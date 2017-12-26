Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies lose heartbreaker in Phoenix

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. Tyson Chandler’s last-second slam dunk off an inbounds pass from Dragan Bender gave the Phoenix Suns a 99-97 victory and handed the Memphis Grizzlies a 10th consecutive road loss.

Chandler leaped over Brandan Wright to catch Bender’s perfect lob with 0.4 seconds remaining. After replay confirmed the dunk, Kobi Simmons missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Marc Gasol had 18 points for the Grizzlies. Andrew Harrison scored 12 points, while James Ennis III added 11. Jarell Martin recorded 10 points, including a follow-up slam of an Evans miss with 0.6 seconds on the clock to tie the game and set up Chandler’s game winner. Martin’s dunk capped a 15-6 run for the Grizzlies but left the Suns just enough time for one more play.

Devin Booker scored 32 points to pace the Suns in his first game back after missing three weeks due to an adductor injury but fouled out late in the game. T.J. Warren netted 17 points, and Alex Len chipped in with 12 points off the bench for Phoenix, which won for the fourth time in its last six games, including two tight home wins over Memphis. The Suns defeated the Grizzlies 97-95 at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Dec. 21.

Memphis misfired on 17 of its 20 three-point attempts and turned the ball over five times in the fourth quarter after committing just five turnovers in the first three periods combined.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will continue their five-game road trip tomorrow in Los Angeles against the Lakers. Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. CT. Tune into FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners to listen to the action on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Grizzlies @ Suns photos 12.26.17 December 26, 2017 PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies passes the ball against Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies plays defense against Dragan Bender #35 of the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ -DECEMBER 26: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies plays defense against Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Alex Len #21 of the Phoenix Suns and Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies fight for the ball during the game between the two teams on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 26, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On last play

There’s no goal tending from out of bounds so it was a well-executed play. Tyson did a good job using two hands to get some space on Brandan and then he was able to catch the lob. It is what it is. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On second half

I mean we were battling. We were down and we came back and tied the game up. So there was necessarily anything that we did. We were scrapping. We turned the ball over three or four possessions in a row which is crucial versus a team like this with this type of speed and the places where we turned it over, at the top of the floor, started their break. So we’ve got to be sound with the ball when it’s winning time and make sure that we get shots every possession. They shrunk the floor. They did a really good job of putting bodies in the paint when he (Gasol) touched it. We as a group have to do a better job creating space for him, coaching included, we have to help in those situations and allow him some space and some freedom to go to work. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On last play

I don’t know what happened there. I was on the ball so I don’t know what happened that last play. But I can talk about the fourth quarter that I played awful. I couldn’t get it going. I made the wrong read too many times, bad plays in the fourth quarter. -- Marc Gasol

On their defense on him

The times they didn’t collapse, I jumped in the air on that play trying to find the open guy and I could have kept it. I misread it, completely miss read it or quicked it instead of having patience and anticipating the help… I don’t know. I’ve got to look. On that play I should have kept it and not jumped in the air, one more dribble and I could get to the front of the rim, I had the advantage on that particular play. I’ve got to play better in the fourth for us to win games, it’s plain and simple. -- Marc Gasol

On last shot

I didn’t even see it. I was on the bench and I hurt my knee so I had my head down. We just played hard and thought we competed the whole night. -- Tyreke Evans

On Grizzlies defense

We just learned from last game that they cut a lot, they do a lot of things off the ball. We just stayed home and made them take jump shots. That was out game plan. We just chased him (Booker) over the top and try to push him out and let him take jump shots. -- Tyreke Evans

Player Notes