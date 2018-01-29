MEMvPHX: Grind City Rewind 1.29.18
Grind City Media recaps the action from the Grizzlies' win over the Suns.
MEMvPHX playlist 1.29.18
| 03:17
MEMvPHX: Gasol postgame 1.29.18
Marc Gasol dissects the win over the Suns and shares his thoughts on the approaching trade deadline.
| 03:03
MEMvPHX: Rabb postgame 1.29.18
Rookie Ivan Rabb talks about his development and the team's recent improvements.
| 01:52
MEMvPHX: Martin postgame 1.29.18
Jarell Martin shares his thoughts on the win over the Suns.
| 00:59
MEMvPHX: Brooks postgame 1.29.18
Dillon Brooks talks about the win over the Suns.
| 01:03
MEMvPHX: Harrison postgame 1.29.18
Andrew Harrison gives his quick thoughts on the win over the Suns.
| 00:38
MEMvPHX: Chalmers postgame 1.29.18
Mario Chalmers talks about the team's improvements and the looming trade deadline.
| 01:21
MEMvPHX: Coach Bickerstaff postgame 1.29.18
Coach Bickerstaff breaks down the win at home against the Suns.
| 06:16
MEMvPHX: Evans walkoff interview 1.29.18
Tyreke Evans discusses the team's performance in his first game back from illness.
| 01:16
Tyreke dominates in his return
Tyreke Evans goes for 27 points and four assists in his first game back from illness.
| 01:20
Grizzlies vs. Suns highlights 1.29.18
Watch the key moments from the Grizzlies win over Phoenix at FedExForum.
| 01:41
Martin posterizes Len
Jarell Martin dunks in Alex Len's face.
| 00:13
Evans hits the spin cycle
Tyreke Evans spins his way to a bucket.
| 00:09
Martin’s monster block
Jarell Martin gets monster chase down block.
| 00:13
Martin punches the lob
Jarell Martin throws down a lob from Wayne Selden.
| 00:09
Gasol protects the paint
Marc Gasol gets a clean block on Greg Monroe.
| 00:13
MEMvPHX: MikeCheck Minute 1.29.18
MikeCheck Minute previews tonight's matchup against the the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum.
| 01:06
Postgame Report: Grizzlies outshine Suns, 120-109
The Memphis Grizzlies concluded a four-game home stand with a win, defeating the Phoenix Suns 120-109 on Monday night at FedExForum.
Seven of Memphis' 10 active players ended the night with double-digit scoring efforts. Tyreke Evans led the Grizzlies for the 20th time this season with 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3P) after missing the previous two games due to illness. Wayne Selden added 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3P) and six assists with 11 of his total points coming in the second quarter as the Grizzlies diminished a 10-point first quarter deficit and outscored the Suns 55-28 over the remainder of the half to gain a 17-point advantage after two frames.
Marc Gasol rang in his 33rd birthday with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Gasol (23,364 minutes) also passed Mike Conley (23,358 minutes) as the Grizzlies all-time leader for minutes played. Dillon Brooks and Deyonta Davis also scored 12 points apiece.
The Grizzlies outscored the Suns 42-21 in the second quarter, tying franchise records for points in a second quarter and highest point differential in the second quarter.
T.J. Warren led the Suns with 24 points and went 10-of-18 from the field. Josh Jackson added 20 points off the bench and was one-point shy of tying his career-high (21 vs IND on Jan. 14, 2014). Jackson also grabbed a team-high tying eight rebounds. Phoenix has now dropped five consecutive games and four straight games on the road.
Next Game
The Grizzlies now travel for the next four contests and play five of seven away from home before the All‐Star Break (Feb. 16-18). It all begins Wednesday as the Grizzlies take on the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. CT. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Key Stats of the Night
- The Grizzlies outscored the Suns 42-21 in the second quarter, tying franchise records for points in a second quarter (Nov. 14, 2004 at Seattle) and highest point differential in the second quarter (36-15, Nov. 14, 2012 at Oklahoma City). The Grizzlies shot 17-of-21 in the second period (.810).
Key Run of the Night
- After falling behind 19-9 with 3:22 remaining in the first quarter, the Grizzlies closed the first half by outscoring Phoenix 55-28.
Tags
1/
Team Quotes
On the 29 assists and ball movement
Yeah and that is what the goal is. That's the conversation that we're having with guys, making the extra pass, going from good to great and just sacrificing what you think might be a good opportunity but it's more important to get your teammate a great opportunity. That's the type of culture that you want to have and that's what we're trying to build here with this group, understand how important it is to sacrifice and understand how important it is to be unselfish and get everyone involved. That way, you're harder to guard defensively if everyone is a threat.-- Coach Bickerstaff
On Jarell Martin's game activity
The faster we play, the more we play in the open court, defensively the more active we are, the more rotations we maybe are forced to get involved in, I think it plays to his strength. I think he has a unique skill set at that size with that speed and athleticism. The floor needs to open up for him and when you open the floor up for him, his athleticism and skill set can shine. Again, it doesn't happen if he's not busting his tail, and he's working hard out there, you can see it. That's one of the biggest jumps for him so far this season and the thing that has been the most impressive is on a night-by-night basis you don't find many people that are competing harder than he is.-- Coach Bickerstaff
On the team's performance takeaways in January
The habits that we kept talking about and the consistency of our approach and the consistency of our habits. Again, trying to build from where we were to this point and going through the end of the season is you're trying to put in a system that guys are committed to and it's going to take some time. There's discipline, habits, and sacrifice. Those are the things we're trying to instill in this group.-- Coach Bickerstaff
On Tyreke Evans
Offensively, he can flat out score it so he takes a lot of pressure off of the other guys because now the defense has the key on him and they have to figure out how to slow him down when you over help on him. I think he has made improvements this season as a playmaker. He gets his teammates the ball when the defense closes down on him. He puts a ton of pressure on you. He puts pressure on your paint, which not only leads to kick-out threes but also offensive rebounds opportunities and big guys rolling too. Defensively, he's a veteran with tons of experience so he knows where to be, he knows how to help his teammates. The deflects get to him and then he's able to bus out and then our breaks start from there.-- Coach Bickerstaff
On Ivan Rabb's development
He just needs to get the experience, and that is on us to give him that experience but he's a battler. On the interior he does a really good job of fighting for the boards on both ends of the floor. We're continuing to work with him, figuring out what the difference is between being a four and being a five. We think he can play both, but in those situations he has different responsibilities so we're just working with him on those things, but he's a sponge. Everything we tell him, he's soaking it up, he's watching the games, he's a student of the game. He has great ball skills so there is a ton of potential and upside.-- Coach Bickerstaff
On the performance of the Grizzlies' younger players
As long as they play defense, I'm going to be happy. As long as they're accountable defensively, I'm going to be happy. As long as they pass the ball, I'm going to be encouraging that. Once the game is either going well for us or whatever, that doesn't mean you have to take bad shots, you have to take plays off defensively. You still do the things that you do that got you there, and you continue to do them to become a better team.-- Mark Gasol
On keeping the team focused in spite of the approaching trade deadline
It's hard. It's hard to be honest, because obviously, everybody has their own situation and what not. The guys that have been out there, the names that have been out there, they're doing a great job. I believe if you're trying to be a good team and building that for next year, you will need some of those players. You can't worry about how much they're going to make or how much we won't be able to afford guys. I think sometimes you got to let it play out and convince them that this is the right place to be.-- Marc Gasol
On whether Mike Conley's recently announced absence for the rest of the year makes Jarell play harder
I feel like everybody does. Everybody's got to bring a little extra boost to the table.-- Jarell Martin
On the upcoming trade deadline and how he keeps his teammates focused in spite of it
I feel like everybody should just play and not let them get to them. We're just playing in the moment right now, so just play.-- Jarell Martin
Player Notes
- On his 33rd birthday, Marc Gasol (23,364 minutes) passed Mike Conley (23,358 minutes) as the Grizzlies all-time leader for minutes played.
- Gasol (12 points, 10 rebounds) also recorded his 20th double-double of the season, marking his fourth NBA season with at least 20 double-doubles (28 in 2009-10, 24 in 2011-12, 20 in 2014-15).
- Tyreke Evans (27 points) led the Grizzlies in scoring for the 20th time this season and posted his 14th game with at least 25 points. Additionally, Evans has scored 20-or-more off the bench eight times this season.
- Wayne Selden Jr. (17 points, 3-4 3P) recorded his second highest scoring total of the season and dished a career-high six assists.
- Ivan Rabb recorded a career-high seven rebounds and scored 10 points in 20 minutes of action.
- T.J. Warren (24 points, seven rebounds), marking his 27th game with at least 20 points this season. Warren entered the 2017-18 season with 21 such games for his career.
- Josh Jackson (20 points, eight rebounds) fell just one point shy of tying his career-high for scoring (21 vs. Indiana on Jan. 14, 2018).
- Jared Dudley tied his season-high with 13 points (Nov. 8 vs. Miami).