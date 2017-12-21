Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies lose heartbreaker to Suns

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Phoenix Suns in a nail biting 97-95 finish Thursday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. The Grizzlies completed the second game of their quick two-game western road trip and dropped their ninth straight road contest.

The matchup featured nine lead changes and three ties in the fourth quarter alone, but the Grizzlies missed 11 of their final 12 field goal attempts in the final 3:45 of action.

Memphis got a strong start from guard Tyreke Evans who went scoreless in the first half of last night’s Golden State game. Evans scored the first bucket of the game and 11 of Memphis’ 25 first quarter points. The Grizzlies established a 21-9 lead before Phoenix closed out the first quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 26-25 advantage. Phoenix kept their lead until the 2:31 mark in the third when an 11-2 run from the Grizzlies diminished the double-digit deficit and gave them an 81-79 edge going into the final quarter of action.

Evans finished with 23 points on 9-of-21 shooting and nine rebounds on the night. Marc Gasol added 13 points and 11 rebounds for his 14th double-double this season. JaMychal Green and Andrew Harrison contributed 12 points apiece.

The Suns snapped their five game home skid behind a 27-point performance from forward TJ Warren who was 9-of-15 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Troy Daniels added 14 off the bench, including the go-ahead three-pointer and Josh Jackson finished with 13 points and was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum where they will take on the Los Angeles Clippers this Saturday, December 23 at 7 p.m. CT.

Team Quotes

On tonight’s game

That’s what it comes down to. Two teams, similar circumstances coming off a back to back, how many plays do you make? You have to give Monroe a ton of credit for chasing that ball down. It just seems like when things are going a certain way, the ball finds the right guy. For them it was Troy. Marc flew out there to try and contest it and Troy was able to knock down that shot. Two minute ball games, it’s a matter of who makes the most plays and who makes the most mistakes and tonight they made one more play then we did. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On last play

We got the deflection, JaMych deflected it and it’s bouncing in front of us. Tyreke gets it, looked up and it’s him and Isaiah Canaan in a one on one situation. I like my chances with Tyreke in that situation every time. I didn’t want to call the time out that gave them the opportunity to go get a bucket. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On end of game possession

In that situation, only the guy on the ball can tell you what he saw, what he felt. That’s not what determined the game. I thought many plays before we had chances of getting the shot that we want. It may not be a great shot but at least it’s a shot you’re comfortable with. The effort in the second quarter defensively: we have too many guys worrying about offense. If we don’t play defense we’re not going to win. When the only thing on our mind is going to be defense first and help whoever is out there and truly sacrifice when you might not be in the action and communicating and having multiple effort, that will carry on offensively and that will take care of the offense because the ball will find the open guy and guys know you are unselfish and offensively, we have some willing passers. Obviously we have some guys their job is scoring more than anything else and when I get the ball and I see two guys on me, I’ll move it and I’ll find the open guy. I have no issue with that. But we’ve got to have more of that, more unselfishness, more together, more effort continuously. Not just when it suits you, not just when things go well, effort has to be non-negotiable at all times. We just don’t have the talent or the luxury to just play without effort and play like it’s a pick-up game. -- Marc Gasol

On last play

I looked back and thought to call a time out but he said go so it was kind of a hesitate move by me. I thought I could have gotten to the basket but I kind of stepped back and shot a three. But it shouldn’t have come down to that. We had them early in the game but we didn’t do a real good job of keeping the lead. Next game... -- Tyreke Evans

On losing lead

They scored and we didn’t. We came out from the very start and at half time coach had to come in and curse us out. We can’t do that. I believe we’re a better team than that. There’s just a lot of frustration going on around here. It’s kind of tough for us. -- Tyreke Evans

