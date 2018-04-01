Postgame Report: Grizzlies come up short in Portland

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 113-98 at Moda Center in Portland. The Grizzlies have now lost 19 of their last 20 road contests.

The Grizzlies trailed by four (55-51) at halftime before being outscored 43-24 in the third quarter. Portland guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 23 points in the period to give Portland a 23-point advantage (98-75) going into the final frame.

After committing six turnovers in the first half, Memphis turned the ball over nine times alone in the third quarter that led to 15 points for Portland, who had three turnovers for only one Grizzlies point.

Lillard, who was not with Portland when the two teams previously met Wednesday due to the birth of his son, led the Trail Blazers with 27 points (7-15 FG, 11-11 FT) and nine assists. CJ McCollum, added 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3P, 4-4 FT) and nine assists. Evan Turner (7-9 FG) and Al-Farouq Aminu (5-8 FG) scored 17 points apiece.

Portland held their 23-point advantage (103-80) with 7:54 to play before Memphis would score 15 unanswered points over the next 4:33 to cut the deficit down to single-digits (103-95). However, Portland answered with a 10-3 run to put the Grizzlies away.

Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 28 points (11-26 FG, 4-9 3P). Wayne Selden finished with 17 points (7-14 FG). Ben McLemore added 13 points (5-12 FG) off the bench. Ivan Rabb led Memphis on the boards with 13 rebounds.

Team Quotes

On what he’s trying to impress upon his team about winning time:

Just the importance of the small things. The breakdowns, miscommunication on a pick and roll coverage, miscommunication on a weak side responsibility. Offensively, shot selection, the ability to make the extra pass or make the early pass, the simple play, a 50/50 ball, all those little things impact winning. You give a team that’s this good offensively an extra opportunity when you don’t get a rebound. All those little small things, those are the difference between winning and losing. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Marc Gasol:

He does a good job with those guys. He’s obviously taken an interest in Deyonta (Davis) and Ivan (Rabb). Every opportunity he gets, he’s talking to those guys, he’s helping them. You watch him on the bench, he’s cheering his guys on, so he’s showing class in a very difficult situation. We all know he’s a guy that wants to play… these circumstances are rough and he’s doing the best that he can with it. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On what he takes away from the game:

We made comebacks we just couldn’t get defensive stops, we’re low on guys so other guys have got to play a lot of minutes. We just had miscommunication on the low man, we were doing a great job some possessions but overall when you’re playing a playoff team, they’ve got 48 wins. -- Dillon Brooks

On if he was trying to break his career high in points scored:

Yeah, a little bit, my teammates were allowing me to do it. That was on me, missed two open layups but it was a great comeback to a city that you know you’ve been here for so long and it was a great way to score but a win is what we want. -- Dillon Brooks

On coming back to Oregon:

I always get a standing ovation which is nice. I gave all that I had for the University of Oregon, we made history and I feel like that’s why me, Jordan [Bell] or anybody on that team they show respect and it’s a great State, fans and people. They cheer for their Trailblazers and they cheer for their Oregon ducks regardless, so it feels great. -- Dillon Brooks

Player Notes