MEM@SAS: Marc Gasol postgame

Marc Gasol talks about the loss to the Spurs in San Antonio.

MEM@SAS playlist 3/23/17

Marc Gasol talks about the loss to the Spurs in San Antonio.
Mar 23, 2017  |  01:37
Grizzlies @ Spurs highlights
Catch the action from Thursday night's game in San Antonio.
Mar 23, 2017  |  01:31
Wright swats it a the rim
Brandan Wright gets a nasty block at the rim.
Mar 23, 2017  |  00:09
Ennis slams on the break
James Ennis breaks away from the defense and slams it home.
Mar 23, 2017  |  00:08
Conley puts Aldridge on skates
Mike Conley breaks down San Antonio's defense with a pretty crossover.
Mar 23, 2017  |  00:12
T.A. steals and scores
Tony Allen comes up with a steal and scores a sneaky basket on the other end.
Mar 23, 2017  |  00:15
Michael Wallace goes 1 on 1 with Tony Allen
Grind City Media's Michael Wallace sits down with guard Tony Allen to discuss his knee issue and his outlook on tonight’s game against the Spurs.
Mar 23, 2017  |  02:43

Grizzlies come up short in San Antonio, 90-97

Posted: Mar 23, 2017

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped their second straight game on the road 97-90 to the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on Thursday night. Memphis continues to lead the season series 2-1.

The Grizzlies trailed by as many as 15 points. However, Memphis was able to chip away at the deficit to tie the score at 74-74 with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Spurs would answer with an 11-0 run over the next 4:47 to secure the lead for the rest of the game.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 22 points and six assists. Conley has posted at least 20 points in his last four games and has dished at least six assists. Marc Gasol recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Memphis struggled to control the ball, committing 14 turnovers while San Antonio only committed six themselves.

LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 23 points and eight rebounds. Kawhi Leonard (19 points), Patty Mills (15 points) and Tony Parker (13 points) all scored in double figures.

Next Game

The Grizzlies head to Golden State to take on the Warriors at Oracle Arena for the final time during the regular season. Memphis currently leads the season series 2-1. Catch all the action Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Grizzlies @ Spurs photos

March 23, 2017

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On tonight’s game… Our effort was fantastic. We really competed defensively. It was stretches there where we had our mental lapses, but that’s the Spurs. You make a mental mistake, that’s a three. They’re like 90% on taking advantage of your mental mistakes and we just had too many of those in key points of the game that broke us, from key guys too. And they owned it, which was great, but I was really happy with the way we competed.
-- Coach Fizdale
On Marc Gasol struggling to score… Teams are doing a lot to take him out. They did a great job with their switching. They brought their whole weak side in to help the guy that switched on to him. They passed him off. They did a really good job with neutralizing Marc (Gasol) here, and that’s on me to find ways to be more creative and loosen them up.
-- Coach Fizdale
On the game... They made more plays, enough plays on both ends of the court to win the game, especially down the stretch. We made enough plays to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance; we just never got over the hump. We have to be a little more disciplined and continue to help each other. If we’re going to do anything in the playoffs it’s going to be as a team on both ends of the floor. We have to be more consistent.
-- Marc Gasol
On making too many mental mistakes… Sometimes we went into the paint without a plan. Obviously, they have a plan on how they want to play us and we have to figure out ways around that. We have to work on our spacing, be a little more disciplined, and defensively help each other.
-- Marc Gasol
On playing his brother Pau… It just feels so lucky to play each other at this level. During the game we barely acknowledge each other. We sure want to take each other’s head off and win the game for our team. We’re both team-first guys, we both play the same type of basketball, and we understand basketball the same way. We were brought up the same way.
-- Marc Gasol

Player Notes

  • Mike Conley scored a team high 22 points and dished six assists.
  • Marc Gasol had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
  • Vince Carter finished with nine points.
