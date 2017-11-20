Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies claw back but fall to Blazers, 92-100

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 100-92 Monday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies started the game strong, leading 19-10 with 4:20 remaining in the first quarter. However, Portland would outscore the Grizzlies 32-10 in the first and second quarters over a 11:37 stretch and push the score to 42-29.

Mario Chalmers led the Grizzlies with a season-high 21 points and six assists on 7-of-12 shooting while Marc Gasol posted his eighth double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Tyreke Evans contributed 20 points off the bench, scoring 16 in the first half. Evans has scored 20-or-more points in seven of his last nine games.

Memphis struggled on the glass and were outrebounded 60 to 35, including 15-5 on the offensive glass. However, despite the rebounding disparity, the Trail Blazers only outscored the Grizzlies 11-10 in second chance points.

CJ McCollum (24 points) and Damian Lillard (21 points) combined for 45 points while Noah Vonleh recorded his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 18 rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic also scored in double figures with 10 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

The Grizzlies complete their four game homestand this Wednesday, November 22 as they take on the Dallas Mavericks. Come out to FedExForum for all the action, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Key Stats of the Night

Portland owned a massive advantage on the glass, outrebounding the Grizzlies 60-35, including 15-5 on the offensive glass. Portland’s 60 rebounds mark a season-high for any Grizzlies opponent (prev. 56, Oct. 30 vs. Charlotte). The Trail Blazers fell just three rebounds shy of their season high (63 vs. New Orleans, Oct. 25).

Key Runs of the Night

The Grizzlies took control early, leading 19-10 with 4:20 remaining in the first quarter. However, over a stretch of 11:27 during the first and second quarters, the Trail Blazers outscored the Grizzlies 32-10 in route to the team’s largest lead of the game (13 points).

Team Quotes

On the lineups

I’ve been playing small a lot. I thought tonight I didn’t play very small. This is actually the biggest I’ve played in a long time. I played (Deyonta Davis) and Marc (Gasol) together, I played a lot of (JaMychal Green). I really didn’t play any small. Jarell (Martin) was at the four the other minutes. So, we just need to take care of business on the glass. But, like I said I just told our team, ‘I know when you’re in a rut it’s tough,’ but that game looked a little bit more like us. I was just happy to see us looking like ourselves again. You’ve got to look for some small victories in this stuff when you’re crawling through the mud. We’ve just got to keep digging and stick together, and keep trying to weather this. I liked our approach this week. I even liked us in the locker room right now. We were just way more connected and just more about let’s just keep trying to figure it out. -- Coach Fizdale

On players returning from injury disrupting the chemistry of the team

There’s a lot of stuff throwing that off. First, obviously with no Mike (Conley), the chemistry is thrown. Then you’re trying to inject Ben (McLemore) and (JaMychal Green), both who have not played in training camp – and during all of this I’ve had to obviously get away from the bench that was playing exceptional. We were third in the league off the bench for a long time there until we started getting hit with this stuff. It’s a challenge. This is my challenge. Welcome to coaching David Fizdale because this is definitely a challenge, and I’m going to crack it. I’m going to keep pushing for it. I’m going to keep uplifting these guys, keep leading them, keep pointing out where we can be better and keep pushing us to connect. -- Coach Fizdale

On connecting the offense and defense

We’re working on it. I can tell you that much. I don’t know. We got some great looks there, and the ball just wasn’t going in for a lot of this stuff. And it’s tough because when you miss the wide open ones, multiple wide open ones, it takes the air out of the building a little bit. I thought we got some great shots there that we normally make, and we didn’t make them. They’ve got guys that can close the game. CJ McCollum is serious business. He made a tough shot over Tyreke (Evans) to really put the dagger in us, but over all I really thought we played a better basketball game than we had been playing. -- Coach Fizdale

On the importance of mental stability while being in a rut

It didn’t help. Let me just say that much. I don’t want to be unfair to Portland either. They came in here and earned the win. I talk about it a lot, but I have so much respect for Terry (Stotts) and his staff and what they do. It’s very similar. They hit some bumps in the season and those guys are sticking together. They’re fighting through it too. They came out here and got a tough road win. I do think if we could’ve made some of our open shots, it would’ve at least helped momentum and it also helps energize your defense when you make a couple of those. But, ultimately we’ve just got to keep plugging away. -- Coach Fizdale

On having younger teammates and teaching them how to respond to adversity

We [veterans] have to show them. Me as the leader of the team, I have got to show them the way, not by making shots necessarily, but just the energy. The bottom line is, all those things go a long way with some of the guys – being in their ear, especially when things go bad for them. Being in their ear, talking to them, letting them know that you have their back, no matter the outcome might be. When you make shots, you think you’re really pretty and everybody loves you. When you’re not making shots, you’re in the doghouse, not playing much or getting pulled out of the game really quick. You think you’re really ugly, and nobody loves you. You’re not that pretty, you’re not that ugly. You just want to have a balance and know that your teammates have your back… I’m always going to have their back.” -- Marc Gasol

On tonight's loss

It’s not the outcome that we all wanted, but there are a lot of things we can build on, that we can learn from. Unlike the game against Houston, where it was the complete opposite. I think this game, obviously, we didn’t have a great night shooting, but defensively we were way more engaged, way more physical, way more aggressive, way more proactive, and that’s what it’s going to take. Obviously, then, we have to make shots and give good passes, but those things you can clean up and you can build on. It’s obviously still not a good feeling to lose, ever, but you can come back tomorrow, build on it, watch film - everybody keeps looking at themselves and seeing what you can do as a professional. It’s that simple, and not in a negative way. Just see what your job is, and see where your shots are coming from, and see what you need to do to help the team. I think that’s my take from the game tonight.” -- Marc Gasol

On the way the team feels pressure, based on the losing streak

No, not for me. Maybe for some of the guys, but I’m going to let them know – if you play the right way, good things are going to happen. Maybe not right away, as you wish, but if you play the right way, you help your teammate, it’s going to come back around and help you. So we do that. We do that every night, in every game, in every practice, every shootaround – have each other’s back. We as players do our job, and things are going to get better. It’s hard to sleep and it’s frustrating and nobody likes the situation, but it’s the one you are in, so what are you going to do to get out of it? Work. -- Marc Gasol

