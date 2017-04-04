Grizzlies fight but fall to Spurs in OT, 89-95

In a nail-biter matchup between two of the top three defensive teams in the league, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 95-89, in overtime on the road Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies held the Spurs to their lowest-scoring first half at home this season with only 33 points. However, San Antonio outscored Memphis 27-16 in the third quarter.

Trailing by seven (78-71) with 2:58 left in the game, the Grizzlies went on an 11-2 run to take the lead at 82-80. Kawhi Leonard then connected on a pullup jump shot to tie the game with 4.9 seconds left. Zach Randolph answered after receiving an inbounds pass from Vince Carter to put the Grizzlies up two points at 84-82. However, with 1.6 seconds left in regulation, LaMarcus Aldridge tied the game, pushing it into overtime.

Memphis was without Conley in overtime as Conley exited the game with 3:42 left in the fourth quarter after suffering a laceration above his right eye. The Spurs held the Grizzlies to 1-of-8 from the field in overtime and outscored Memphis 11-5.

Conley led the Grizzlies with 19 points and six assists. Conley has scored 19-or-more points in the past seven games. Posting 18 points and 16 rebounds, Randolph recorded his 20th double-double of the season and a league-leading 19th off the bench.

Gasol (11 points), Troy Daniels (10 points) and Wayne Selden Jr. (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Despite committing the same number of turnovers (15), San Antonio scored 26 points off Grizzlies turnovers while Memphis only posted 14.

Leonard, an MVP candidate, recorded a game-high 32 points and 12 rebounds. Pau Gasol also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Aldridge (15 points), Tony Parker (10 points) and Patty Mills (10 points) all scored in double figures.

Team Quotes

On finishing without Mike Conley …

It was really difficult. Not only did he get his head split open, but we lost out on the call. I don’t know how he got knocked unconscious with a split eyebrow and the foul was on him. That’s a tough one. -- Coach Fizdale

On sending a message going into playoffs …

I do like how we scrap. That is who we are. We really competed today but again, the mental errors against this team destroy you. Every single breakdown, every miscommunication, every poor decision you make, they counter on it and usually it’s for three. -- Coach Fizdale

On how his eye is feeling …

I’m doing fine, frustrated. This is what an offensive foul looks like. If it was flipped, I feel like it would have been a different call. That’s what’s frustrating right now, more so than anything, and losing. -- Mike Conley

On what kind of message they were trying to send tonight …

This is a game where we wanted to send a message that we were not going to be a team that’s going to lay down at the end of the year. We’re a team that continues to push, continues to fight through adversity, and I’m proud of a lot of the guys who played tonight. Wade [Baldwin IV] and even Wayne Selden, guys who haven't been with us all year, we have had to rely on. That’s a good sign for us going forward, and we’re looking forward to going to the playoffs. -- Mike Conley

On how he felt tonight regarding his foot …

I felt good. Felt a little weak, but then I felt good, not winded or tired. I was able to move laterally pretty good. When I pushed off it, it wasn't bad. -- Marc Gasol

On if it would be fun to play his brother in the first round …

It is always good to see him, always good to see him do well and be so impactful in the game. He’s a great player, you guys will like him. -- Marc Gasol

