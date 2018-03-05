Postgame Report: Grizzlies lose heartbreaker in San Antonio

KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

MEM@SAS: Brooks postgame 3.5.18

Dillon Brooks, who scored 21 points against the Spurs, said the Grizzlies will soon get over the hump and snap their 14-game losing streak if they play with the effort they had in Monday’s loss.

MEM@SAS playlist 3.5.18

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
MEM@SAS: Brooks postgame 3.5.18
Now Playing

MEM@SAS: Brooks postgame 3.5.18

Dillon Brooks, who scored 21 points against the Spurs, said the Grizzlies will soon get over the hump and snap their 14-game losing streak if they play with the effort they had in Monday’s loss.
Mar 5, 2018  |  01:06
MEM@SAS: Gasol postgame 3.5.18
Now Playing

MEM@SAS: Gasol postgame 3.5.18

Marc Gasol talks about Tony Parker’s big night and what it took to keep the Grizzlies close in Monday’s 100-98 loss to the Spurs.
Mar 5, 2018  |  01:57
Grizzlies @ Spurs highlights 3.5.18
Now Playing

Grizzlies @ Spurs highlights 3.5.18

Relive the action from the Grizzlies thriller against the Spurs on Monday.
Mar 5, 2018  |  01:39
Marc Gasol drops 23 points against Spurs
Now Playing

Marc Gasol drops 23 points against Spurs

Gasol scores 23 points against his older brother Pau and the San Antonio Spurs Monday night.
Mar 5, 2018  |  01:09
Simmons swoops through the lane
Now Playing

Simmons swoops through the lane

Kobi Simmons zips through the lane and scoops in a layup on the dish from Green.
Mar 5, 2018  |  00:07
Kobi Simmons rocks the rim in San Antonio
Now Playing

Kobi Simmons rocks the rim in San Antonio

Kobi Simmons slams home a huge one-handed dunk to get the Grizz pumped on the road.
Mar 5, 2018  |  00:06
Henry's hustle sparks the break
Now Playing

Henry's hustle sparks the break

Myke Henry is the first to the floor after getting the steal and JaMychal Green follows up with a fastbreak layup.
Mar 5, 2018  |  00:15
Rabb's turn around fadeaway
Now Playing

Rabb's turn around fadeaway

With the shot clock running down Ivan Rabb spins around and gets the bucket to fall with his soft touch.
Mar 5, 2018  |  00:08
Gasol's crafty reverse
Now Playing

Gasol's crafty reverse

Marc Gasol drives baseline and flips up a reverse layup through traffic.
Mar 5, 2018  |  00:06
Grizz rookies connect on the break
Now Playing

Grizz rookies connect on the break

Simmons finds Dillon Brooks slashing to the lane on the break.
Mar 5, 2018  |  00:06
First NBA points for Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Now Playing

First NBA points for Xavier Rathan-Mayes

Rathan-Mayes throws up a floater and draws a foul for his first NBA buckets.
Mar 5, 2018  |  00:12
MEM@SAS: Marc Gasol shootaround 3.5.18
Now Playing

MEM@SAS: Marc Gasol shootaround 3.5.18

Marc Gasol always looks forward to facing Pau Gasol, and says he’s grown more appreciative of their matchups as the brothers have grown older. The Grizzlies and Spurs meet tonight in San Antonio.
Mar 5, 2018  |  02:22
MEM@SAS: MikeCheck Minute 3.5.18
Now Playing

MEM@SAS: MikeCheck Minute 3.5.18

MikeCheck minute previews tonight’s matchup against the Spurs in San Antonio and breaks down the injury report during the team’s three-game road trip.
Mar 5, 2018  |  01:11

Postgame Report: Grizzlies lose heartbreaker in San Antonio

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Mar 05, 2018

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the San Antonio Spurs in a heartbreaking 100-98 finish on Monday night at AT&T Center in San Antonio. The Grizzlies losing streak has now reached 14 games.

Despite 18 lead changes throughout the contest, 17 tying scores and neither team reaching a double-digit lead, bench points would be the difference maker in the game as the Grizzlies bench was outscored 67-25, the largest deficit this season.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 FG) and ten rebounds. JaMychal Green also added his sixth straight double-double performance, scoring 14 points (6-12 FG) and a game-high 15 rebounds. Dillon Brooks scored 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3P). Kobi Simmons finished with 13 points (6-10 FG) in his first career start with the Grizzlies. Recently signed guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes saw 25:32 of action and scored eight points.

In their fourth and final meeting, the Grizzlies and Spurs battled down to the wire, with the Grizzlies not giving up a 30-point quarter through the first three frames. The Grizzlies committed 20 turnovers in the contest while the Spurs had only 12. San Antonio also attempted three times as many free throws as the Grizzlies, going 24-of-31 from the line (77.4 percent) as Memphis went 6-of-9 (66.7 percent).

San Antonio’s top three scorers all contributed off the bench as Tony Parker led the Spurs with 23 points (10-14 FG). Davis Bertans added 17 points (5-9 FG, 6-7 FT) and Danny Green finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3P). Kyle Anderson was the only Spurs starter to finish in double-digits, adding 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-7 FT).

Next Game

The Grizzlies conclude their three-game road series in Chicago where they take on the Bulls Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

Tags
1/

See more photos.

Player Notes

  • Marc Gasol tallied a double-double with a team-high 23 points and ten rebounds.
  • Kobi Simmons finished with 13 points (6-10 FG) in his first career start with the Grizzlies.
  • Tony Parker scored a season-high 23 points off the bench for the Spurs.
Tags
Brooks, Dillon, Gasol, Marc, Green, JaMychal, Rathan-Mayes, Xavier, Simmons, Kobi

Upcoming Home games

Related Content