Postgame Report: Grizzlies lose heartbreaker in San Antonio

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the San Antonio Spurs in a heartbreaking 100-98 finish on Monday night at AT&T Center in San Antonio. The Grizzlies losing streak has now reached 14 games.

Despite 18 lead changes throughout the contest, 17 tying scores and neither team reaching a double-digit lead, bench points would be the difference maker in the game as the Grizzlies bench was outscored 67-25, the largest deficit this season.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 FG) and ten rebounds. JaMychal Green also added his sixth straight double-double performance, scoring 14 points (6-12 FG) and a game-high 15 rebounds. Dillon Brooks scored 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3P). Kobi Simmons finished with 13 points (6-10 FG) in his first career start with the Grizzlies. Recently signed guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes saw 25:32 of action and scored eight points.

In their fourth and final meeting, the Grizzlies and Spurs battled down to the wire, with the Grizzlies not giving up a 30-point quarter through the first three frames. The Grizzlies committed 20 turnovers in the contest while the Spurs had only 12. San Antonio also attempted three times as many free throws as the Grizzlies, going 24-of-31 from the line (77.4 percent) as Memphis went 6-of-9 (66.7 percent).

San Antonio’s top three scorers all contributed off the bench as Tony Parker led the Spurs with 23 points (10-14 FG). Davis Bertans added 17 points (5-9 FG, 6-7 FT) and Danny Green finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3P). Kyle Anderson was the only Spurs starter to finish in double-digits, adding 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-7 FT).

The Grizzlies conclude their three-game road series in Chicago where they take on the Bulls Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

