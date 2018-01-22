Postgame Report: Grizzlies rally to top Sixers

The Memphis Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 105-101 Monday night at FedExForum, recording their largest come-from-behind win of the season after trailing as many as 15 in the third period.

The Grizzlies were led by Marc Gasol, who finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3P, 4-4FT). Tyreke Evans added 18 points (6-16), 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. Mario Chalmers scored 17 points (5-9 FG) and was 6-of-6 from the charity stripe, with last free throws coming in the final 6.2 seconds to give Memphis a two-possession advantage. Myke Henry scored for the first time in his NBA career and finished with 12 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter, and four steals.

Memphis would trail 89-79 with 9:45 remaining in the game before going on a 13-2 run over the next 2:25 to gain their first lead of the contest.

Sixers were 8-of-14 (.571) from beyond the arc in the first half while Memphis was only 2-of-10 (.200) through the first two frames. Defense was the difference maker in this game as the Grizzlies tied their opponent season-high with 24 turnovers, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter, and scored a season-high 39 points off of turnovers (20 in the fourth quarter). Philadelphia forced 12 turnovers for 11 points.

Dario Saric led all scorers with 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3P), improving his double-digit scoring streak to a career-long 23 games. Saric also had 10 rebounds. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 20 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 3P). Robert Covington scored 18 points. Joel Ebiid scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Memphis has now won seven of its last 11 games and eight of its last 14 after losing 19 of its previous 21 contests.

The Grizzlies look to continue their four-game home stand as they face the San Antonio Spurs for the third time this season on Wednesday, January 24 at 7 p.m. CT. San Antonio leads the series 2-0.

Key Stats of the Night

The Grizzlies scored a season-high 39 points off of 24 Philadelphia turnovers, tying an opponent season-high, including 20 of those points off turnovers in the final period. The Grizzlies committed just 12 turnovers with Philadelphia converting those to just 11 points.

Key Run of the Night

Trailing 89-79 with 9:45 remaining in the game, the Grizzlies went on a 13-2 run over the next 2:52 to gain their first lead of the game.

Team Quotes

On guys stepping up in the last few games

Injuries and circumstances happen. But the most important thing is how each individual prepares themselves. Again, the credit goes to those individuals. Myke (Henry) comes from the G-League, Wayne (Selden) came from being injured, and Ben (McLemore) came from not playing at all to all have an impact on the game. So you’ve got to give those guys a ton of credit. Our assistant coaches do a great job with those guys. Guys that aren’t playing, they spend extra time with them, extra work, making sure that if their number is called, those guys are prepared and they’re ready to play. So credit the assistant coaches and credit those guys for putting the work in. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the chemistry the team has developed

There’s no doubt about it. It was going to take a minute for all of that to happen. Then you start mixing in injuries and guys being in and out of the line up so you weren’t really able to develop that type of chemistry. But what you see happening now is a group of guys with one goal who feel as if their back is up against the wall. They’re a group of guys who feel like they’ve been counted out and they’ve been slighted. They’re a prideful group of tough – physically and tough minded guys. I’ve said this before, any opponent that’s in front of them in any situation, we’ll go to war with these guys. They’ll battle and we like our odds coming out clean on the other side. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Myke Henry

It’s preparation and dedication to your craft. Myke has been a guy who has worked, he’s grinded and he’s gotten an opportunity. He got his first taste of it the other night. I think he kind of shook all of the cob webs off but his number was called and he’s got a belief in trusting his training. He works at his shot. He works at being a good basketball player. When you do that, it gives you the confidence that in any moment, if called upon, you can deliver. Once he made a couple, his teammates started to recognize what was going on and they started hunting him. That’s the bond this team is building where it’s not “Oh, he’s making shots, I have to get mine.” As soon as they recognize that one guys got it going, they make sure they seek that guy out and try to continue to have that success. Again, it’s hats off to that group in the locker room. I couldn’t be prouder of those guys. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On his performance tonight

I feel good. I played an overall good game. On the defensive end, I was good. I’m just happy with my play. -- Myke Henry

On what the last two weeks have been like for him

Life comes at you fast and you obviously have to be ready for changes. I was ready. It’s been a journey, and I’m just taking it day by day. -- Myke Henry

On the fourth quarter

We just locked in as a team on the defensive end mostly. We weren’t letting them get offensive rebounds, that was the biggest thing. We were down like 10 on the boards, and then we just trimmed that down. We weren’t giving them second-chance points. We were just making the right plays and guys were confident in their jump shots. Reke [Tyreke Evans] finished the game for us. -- Dillon Brooks

On Myke Henry

I’m definitely proud of him. First game, he came in and was just feeling it out. He was just taking shots, that’s what we need. We need confidence. Sometimes, especially in those plays, if guys are holding and not taking that shot, we’re going to be in a butter situation and throwing up a bad shot. He was confident in those jump shots, and one of those jump shots he ended up getting his own rebound and dunking. I’m glad he’s confident out there. We need that. -- Dillon Brooks

On the chemistry of the team

The chemistry, it took time. It took some of the best to trust the young guys and try to help them and string us along. Marc [Gasol] has been doing a great job, Mike [Conley], Tyreke [Evans] those guys string us along and give us confidence. We’re just sharing the basketball. It’s unselfish play from top to bottom. We’re playing defense at a high level. -- Dillon Brooks

Player Notes