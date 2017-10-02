Postgame Cleanup: Rio shines in Grizzlies’ win over the Magic

Grizzlies Holiday Packs

MEMvORL: Mario Chalmers postgame

Hear what Mario Chalmers has to say after his standout performance against the Magic.

MEMvORL: Mario Chalmers postgame
Oct 2, 2017  |  02:26
MEMvORL: Mike Conley postgame
MEMvORL: Mike Conley postgame

Mike Conley breaks down the team's performance in the win over the Magic.
Oct 2, 2017  |  01:29
Grizzmo: Jarell puts up a poster
Grizzmo: Jarell puts up a poster

Take a closer look at Jarell Martin's poster dunk.
Oct 2, 2017  |  00:26
MEMvORL: Postgame press conference
MEMvORL: Postgame press conference

Hear what Coach Fizdale has to say about the Grizzlies' preseason win over the Magic.
Oct 2, 2017  |  06:48
Grizzlies vs. Magic highlights
Grizzlies vs. Magic highlights

Catch the highlights from the Grizzlies win over the Magic in their preseason debut.
Oct 2, 2017  |  01:30
Mario Chalmers Highlights
Mario Chalmers Highlights

Mario Chalmers scores 19 points in his first game since returning from his achilles injury in 2016.
Oct 2, 2017  |  01:39
Harrison’s no-look to Rabb
Harrison’s no-look to Rabb

Andrew Harrison dishes a no-look pass to Ivan Rabb who throws it down.
Oct 2, 2017  |  00:07
Rio is back
Rio is back

Mario Chalmers slashes through traffic and sinks a pretty finger roll through a foul.
Oct 2, 2017  |  00:08
Martin makes a poster
Martin makes a poster

Jarell Martin posterizes Bismack Biyombo with a nasty dunk.
Oct 2, 2017  |  00:10
Crafty Conley
Crafty Conley

Mike Conley hits his defender with a stutter step and finishes with a nice scoop.
Oct 2, 2017  |  00:10
10.2.17 Mike Conley media availability
10.2.17 Mike Conley media availability

Mike Conley speaks to the media before the Grizzlies first preseason game tonight against the Orlando Magic.
Oct 2, 2017  |  03:46
MEMvORL: MikeCheck Minute
MEMvORL: MikeCheck Minute

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace offers latest on Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green's status entering Monday's preseason opener against Orlando.
Oct 2, 2017  |  00:59

Postgame Cleanup: Rio shines in Grizzlies’ win over the Magic

Posted: Oct 02, 2017

In their 2017 preseason opener, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic 92-84 on Monday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies struggled to gain a significant lead throughout the game shooting 40 percent from the field to the Magic’s 36.4 percent. However, with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, Memphis went on a 6-0 run over the next 2:42 to push the score to 90-80 and tie their largest lead of the game.

Mario Chalmers posted 13 of his game-high 19 points in the first half and shot 7-of-10 from the field. Jarell Martin also scored in double figures, contributing 16 points and four rebounds while Wade Baldwin put up eight points and six rebounds.

Jonathan Isaac led the Magic with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting while Mario Hezonja also scored in double figures with 12 points.

Key Stat of the Night

  • In his first game action since March 9, 2016, Mario Chalmers posted a game-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Chalmers scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half.

Key Run of the Night

  • Leading 84-80 with 4:10 remaining in the game, the Grizzlies went on a 6-0 run over the next 2:42 to tie their largest lead of the game and pull away for good.

October 02, 2017

Team Quotes

On Mario Chalmers’ journey back to health
He went to the bottom. When you go through an Achilles [injury], I’m sure there are moments where you’re not sure if it’s ever going to happen again. You know, for me to be with him his whole career, and now for me to be here to see him making his comeback is very gratifying for me. It’s an honor for me because I’m invested in [Mario’s] life. We’ve got deep, deep roots. So I’m just happy for the kid, to see him out there competing, playing in NBA games again.
-- Coach Fizdale
On his expectations for the team at the moment
I just expect professionalism and hard work and real competitors. That’s all I expect from them. I don’t know what this team is going to be. I like our group. If we can continue to just connect and buy into the system that we’re putting in place – I don’t want to put a ceiling on this team, because I honestly have no idea how good they can.
-- Coach Fizdale
See what Coach Fizdale had to say after the game.
On this year’s team
We have a lot of guys who can make plays. We don’t have just one designated ball handler. Anyone who gets the rebound can push it and make plays for everybody else. It was fun to see the ball movement and guys just driving and kicking and creating a different kind of game that we haven’t played before.
-- Mike Conley
On how he feels about his game
I feel like it’s coming. Anybody who comes off an injury, you want to go out there and just prove yourself. I was talking to [Coach] Fizdale and he just told me to settle down and play my game and be the savvy veteran that I am. I just have to keep it in my mind to settle down, make sure I’m teaching the young guys and just be a leader by example.
-- Mario Chalmers

Player Notes

  • Jarell Martin recorded 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go with four rebounds in just 22 minutes. His scoring total was one shy of his regular season career high (17 points on March 14, 2016 at Houston).
  • Brandan Wright pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.
  • Wade Baldwin was the only person in tonight’s game to record at least eight points and six rebounds. In last year’s preseason opener against Orlando at FedExForum, Baldwin led the Grizzlies with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting.
  • Rookie Jonathan Isaac made his debut in a Magic uniform, posting a team-high 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

