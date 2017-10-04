Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies cruise to victory in Philadelphia, 110-89

In their first road contest of the preseason, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 110-89 on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers attacked the lane from the tip, scoring seven unanswered points early in the first quarter. The Grizzlies struggled to find a basket for the first three minutes of the contest, but Brandan Wright would set the tone, scoring six points on the perimeter and four at the rim in the half.

The teams battled through the first two quarters, and the Grizzlies led by one at halftime. The one-point deficit would be the closest the 76ers would come to regaining the lead, as the second half would be in complete control of the Grizzlies, leading by as much as 25 points nearing the end of the game.

Three Grizzlies contributed double-digit scoring in the victory. Wright led the way for Memphis, leading all scorers with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Robert Covington led the 76ers with 15 points. This marked the NBA preseason debuts of the No.1 overall draft picks from the last two NBA drafts as 76ers’ Ben Simmons (six points, seven rebounds, nine assists) and Markelle Fultz (four points, three assists) each contributed in the loss.

Grizzlies @ 76ers photos October 04, 2017 PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a lay up during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies high fives his teammate during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a lay up during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Robert Covington #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a lay up agianst Jahlil Okafor #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against Robert Covington #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a lay up during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 4: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Team Quotes

On Ben Simmons...

Oh my god. I don't want to see that for the next 15 years. That kid, they're not talking about him enough. The way he moves with the ball, his ability to see the floor, the way he can get places on the floor, once he gets confidence in his shot where you really have to close out all the way to the three. Wow. He is a big-time talent. -- Coach Fizdale

On Markelle Fultz...

He's raw right now, and everybody is going to go after him because he is the No. 1 pick. That's going to be expected. He'll settle in and his talent will pick up, but there are a lot of guys where their first few games in this league, people are hunting for them just to test them out. He'll go through his bumps and bruises, but you can't deny that level of talent that's there. But again, it's not an automatic for any rookie when they just walk in the league and they just start dominating that way. I expect him to be a heck of a player in this league. It's just a matter of time. -- Coach Fizdale

On challenging new players

For me I just want to challenge anyone, that’s just how I play basketball. I’m not too pressed about trying to go at him…It’s preseason, we worry more about our team and we want to keep getting better and better as each day goes on -- Mario Chalmers

On the challenge of being a high draft pick coming into the league

It’s a lot of pressure because you have a lot of guys who know who you are. Even though you haven’t played a game yet. He is definitely going to get everybody’s best shot. He has to know that and be prepared for it. I’m sure they are telling him that over there as well. They know that is to come. He [Markelle Fultz] seems like a kid with a good level-headed mentality and be ready for that challenge. You will have some ups and downs, but he will be alright. -- Mike Conley

Player Notes