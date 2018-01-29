Postgame Report: Grizzlies outshine Suns, 120-109

The Memphis Grizzlies concluded a four-game home stand with a win, defeating the Phoenix Suns 120-109 on Monday night at FedExForum.

Seven of Memphis' 10 active players ended the night with double-digit scoring efforts. Tyreke Evans led the Grizzlies for the 20th time this season with 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3P) after missing the previous two games due to illness. Wayne Selden added 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3P) and six assists with 11 of his total points coming in the second quarter as the Grizzlies diminished a 10-point first quarter deficit and outscored the Suns 55-28 over the remainder of the half to gain a 17-point advantage after two frames.

Marc Gasol rang in his 33rd birthday with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Gasol (23,364 minutes) also passed Mike Conley (23,358 minutes) as the Grizzlies all-time leader for minutes played. Dillon Brooks and Deyonta Davis also scored 12 points apiece.

The Grizzlies outscored the Suns 42-21 in the second quarter, tying franchise records for points in a second quarter and highest point differential in the second quarter.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 24 points and went 10-of-18 from the field. Josh Jackson added 20 points off the bench and was one-point shy of tying his career-high (21 vs IND on Jan. 14, 2014). Jackson also grabbed a team-high tying eight rebounds. Phoenix has now dropped five consecutive games and four straight games on the road.

After falling behind 19-9 with 3:22 remaining in the first quarter, the Grizzlies closed the first half by outscoring Phoenix 55-28.

On the 29 assists and ball movement

Yeah and that is what the goal is. That's the conversation that we're having with guys, making the extra pass, going from good to great and just sacrificing what you think might be a good opportunity but it's more important to get your teammate a great opportunity. That's the type of culture that you want to have and that's what we're trying to build here with this group, understand how important it is to sacrifice and understand how important it is to be unselfish and get everyone involved. That way, you're harder to guard defensively if everyone is a threat. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Jarell Martin's game activity

The faster we play, the more we play in the open court, defensively the more active we are, the more rotations we maybe are forced to get involved in, I think it plays to his strength. I think he has a unique skill set at that size with that speed and athleticism. The floor needs to open up for him and when you open the floor up for him, his athleticism and skill set can shine. Again, it doesn't happen if he's not busting his tail, and he's working hard out there, you can see it. That's one of the biggest jumps for him so far this season and the thing that has been the most impressive is on a night-by-night basis you don't find many people that are competing harder than he is. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the team's performance takeaways in January

The habits that we kept talking about and the consistency of our approach and the consistency of our habits. Again, trying to build from where we were to this point and going through the end of the season is you're trying to put in a system that guys are committed to and it's going to take some time. There's discipline, habits, and sacrifice. Those are the things we're trying to instill in this group. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Tyreke Evans

Offensively, he can flat out score it so he takes a lot of pressure off of the other guys because now the defense has the key on him and they have to figure out how to slow him down when you over help on him. I think he has made improvements this season as a playmaker. He gets his teammates the ball when the defense closes down on him. He puts a ton of pressure on you. He puts pressure on your paint, which not only leads to kick-out threes but also offensive rebounds opportunities and big guys rolling too. Defensively, he's a veteran with tons of experience so he knows where to be, he knows how to help his teammates. The deflects get to him and then he's able to bus out and then our breaks start from there. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Ivan Rabb's development

He just needs to get the experience, and that is on us to give him that experience but he's a battler. On the interior he does a really good job of fighting for the boards on both ends of the floor. We're continuing to work with him, figuring out what the difference is between being a four and being a five. We think he can play both, but in those situations he has different responsibilities so we're just working with him on those things, but he's a sponge. Everything we tell him, he's soaking it up, he's watching the games, he's a student of the game. He has great ball skills so there is a ton of potential and upside. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the performance of the Grizzlies' younger players

As long as they play defense, I'm going to be happy. As long as they're accountable defensively, I'm going to be happy. As long as they pass the ball, I'm going to be encouraging that. Once the game is either going well for us or whatever, that doesn't mean you have to take bad shots, you have to take plays off defensively. You still do the things that you do that got you there, and you continue to do them to become a better team. -- Mark Gasol

On keeping the team focused in spite of the approaching trade deadline

It's hard. It's hard to be honest, because obviously, everybody has their own situation and what not. The guys that have been out there, the names that have been out there, they're doing a great job. I believe if you're trying to be a good team and building that for next year, you will need some of those players. You can't worry about how much they're going to make or how much we won't be able to afford guys. I think sometimes you got to let it play out and convince them that this is the right place to be. -- Marc Gasol

On whether Mike Conley's recently announced absence for the rest of the year makes Jarell play harder

I feel like everybody does. Everybody's got to bring a little extra boost to the table. -- Jarell Martin

On the upcoming trade deadline and how he keeps his teammates focused in spite of it

I feel like everybody should just play and not let them get to them. We're just playing in the moment right now, so just play. -- Jarell Martin

