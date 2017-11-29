Postgame Cleanup: Shorthanded Grizzlies suffer loss in San Antonio

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. In their first game under Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the San Antonio Spurs 95 to 104 Wednesday night at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

The Spurs got a strong first quarter spark from forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored 17 points in the first seven minutes of action and finished with a season high 41 points behind 17 of 24 shooting including a perfect 3 for 3 from three-point range. Patty Mills added 13 followed by Kyle Anderson and Tony Parker with 10 apiece.

With Chandler Parsons and Mario Chalmers joining Mike Conley, Brandan Wright, and Wayne Selden Jr. on the injured list, the Grizzlies were forced to dive into their bench as Ben McLemore and Tyreke Evans both got their first start of the regular season alongside rookie Dillon Brooks, Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green rounding out the first five.

The Grizzlies trailed 58-49 at the half despite shooting 18 of 36 (50 percent) from the field and going 5 of 9 from beyond the arc (55.6 percent).

After trailing by as many as 15 in the third quarter, the Grizzlies would go on a 19-9 scoring run to trim the Spurs lead to three, but San Antonio pushed the lead back to double digits nearing the end of the fourth quarter to win eight of their last 10 games as the Grizzlies lose their ninth consecutive game this season.

Evans finished with 22 points. James Ennis III added 15 and Andrew Harrison 13 as they combined for 28 points on 9 of 15 shooting. McLemore and Gasol finished with 10 apiece, with Gasol’s third basket of the contest passing Zach Randolph as the all-time leading scorer in franchise history.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will get their second-chance with the Spurs when they visit FedExForum Friday night at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Find Tickets

Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the team’s overall performance…

We were playing extremely hard and because we were giving such effort, I think we were playing a little fast at times. We got sped up and a lot of those turnovers, when you look at them, came from being a little sped up. You’ve got to give our guys credit for the way they competed. They kept sticking with it. They showed great resolve. Now we’ve got to find that patience with it. We’ve got to find our poise in those moments, but I was happy with the guys and the way they competed. They gave themselves a chance to be in the game with a really good basketball team. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the team keeping morale up…

I think it’s that group and it’s the nature of that group. They won’t give up. They won’t give in. They’re fighters by nature. Every night we show up, you can guarantee they’re going to give you what they got. That’s the only way you’ll get out of it. If you’re down on yourself and feeling sorry for ourselves, no one is coming to save us. The only way we’ll get out of it is we’ll tighten up in that room in there, which we’ve done. We’ll band together, go keep competing and the opportunity will come and we’ll get our win. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On being close near the end of the game…

I think this is something we can build on. Some of the mistakes that were made, you can coach them. In previous games, a lot of the mistakes we were making are hard to coach. A lot of it was just indecisiveness, doubt, and comes across like they don't give any effort. Tonight, we were more on the same page. It wasn't perfect by any means. Obviously their defense is really good, and they do a good job taking away stuff, but we are going to learn from this and work on it tomorrow. -- Marc Gasol

On his emotions the last several days…

It’s tough, but I feel like we’re playing hard as a team. We’ve been playing that way for the last couple games, but they just haven't been going our way. -- Tyreke Evans

Player Notes