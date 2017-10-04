Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies cruise to victory in Philadelphia, 110-89

Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Protect & Maintain Postgame Cleanup presented by ServiceMaster

MEM@PHI: Brandan Wright postgame

After scoring a team-high 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Wednesday's preseason win against the Sixers, Brandan Wright said he's confident in his role with the Grizzlies this season.

MEMvPHI playlist 10/4/17

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
MEM@PHI: Brandan Wright postgame
Now Playing

MEM@PHI: Brandan Wright postgame

After scoring a team-high 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Wednesday's preseason win against the Sixers, Brandan Wright said he's confident in his role with the Grizzlies this season.
Oct 4, 2017  |  01:09
MEM@PHI: Coach Fizdale postgame
Now Playing

MEM@PHI: Coach Fizdale postgame

Fizdale talks about Brandan Wright's emergence and the Grizzlies' defense setting the tone for the team's 2-0 start to the preseason after Wednesday's win against the Sixers.
Oct 4, 2017  |  01:29
GAME RECAP: Grizzlies 110, 76ers 89
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Grizzlies 110, 76ers 89

Brandan Wright scores 16 points and Andrew Harrison adds 14 as the Memphis Grizzlies spoil the debuts of Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz with a 110-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Oct 4, 2017  |  01:44
Kobi Simmons takes flight
Now Playing

Kobi Simmons takes flight

Simmons catches a lob from Rade Zagorac and flushes it.
Oct 4, 2017  |  00:13
Harrison finishes through the contact
Now Playing

Harrison finishes through the contact

Andrew Harrison shows off his strength by powering through a foul to hit a layup.
Oct 4, 2017  |  00:06
Harrison converts the And-1
Now Playing

Harrison converts the And-1

Andrew Harrison runs the break and nails a tough shot through a foul.
Oct 4, 2017  |  00:06
Ennis’ two-handed slam
Now Playing

Ennis’ two-handed slam

James Ennis glides past the defense and finishes with a two-handed slam.
Oct 4, 2017  |  00:13
MEM@PHI: Coach Fizdale pregame
Now Playing

MEM@PHI: Coach Fizdale pregame

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale discusses after Wednesday's shootaround the decision to rest Mike Conley for tonight's preseason game against the Sixers.
Oct 4, 2017  |  01:07
MEM@PHI: MikeCheck Minute
Now Playing

MEM@PHI: MikeCheck Minute

In the MikeCheck Minute, Grind City Media's Michael Wallace offers latest on the Grizzlies entering tonight's preseason game in Philadelphia.
Oct 4, 2017  |  01:33

Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies cruise to victory in Philadelphia, 110-89

Posted: Oct 04, 2017

In their first road contest of the preseason, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 110-89 on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers attacked the lane from the tip, scoring seven unanswered points early in the first quarter. The Grizzlies struggled to find a basket for the first three minutes of the contest, but Brandan Wright would set the tone, scoring six points on the perimeter and four at the rim in the half.

The teams battled through the first two quarters, and the Grizzlies led by one at halftime. The one-point deficit would be the closest the 76ers would come to regaining the lead, as the second half would be in complete control of the Grizzlies, leading by as much as 25 points nearing the end of the game.

Three Grizzlies contributed double-digit scoring in the victory. Wright led the way for Memphis, leading all scorers with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Robert Covington led the 76ers with 15 points. This marked the NBA preseason debuts of the No.1 overall draft picks from the last two NBA drafts as 76ers’ Ben Simmons (six points, seven rebounds, nine assists) and Markelle Fultz (four points, three assists) each contributed in the loss.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will head back home before their next road game next Monday, as they take on the Atlanta Hawks Monday, October 9 at the McCamish Pavilion. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Next Home Game

The Grizzlies will return home for more preseason action on Wednesday, October 11 at 8:30pm to face off against the Rockets.

Find Tickets

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

Grizzlies @ 76ers photos

October 04, 2017

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On Ben Simmons...
Oh my god. I don't want to see that for the next 15 years. That kid, they're not talking about him enough. The way he moves with the ball, his ability to see the floor, the way he can get places on the floor, once he gets confidence in his shot where you really have to close out all the way to the three. Wow. He is a big-time talent.
-- Coach Fizdale
On Markelle Fultz...
He's raw right now, and everybody is going to go after him because he is the No. 1 pick. That's going to be expected. He'll settle in and his talent will pick up, but there are a lot of guys where their first few games in this league, people are hunting for them just to test them out. He'll go through his bumps and bruises, but you can't deny that level of talent that's there. But again, it's not an automatic for any rookie when they just walk in the league and they just start dominating that way. I expect him to be a heck of a player in this league. It's just a matter of time.
-- Coach Fizdale
On challenging new players
For me I just want to challenge anyone, that’s just how I play basketball. I’m not too pressed about trying to go at him…It’s preseason, we worry more about our team and we want to keep getting better and better as each day goes on
-- Mario Chalmers
On the challenge of being a high draft pick coming into the league
It’s a lot of pressure because you have a lot of guys who know who you are. Even though you haven’t played a game yet. He is definitely going to get everybody’s best shot. He has to know that and be prepared for it. I’m sure they are telling him that over there as well. They know that is to come. He [Markelle Fultz] seems like a kid with a good level-headed mentality and be ready for that challenge. You will have some ups and downs, but he will be alright.
-- Mike Conley

Player Notes

  • Brandan Wright scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
  • Andrew Harrison finished with 14 points, five assists, and two steals.
  • JaMychal Green put up 11 points, shooting 50% from three.

Upcoming Home games

Related Content