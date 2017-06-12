Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Grizzlies @ Knicks highlights 12.6.17

Take a look at the Grizzlies highlights from their 88-99 loss to the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

MEM@NYK: playlist 12.6.17

Grizzlies @ Knicks highlights 12.6.17
Grizzlies @ Knicks highlights 12.6.17

Take a look at the Grizzlies highlights from their 88-99 loss to the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.
Dec 6, 2017  |  01:41
Gasol scores 17 points in the Big Apple
Gasol scores 17 points in the Big Apple

Marc Gasol scores a team-high 17 points against the Knicks Wednesday night in New York.
Dec 6, 2017  |  00:55
Ennis drives to the rim strong
Ennis drives to the rim strong

James Ennis drives to the rim strong and finishes a tough layup in between multiple Knicks defenders.
Dec 6, 2017  |  00:06
Harrison finds a way to make things happen
Harrison finds a way to make things happen

Andrew Harrison drives to the lane and kicks it out for Chandler Parsons who knocks down the three.
Dec 6, 2017  |  00:07
Martin tears down the rim
Martin tears down the rim

Jarell Martin hammers home a massive jam against Knicks big man.
Dec 6, 2017  |  00:13
Gasol goes to work on the block
Gasol goes to work on the block

Marc Gasol dances with Knicks big man Enes Kanter down low and fades away for the bucket.
Dec 6, 2017  |  00:05
Tyreke Evans does it on both ends
Tyreke Evans does it on both ends

Evans swats Kanter's layup on one end and drills a three-pointer on the other.
Dec 6, 2017  |  00:10
Chandler Parsons knocks down deep three
Chandler Parsons knocks down deep three

Parsons heats up with 10 points in the first quarter including this deep three at the top of the key.
Dec 6, 2017  |  00:10
MEMvNYK: MikeCheck Minute 12.6.17
MEMvNYK: MikeCheck Minute 12.6.17

MikeCheck Minute previews tonight's matchup against the Knicks as the Grizzlies look to build on Monday night's win after snapping an 11-game skid.
Dec 6, 2017  |  01:31

Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies claw back but fall to Knicks, 88-99

Posted: Dec 06, 2017

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New York Knicks 99-88 Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. It marked the Grizzlies’ sixth straight road loss.

Memphis got off to a fast start, scoring 32 points in the first quarter, but struggled to score afterward, netting just 17, 18 and 21 points in the final three quarters, respectively. The Grizzlies scored just 22 points in the paint, including eight in the fourth quarter, and were shut out on fast break points after scoring eight in transition in the first period.

Trailing by as many as 12 points late in the first quarter, New York outscored Memphis 26-17 in the second period to tie the game at 49 at halftime. Memphis committed nine of its 15 turnovers in the second frame. The Knicks then started the third quarter with a 16-2 run to take a double-digit lead.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 17 points and eight rebounds. Tyreke Evans added 15 points. The Grizzlies got large contributions from the bench, who outscored the Knicks 48-27. Chandler Parsons scored 10 of his 13 points in the first quarter while Mario Chalmers added 14 off the bench.

Courtney Lee led all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his first game back since missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. Michael Beasley contributed 14 off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting. 

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum for a three-game home stand that begins with the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at 7 p.m. CT.

Grizzlies @ Knicks photos 12.6.17

December 06, 2017

Team Quotes

On tonight’s game
We stood around too much. Offensively we got stagnant and just watched. One guy tried to go one-on-one. We weren’t cutting. We weren’t moving. We weren’t sharing or moving the ball. We can’t survive that way. We’re a team that if we’re going to be the best we can be we have to involve everyone offensively. Being involved doesn’t always mean you get the ball. You have to move and cut and screen and do things for others. In that quarter, I think we got bogged down and it started to be a trend for us through the fourth.
-- Coach Bickerstaff
On the Grizzlies coming off the bench
I think those guys came in and gave us a boost. You look back earlier in the year, Mario (Chalmers) and Chandler (Parsons), those guys came off the bench. Tyreke (Evans) was with that group at time. It was very successful for us. They did what they’ve been wanting to do. We weren’t the same as we had been the past four games for whatever reason and we can’t survive that way.
-- Coach Bickerstaff
On the breakdown’s offensively
I think we allowed our offensive struggles to affect our defense. Then we became a little selfish and our bad habits kicked in. Guys started thinking about themselves and their own situations. Plays were missed, plays were there, and there was no help, or whatever (the team) was thinking. I try not to let too many bad plays in a row bother me so, I have to go back on the (film) and see what exactly happened. But, we can’t let those things happen. Guys forgetting plays. Not executing our schemes, when we are supposed to. Those kind of things are something you can’t build on and it’s not like we are trying to. We will go back to the (film) and watch it. The tape doesn’t really lie.
-- Marc Gasol
On how his knee is feeling
The knee just locked up. I don’t know exactly what happened. I couldn’t really extend it. I never really had any knee issues so, it was a new feeling for me.
-- Marc Gasol
On Kristaps Porzingis performance tonight
He is a special player, he is a unique talent. He can do things that you don’t normally see a guy that size do. So, yeah he is special.
-- Marc Gasol

Player Notes

  • Marc Gasol tallied 17 points and snagged 8 of the Grizzlies 23 rebounds .
  • Chandler Parsons and Mario Chalmers both scored in double figures off the bench, 13 and 14 points respectively.
  • Andrew Harrison contributed 5 points and a team-high 5 assist.

