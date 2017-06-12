Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies claw back but fall to Knicks, 88-99

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New York Knicks 99-88 Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. It marked the Grizzlies’ sixth straight road loss.

Memphis got off to a fast start, scoring 32 points in the first quarter, but struggled to score afterward, netting just 17, 18 and 21 points in the final three quarters, respectively. The Grizzlies scored just 22 points in the paint, including eight in the fourth quarter, and were shut out on fast break points after scoring eight in transition in the first period.

Trailing by as many as 12 points late in the first quarter, New York outscored Memphis 26-17 in the second period to tie the game at 49 at halftime. Memphis committed nine of its 15 turnovers in the second frame. The Knicks then started the third quarter with a 16-2 run to take a double-digit lead.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 17 points and eight rebounds. Tyreke Evans added 15 points. The Grizzlies got large contributions from the bench, who outscored the Knicks 48-27. Chandler Parsons scored 10 of his 13 points in the first quarter while Mario Chalmers added 14 off the bench.

Courtney Lee led all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his first game back since missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. Michael Beasley contributed 14 off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting.

On tonight’s game

We stood around too much. Offensively we got stagnant and just watched. One guy tried to go one-on-one. We weren’t cutting. We weren’t moving. We weren’t sharing or moving the ball. We can’t survive that way. We’re a team that if we’re going to be the best we can be we have to involve everyone offensively. Being involved doesn’t always mean you get the ball. You have to move and cut and screen and do things for others. In that quarter, I think we got bogged down and it started to be a trend for us through the fourth. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the Grizzlies coming off the bench

I think those guys came in and gave us a boost. You look back earlier in the year, Mario (Chalmers) and Chandler (Parsons), those guys came off the bench. Tyreke (Evans) was with that group at time. It was very successful for us. They did what they’ve been wanting to do. We weren’t the same as we had been the past four games for whatever reason and we can’t survive that way. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the breakdown’s offensively

I think we allowed our offensive struggles to affect our defense. Then we became a little selfish and our bad habits kicked in. Guys started thinking about themselves and their own situations. Plays were missed, plays were there, and there was no help, or whatever (the team) was thinking. I try not to let too many bad plays in a row bother me so, I have to go back on the (film) and see what exactly happened. But, we can’t let those things happen. Guys forgetting plays. Not executing our schemes, when we are supposed to. Those kind of things are something you can’t build on and it’s not like we are trying to. We will go back to the (film) and watch it. The tape doesn’t really lie. -- Marc Gasol

On how his knee is feeling

The knee just locked up. I don’t know exactly what happened. I couldn’t really extend it. I never really had any knee issues so, it was a new feeling for me. -- Marc Gasol

On Kristaps Porzingis performance tonight

He is a special player, he is a unique talent. He can do things that you don’t normally see a guy that size do. So, yeah he is special. -- Marc Gasol

