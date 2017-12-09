Postgame Cleanup: Grizz fall to Thunder in nail-biting OT

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-101 in an overtime thriller Saturday night at FedExForum in the second game of a home back-to-back. It marked the first overtime game for either team this season.

Memphis got off to yet another strong start tonight, scoring 34 points in the first quarter and taking their largest lead of the game (50-30) coming at the 5:08 mark in the second quarter. The 20-point spread was the team’s largest lead in a game this season.

After the Grizzlies took an 11-point halftime advantage, the Thunder sparked an 18-6 run to take a 64-63 lead, their first since early in the first quarter. The Grizzlies were outscored 21-9 in the third quarter and shot just 3-of-20 from the field. Memphis’ nine third-quarter points were a season low for any period this season.

Memphis led by three points (101-98) with 1:03 left in overtime after a Tyreke Evans three-pointer, but Russell Westbrook made a finger roll with 13.8 seconds left to pull the Thunder within one. An Oklahoma City foul would send Memphis to the free throw line, but the Grizzlies did not connect on either attempt. Westbrook subsequently drew a foul call with 5.2 seconds left, making both free throws to help the Thunder improve to 12-13 this season.

Evans led all scores for the second consecutive night, finishing with 29 points on 13-of-24 shooting and bringing down a career-high tying 13 rebounds for his third double-double this season. Marc Gasol added 22 points as the duo combined for over half of Memphis’ total points in the loss. Ben McLemore added a season-high 17 points and was 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Four of Oklahoma City’s starting five would end the night with 20-or-more points as Carmelo Anthony (21 points), Steven Adams (21 points), Alex Abrines (career-high 20 points) and Russell Westbrook (20 points, 11 rebounds, 14 assists) combined for 62 of the team’s 102 points. Westbrook, who finished 7-of-29 from the field and 1-of-12 from three-point range, posted his eighth triple-double of the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will play a third home game in four nights against the Miami Heat Monday at 7 p.m. CT at FedExForum. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Find Tickets

Key Stats of the Night

After scoring 57 points on 22-of-43 shooting (.512) in the first half, Memphis scored just nine points on 3-of-20 shooting (.150) in the third quarter, a season-low point total for any quarter this season.

Key Run of the Night

Memphis led by 20 points (50-30), the team’s largest lead of the season, with 5:08 left in the second quarter, but Oklahoma City put together a 13-0 run to cut the deficit to seven (50-43) with 1:38 left in the first half.

Oklahoma City trailed by eight points (63-55) with 7:46 left in the third quarter but closed the quarter on a 12-3 run to take a one-point lead (67-66) entering the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies led by three points (101-98) with 1:03 left in overtime after a Tyreke Evans three-pointer, but Russell Westbrook made a finger roll with 13.8 seconds left to pull the Thunder within one… Oklahoma City fouled, and Memphis missed both of its free throw attempts… Westbrook subsequently drew a foul call with 5.2 seconds left and made both free throws to provide the final score.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder photos 12.9.17 December 09, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies grabs the rebound against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: J. B. Bickerstaff interim head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies talks to his team during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: The Memphis Grizzlies huddle up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies boxes out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies high fives fans before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies passes the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Ben McLemore #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies passes the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies grabs the rebound against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 9: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw to tie the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the missed opportunities

Yeah… we had our chances. Over and over again, we had our chances. We can’t afford to let these types of games slip…small things, simple execution things, understanding our player tendencies, those types of things. We had our opportunities. We let it slip away from us. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On letting the game slip away

I mean it’s extremely frustrating. Anybody that’s a competitor, in these moments when we’re searching for our footing, have an opportunity like this slip away from us, it’s extremely frustrating. Our guys battled, they fought. They {Thunder} just made one more play than we did at the end. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the third quarter

We’ve got to do a better job in the third quarters. There’s no doubt about it. I think the energy and the thrust that we started the last two games with, we’ve got to find that coming out of the half. We’ll dissect it. We’ll get with our guys and [see] if we need to do something different in the half or coming out of the half, but we definitely have to address it and solve it. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On losing a 20-point lead

Basketball happened. They made runs. They’re a good team. You were up 20 obviously for a reason. You were doing things correctly. We were able to slow them down in transition. They changed a little bit, the pace of the game. They slowed us down offensively, and they were able to speed up the game on their end because they were getting stops. That’s what happened. It’s not always negative things that happen. Sometimes the other team also does things the right way for them to come back into the game. -- Marc Gasol

On the frustration of losing

We made mistakes, especially defensively. Things that we talked about, things that we walked through. I thought the effort was there. The communication was there. There were things that we need to get better at. Also, we cannot let teams offensively allow us to just crunch in on one side of the floor and just load that side with length and two, three guys. It’s hard to maneuver and operate with so many bodies. We have to push a little more, and play it fast paced so we’re not as predictable. -- Marc Gasol

On how the mental mistakes affect the team’s frustration

Winning is never easy. You have to draw a line in the sand, and obviously take a stand and learn the habits that it takes to win games. It’s really hard, but it’s a thing that you have to figure out on your own. You have to trust the guys around you. When they tell you something, or a call, or a play, or even schemes that we walked through before the game, you have to be able to trust it. We can only get better. -- Marc Gasol

On closing out games

We’ve had chances in every game. I think we’re all improving and getting better as a team. Feeding off Marc (Gasol), his leadership has been unbelievable. Tyreke (Evans) has been playing great. We’ve all just been trying to do our roles. We’re out there playing as hard as we can. We all want to win so bad. When you can’t finish it out like tonight, it hurts. -- Andrew Harrison

Player Notes