Grizz drop Game 5 in San Antonio, 103-116

Fizdale And Conley Speak With The Media Following Game 5 Loss

Mike Conley and David Fizdale both agree that Game 6 is Game 7 for the Memphis Grizzlies.

MEMvSAS Game 5 playlist 4/25/17

Fizdale And Conley Speak With The Media Following Game 5 Loss
Fizdale And Conley Speak With The Media Following Game 5 Loss

Mike Conley and David Fizdale both agree that Game 6 is Game 7 for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Apr 26, 2017  |  04:41
Game 5: Grizzlies @ Spurs highlights
Game 5: Grizzlies @ Spurs highlights

Catch the highlights from the Grizzlies Game 5 Playoffs matchup against Spurs in San Antonio.
Apr 25, 2017  |  01:40
Gasol drains 17 points against Spurs
Gasol drains 17 points against Spurs

Marc Gasol scores 17 points in Game 5 loss to Spurs in San Antonio.
Apr 25, 2017  |  01:04
Conley scores team-high 26 points in Game 5
Conley scores team-high 26 points in Game 5

Mike Conley scores 26 points(17 in the 3rd quarter) in the Grizzlies 103-116 defeat to the Spurs on Tuesday night.
Apr 25, 2017  |  01:14
Conley shows off handles
Conley shows off handles

Mike Conley shakes multiple Spurs defenders a finishes with a soft layup at the rim.
Apr 25, 2017  |  00:14
Conley completes and-1
Conley completes and-1

Mike Conley drives past Aldridge and Lee to the hole for a chance for a 3-point play.
Apr 25, 2017  |  00:11
Harrison reverse layup
Harrison reverse layup

Andrew Harrison drives to the rim on Kawhi Leonard for a sweet reverse layup.
Apr 25, 2017  |  00:06
Gasol and Conley connect on the break
Gasol and Conley connect on the break

Marc Gasol and Mike Conley lead the fast beak resulting in a Gasol lay-in.
Apr 25, 2017  |  00:10
Conley's no-look dish
Conley's no-look dish

Mike Conley drives to the rim and finds Zach Randolph cutting to the rim for an easy bucket.
Apr 25, 2017  |  00:07
Ennis rises for the jam
Ennis rises for the jam

James Ennis cuts baseline and rises for the dunk over Kawhi Leonard.
Apr 25, 2017  |  00:12
Grind City Media's 3 Things
Grind City Media’s 3 Things

Michael Wallace and Eric Hassletine break down 3 Things you need know about Grizz vs. Spurs Game 5.
Apr 25, 2017  |  02:50
4.25.17 Mike Conley media availability
4.25.17 Mike Conley media availability

Mike Conley, who's been as much a problem for the Spurs as Kawhi Leonard has been for the Grizzlies, discusses the challenge of winning Game 5 on the road.
Apr 25, 2017  |  02:30
Extended Cut: Grizzlies arrive in San Antonio for Game 5
Extended Cut: Grizzlies arrive in San Antonio for Game 5

Get an inside look at the Grizzlies departure from Memphis and arrival in San Antonio for game 5 against the Spurs Tuesday night.
Apr 24, 2017  |  01:01
Extended Cut: Grizzlies defeat Spurs in Game 4
Extended Cut: Grizzlies defeat Spurs in Game 4

Take a look back at Game 4 as Mike Conley delivers a franchise-high performance and the team claws their way to an OT victory capped by the game-winning shot in the final seconds by Marc Gasol.
Apr 23, 2017  |  09:38

Grizz drop Game 5 in San Antonio, 103-116

Posted: Apr 25, 2017

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round, 116-103, against the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday at AT&T Center. San Antonio leads the series 3-2.

Mike Conley (10-of-17 FG) scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half, including 17 third quarter points, to go with six assists and four steals. Marc Gasol (17 points), JaMychal Green (11 points), James Ennis III (11 points, all in the first half) and Vince Carter (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Grizzlies.

The Spurs enjoyed an effective night from three-point range, shooting 14-of-28 and setting a postseason-high for makes. Seven different Spurs connected from beyond the arc.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Patty Mills recorded a postseason career-high 20 points, shooting 7-of-10 from the field (5-of-7 3P). Mills hit four of his five threes in the fourth quarter alone.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return home with a Game 6 matchup against San Antonio Thursday at FedExForum at 8:30 p.m. CT. Come out to support the Grizzlies live at FedExForum, watch on TNT or FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Grizz vs. Spurs: Game 5 photos

April 25, 2017

Team Quotes

On explanation of what happen down the stretch…
Every mistake they capitalized on and it ended in a three every time. It is really just bad mental breakdowns. When you give up 116 points to the Spurs, you are probably not going to win. It’s as simple as that. I thought our offense was pretty good. We shot 51% from the field, 40% from three, and 90% from the line. With nine turnovers, for us, that usually equals a win, but we did not play defense today at all. I thought the fight was in us, but I didn’t think the execution was there.
-- Coach Fizdale
On Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili changing the game…
I talked about it before the game. We are talking about two prideful champions. These guys are not just going to lay down and let this series go by without them getting involved. We expected that. We expected them to rise to the challenge, but the Patty Mills threes are just our guys falling asleep. Our attention to detail and our ability to focus in chaos was not there tonight.
-- Coach Fizdale
On difference of defense in Games 3 and 4…
In those games, we were definitely sharper with our defensive execution at home, no doubt about it. It was night and day actually. I think all of our guys can own that, and that is the good part about them. They know their baskets came off of breakdowns. Obviously, it is hard enough to guard the talent when you don’t mess up. Like I said, we have got a group of guys who are very hungry to get back home, try to get a win, and find our way back here for Game 7.
-- Coach Fizdale
On if he was more aggressive in the third quarter…
Yeah. The first half, I was trying to get everybody involved. We were trying to move the ball a little bit more and get everybody in a good rhythm. The second half, I knew I’d just be more aggressive, look for my shot more, be aggressive getting to the paint and trying to make plays.
-- Mike Conley
On the Spurs making shots and the Grizzlies not executing on defense…
“Give them a lot of credit tonight. They did a good job moving the ball, but a lot of it was mental breakdowns. Defensively, I thought we just had some communication errors, some middle drives that we allowed them to get into the paint and create opportunities for wide-open shots. They’re too good to allow them to get to the second side. You get guys like Patty [Mills] and Kawhi [Leonard] wide-open looks and you’re going to lose every night when you’re in those man-down situations.”
-- Mike Conley
On if the Grizzlies change their game plan when they are down…
We don’t, and we try to stop the bleeding, stop them from scoring on you as quickly as possible, especially defensively. The pick and roll stuff, they got into the paint too easily. They got in to rotation, and our close out wasn’t great. They got to the middle again, opened up the paint, and that got us chasing our tail. We are going to have to do it at home.
-- Marc Gasol
On the Grizzlies’ defense tonight…
I don’t think it was us not doing our job. I felt it was more the discipline and consistency that is required to win Game 5 on the road. It is not just one action that you have to take away. Probably every possession there are going to be three, four, five actions that you’ve got to take away. And then you’ve got to finish playing with rebounds. And if you’re out of position for those, they space in a way that it is hard for you. If you mess up, you’re giving up the short rebound for them. Nobody said it was going to be easy, and now we’ve got to go back home and do what we’ve got to do to come back here.
-- Marc Gasol

