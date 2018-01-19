Postgame Report: Grizz cruise past Kings in emotional night at FedExForum

Memphis welcomed back a few familiar faces and earned their third straight win of the season as they defeated the Sacramento Kings 106-88 on Friday night at FedExForum.

Former Memphis forward and fan-favorite Zach Randolph received a warm welcome back to FedExForum in his return for the first time since parting ways with the Grizzlies following the end of last season. Randolph finished with four points and six rebounds.

The Grizzlies got a stand-out performance from rookie Dillon Brooks, who finished with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting (3-6 3P) to go with three rebounds and three steals. Ben McLemore added a season-high 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3P) with 12 points coming in the fourth quarter, as the Grizzlies shot a combined 71.4 percent in the frame, a season-high for any quarter. Tyreke Evans scored 14 points and had five assists.

Sacramento battled back from a 13-point deficit to tie the game at halftime, outscoring the Grizzlies 23-10 in the second quarter. Memphis shot 29.8 percent (14-of-47) from the field in the first half, but opened the third quarter on an 18-4 run over the first 7:17 of the period. The Grizzlies shot 61.0 percent in the second half, a season-high for any half.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 16 points and six assists. Vince Carter added 15 points against his former team, including a season-high five three-pointers. Bogdan Bogdanovic also had 15 points (5-9 FG).

Defensively, the Kings committed eight more turnovers (21-13) than the Grizzlies, who held a 26-16 advantage in points off turnovers.

Next Game

The Grizzlies completed their three-game home stand 3-0, now traveling to New Orleans where they face the Pelicans for the third time this season. The Grizzlies lead the series 2-0. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Key Stats of the Night

After shooting just 29.8 percent (14-of-47) from the field in the first half, the Grizzlies shot 61.0 percent in the second half, a season-high for any half, and including 71.4 percent (15-of-21) in the fourth quarter, a season-high for any fourth quarter.

Key Run of the Night

After Sacramento battled back from a 13-point first quarter deficit to tie the game at halftime, the Grizzlies opened the third quarter on an 18-4 run over the first 7:17 of the period.

Team Quotes

On the team’s effort

I think we got off to a little bit of a slow start. I don’t know if we were overthinking the moment or what. But as the game picked up, I think we settled in and got back to being who we want to be. There’s easy opportunities to be had, and we’ve got to be sure that we find all of those and we take all of those. The more we move the ball, the better off we’re going to be. When we got in that second quarter, it became one on one. Everybody who touched it, put it on the floor and that led to 10 points. So we can’t afford to play that way. We’ve got to consistently do the things that have shown us some success. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Ben McLemore

Just being ready to play. I think it’s a tough spot to be where Ben has been. To be in the lineup then out of the line up for a long period of time. But again, we talk about this over and over again with these guys, their dedication to their craft. Not one day did Ben say ‘You know what, I’m not working today because I’m not playing.’ For him to run the stretch that he did, he’s still got to be in great shape. So think about all the work that he’s doing behind the scenes that nobody sees, to be in that type of condition and the work that he’s putting in on his game to be able to play like that. The NBA is a long season, injuries come. Everybody’s going to get an opportunity. What do you do with your opportunity when you get it? Give Ben all the credit. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the importance of continuing to win at home

Every game, obviously, is key. But again, our message to our guys is doing things the right way. Whether you’re at home, whether you’re on the road, whether your opponent is number one, number eight or number 14. Our approach has to be the same. The teams that do run off with consistent wins or just win overall, they’re the teams that do the same thing every single night. Almost to the fact where it’s boring. They continue to do the same thing and the results show. That’s the team that we’ve got to grow to be. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On surpassing the rookie wall

I’m just confident in what I’m doing right now and taking good shots when I’m hot. I’m just taking the ones that come to me. A lot of guys are putting confidence on my shoulder and I just want to be that bail out guy for Tyreke [Evans] and Marc [Gasol] and get points somewhere else. -- Dillon Brooks

On the importance of home games

When you see Z-Bo [Zach Randolph] and Vince [Carter], those guys created a type of culture here. We got away from that when we were losing and we’re only going to be rebuilding it. It’s going to be one of the toughest places to play by the end of this year [when teams come] to Memphis, with the crowd blaring, us playing very great and being confident from one to 15. -- Dillon Brooks

On his performance tonight

It felt great to be back out there on the floor and to just go out there and compete with my brothers and teammates, go up and down the floor and make shots. Overall, it felt great to be back out there. -- Ben Mclemore

On seeing former Sacramento teammates tonight

I wasn’t even really thinking about it, to be honest. I just wanted to go out there and play as hard as I could on both ends of the floor, knock down shots, get some steals here and there, and things like that. I wanted to play hard for my teammates. -- Ben Mclemore

Player Notes