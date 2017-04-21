Grizz dominate Spurs in Game 3, 105-94

Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Michael Wallace and special guest Jabari Young break down Game 3 and preview Game 4 in the Grizz vs. Spurs series.

MEMvSAS: Game 3 playlist 4/20/17

Michael Wallace and special guest Jabari Young break down Game 3 and preview Game 4 in the Grizz vs. Spurs series.
Apr 21, 2017  |  04:58
MEMvSAS: Game 3 – Conley postgame interview
Mike Conley discusses what it took to beat the Spurs in Game 3 and what it will take win Game 4.
Apr 21, 2017  |  10:08
MEMvSAS: Game 3 – Randolph walkoff interview
Z-Bo talks about his breakout performance of the series.
Apr 21, 2017  |  01:28
MEMvSAS: Game 3 – Coach Fizdale postgame interview
Coach Fizz shares his thoughts on the Grizzlies' Game 3 win over the Spurs.
Apr 21, 2017  |  09:27
MEMvSAS: Game 3 – Gasol postgame interview
Marc Gasol breaks down the win in Game 3 against San Antonio.
Apr 21, 2017  |  07:58
MEMvSAS: Game 3 – Andrew Harrison postgame
Harrison talks about playing in his first home playoff game.
Apr 21, 2017  |  01:25
MEMvSAS: Game 3 – James Ennis postgame
Ennis talks about getting the team's first win in the series.
Apr 21, 2017  |  01:57
Grizz vs. Spurs Round 1 Game 3 highlights
Watch the highlights from the Grizzlies' dominant performance against the Spurs on Thursday night.
Apr 20, 2017  |  01:34
Z-Bo puts in work in Game 3
Zach Randolph goes for 21 points and 8 rebounds in the win over the Spurs.
Apr 20, 2017  |  01:16
Wayne Selden with authority
Selden penetrates the defense for a thunderous dunk.
Apr 20, 2017  |  00:18
Carter throws it down
Vince Carter takes it straight to the rack and throws it down.
Apr 20, 2017  |  00:11
Randolph Working Low, And-One
Zach Randolph uses a variety of moves and finishes with the layup, plus the foul.
Apr 20, 2017  |  00:31
Randolph's Too Strong Inside
Zach Randolph drives baseline and finishes strong over two Spurs defenders, plus the foul.
Apr 20, 2017  |  00:32
Green’s put back slam
JaMychal Green powers his way into the paint to throw down a rebound.
Apr 20, 2017  |  00:10
Z-Bo rises for the jam
Zach Randolph dunks on the fast break.
Apr 20, 2017  |  00:12
Selden banks to beat the buzzer
Wayne Selden beats the shot clock with a nice bank shot.
Apr 20, 2017  |  00:07
Ennis breaks the seal
James Ennis gets the Grizzlies' first points with a baseline slam.
Apr 20, 2017  |  00:12
Grind City Media’s 3 Things
Michael Wallace and Chris Vernon break down 3 Things you need to know about Game 3 of the Grizzlies vs. Spurs series.
Apr 20, 2017  |  04:54
4.20.17 Mike Conley media availability
Mike Conley says the team is excited to play at home tonight and everyone needs to be aggressive on the defensive end if they want to pull out the win in game 3.
Apr 20, 2017  |  05:08
4.20.17 James Ennis media availability
Ennis talks to the media about the changes the team made during their comeback attempt in the first half during game 2 against the Spurs.
Apr 20, 2017  |  01:11
Fizz Report: MEMvSAS game 3
Coach Fizdale talks about lineup changes for game 3, says the team needs to be deeply engaged with the competition starting at the beginning of the game, and also jokes about Kawhi Leonard being a robot.
Apr 20, 2017  |  02:40
Thank You, Mike Conley
Grind City Media's Alexis Morgan caught up with Grizz Nation as Mike Conley purchased and gave away 500 tickets for Western Conference Playoffs Round 1, Game 3 to Grizzlies' fans.
Apr 19, 2017  |  01:40
4.19.17 Fizz Report: MEMvSAS
Coach Fizdale says the team is focused after coming up short in their comeback attempt in Game 2 and hopes that his viral press conference rallys the players and fans in Memphis.
Apr 19, 2017  |  05:53

Grizz dominate Spurs in Game 3, 105-94

Posted: Apr 21, 2017

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Thursday night at FedExForum, bringing their first round series to 2-1.

Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph combined for 66 points with all three scoring at least 20 points. The Grizzlies were 4-0 in the regular season when all three players scored 20-or-more points.

Conley led all scorers with 24 points and eight assists. He has scored at least 13 points and dished at least 7 assists in all three games this series.

Tallying 21 points each, Randolph grabbed eight rebounds while Gasol recorded six rebounds. Randolph is averaging 19.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in the last two games while Gasol is averaging 22.7 points this series.

The Grizzlies caught fire in the third quarter, outscoring San Antonio 31-17. Memphis’ defensive effort held the Spurs to 6-of-18 (.333) from the field in the period while shooting 11-of-18 (.611) themselves.

The game featured 13 lead changes and was tied nine times, all of which occurred in the first half. With 49.4 seconds left in the second period with Memphis leading 48-46, the Grizzlies went on a 12-3 run over the next 3:57 into the third quarter to bring the score to 60-49. Memphis would lead the rest of the way.

James Ennis III (12 points) and Wayne Selden Jr. (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Memphis protected the ball and committed only five turnovers, the second-lowest total in franchise postseason history and just two more than their playoff low of three, set in 2015.

After averaging 34.5 points in the past two games, Kawhi Leonard was held to only 18 points and four rebounds. Memphis also held veterans Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili scoreless. LaMarcus Aldridge recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes.

Next Game

The Grizzlies look to even the series this Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. CT. Come out to support the Grizzlies live at FedExForum, watch on ESPN or FOX Sports, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Key Stat of the Night

  • Memphis committed just five turnovers (two through the first three quarters), marking the second lowest postseason total in franchise history (3 vs. Golden State, May 15, 2015). The Grizzlies also owned a 13-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

Key Run of the Night

  • The Grizzlies started the second half on an 11-3 run over the first 3:08 to extend the lead to 12, eventually outscoring the Spurs 31-17 in the third quarter… The 31 points marked a series high in points for the team. The Grizzlies shot 11-of-18 (.611) for the period while the Spurs shot just 6-of-18 (.333).

Grizz vs. Spurs: Game 3 photos

April 20, 2017

Team Quotes

On if he felt the affirmation from the fans when they gave him a standing ovation when he walked out...
I don’t know if it was affirmation, it was just an honor. I felt like the city has been so good to me and my wife. For them to do that during a playoff game in my first year it was really, pretty cool. I don’t take those moments for granted. I had to lock back in because it was time, but it was pretty awesome. I want to say thank you to the fans.
-- Coach Fizdale
On Zach Randolph’s influence during the game...
Z-Bo [Zach Randolph] was fantastic. I said it in the interview in the third quarter, it just matters so much to him. The guys been through so much this year personally and he’s made the biggest sacrifices. whether he’s starting for me or coming off the bench, he’s just been fantastic and I’m just very happy that I got a chance to coach Zach Randolph.
-- Coach Fizdale
On stepping up physically against the Spurs...
Well we had to. The Spurs were punking us. Let’s be real about it. Those first, probably out of the first eight quarters, they just bullied us for like five and a half of those and you’re not going to beat the Spurs letting them dictate everything. We had to match it. Otherwise we were going to get pummeled and I was just really proud of how the way we stepped up and took the challenge.
-- Coach Fizdale
See what Coach Fizdale, Mike Conley, and Marc Gasol had to say after the game.
On being a part of the starting lineup...
It felt good out there to start and get a rhythm and get in a rhythm out there faster. It felt good out there.
-- Zach Randolph
On hearing the crowd chant “Z-Bo”...
It definitely felt good with the crowd out there supporting us and hollering my name. Like I said, we’ve got a lot of work to do and it’s just the beginning.
-- Zach Randolph
On making the first bucket of the game for the Grizzlies...
I think I’m always going to be nervous because the atmosphere is just crazy and Grind City is behind us. I just go out there and give it my all and I play hard, so wherever that takes me, it takes me.
-- James Ennis III
On playing as a team...
It was the definition of a team win tonight. The role players stepped up and we just shared the ball, so everyone got the confidence of seeing the ball go in.
-- James Ennis III

Player Notes

  • Zach Randolph (21 points, eight rebounds) is averaging 19.5 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last two games.
  • Mike Conley recorded 24 points (7-of-13 FG) and eight assists for the second straight game. He is averaging 20.3 points and 6.7 assists for the series.
  • Marc Gasol (21 points, 8-of-14 FG) is averaging 22.7 points for the series and recorded his 21st game with 20-or-more points in the postseason.
  • Wayne Selden (10 points) recorded his first postseason game in double-digit scoring.
  • Kawhi Leonard was held to 18 points and four rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting after averaging 34.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game on 20-of-28 shooting (.714) over the first two games of the series... Leonard has made his first 32 free throws over the course of the series, becoming the first player since Dirk Nowitzki (2011) to make his first 30-or-more free throws in a playoff series.
  • LaMarcus Aldridge (16 points, 11 rebounds) recorded his 20th career postseason double-double.
  • Kyle Anderson (15 points, 6-of-7 FG) recorded his first game with double-digit scoring in the playoffs.

