Grizzlies come up short in San Antonio, 90-97

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped their second straight game on the road 97-90 to the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on Thursday night. Memphis continues to lead the season series 2-1.

The Grizzlies trailed by as many as 15 points. However, Memphis was able to chip away at the deficit to tie the score at 74-74 with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Spurs would answer with an 11-0 run over the next 4:47 to secure the lead for the rest of the game.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 22 points and six assists. Conley has posted at least 20 points in his last four games and has dished at least six assists. Marc Gasol recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Memphis struggled to control the ball, committing 14 turnovers while San Antonio only committed six themselves.

LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 23 points and eight rebounds. Kawhi Leonard (19 points), Patty Mills (15 points) and Tony Parker (13 points) all scored in double figures.

Next Game

The Grizzlies head to Golden State to take on the Warriors at Oracle Arena for the final time during the regular season. Memphis currently leads the season series 2-1. Catch all the action Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Grizzlies @ Spurs photos March 23, 2017 SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts to a play during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a lay up against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Vince Carter #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against David Lee #10 of the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies with his teammates huddle before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Dewayne Dedmon #3 of the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Dewayne Dedmon #3 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks the shot against the Memphis Grizzlies during the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies gets introduced before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs and Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies are seen before the game on March 23, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani Loading recommendations

Team Quotes

On tonight’s game… Our effort was fantastic. We really competed defensively. It was stretches there where we had our mental lapses, but that’s the Spurs. You make a mental mistake, that’s a three. They’re like 90% on taking advantage of your mental mistakes and we just had too many of those in key points of the game that broke us, from key guys too. And they owned it, which was great, but I was really happy with the way we competed. -- Coach Fizdale

On Marc Gasol struggling to score… Teams are doing a lot to take him out. They did a great job with their switching. They brought their whole weak side in to help the guy that switched on to him. They passed him off. They did a really good job with neutralizing Marc (Gasol) here, and that’s on me to find ways to be more creative and loosen them up. -- Coach Fizdale

On the game... They made more plays, enough plays on both ends of the court to win the game, especially down the stretch. We made enough plays to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance; we just never got over the hump. We have to be a little more disciplined and continue to help each other. If we’re going to do anything in the playoffs it’s going to be as a team on both ends of the floor. We have to be more consistent. -- Marc Gasol

On making too many mental mistakes… Sometimes we went into the paint without a plan. Obviously, they have a plan on how they want to play us and we have to figure out ways around that. We have to work on our spacing, be a little more disciplined, and defensively help each other. -- Marc Gasol

On playing his brother Pau… It just feels so lucky to play each other at this level. During the game we barely acknowledge each other. We sure want to take each other’s head off and win the game for our team. We’re both team-first guys, we both play the same type of basketball, and we understand basketball the same way. We were brought up the same way. -- Marc Gasol

Player Notes