdale

I talked about it before the game. We are talking about two prideful champions. These guys are not just going to lay down and let this series go by without them getting involved. We expected that. We expected them to rise to the challenge, but the Patty Mills threes are just our guys falling asleep. Our attention to detail and our ability to focus in chaos was not there tonight. -- Coach Fizdale

In those games, we were definitely sharper with our defensive execution at home, no doubt about it. It was night and day actually. I think all of our guys can own that, and that is the good part about them. They know their baskets came off of breakdowns. Obviously, it is hard enough to guard the talent when you don’t mess up. Like I said, we have got a group of guys who are very hungry to get back home, try to get a win, and find our way back here for Game 7. -- Coach Fizdale

Yeah. The first half, I was trying to get everybody involved. We were trying to move the ball a little bit more and get everybody in a good rhythm. The second half, I knew I’d just be more aggressive, look for my shot more, be aggressive getting to the paint and trying to make plays. -- Mike Conley

“Give them a lot of credit tonight. They did a good job moving the ball, but a lot of it was mental breakdowns. Defensively, I thought we just had some communication errors, some middle drives that we allowed them to get into the paint and create opportunities for wide-open shots. They’re too good to allow them to get to the second side. You get guys like Patty [Mills] and Kawhi [Leonard] wide-open looks and you’re going to lose every night when you’re in those man-down situations.” -- Mike Conley

We don’t, and we try to stop the bleeding, stop them from scoring on you as quickly as possible, especially defensively. The pick and roll stuff, they got into the paint too easily. They got in to rotation, and our close out wasn’t great. They got to the middle again, opened up the paint, and that got us chasing our tail. We are going to have to do it at home. -- Marc Gasol