Postgame Report: Grizz fall to Pelicans in New Orleans

The Memphis Grizzlies fell on the road to the New Orleans Pelicans 123-95 on Wednesday night at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Entering the second half with a 12-point advantage, the Pelicans went on an 18-6 run over the next 5:06 to stretch their lead to 24 (83-59).

The Grizzlies were not able to take the lead throughout the game while the Pelicans led by as many as 31 in the fourth quarter. New Orleans out shot Memphis from the floor, shooting 52.3 percent while the Grizzlies struggled shooting only 38.9 percent.

Coming off the bench, MarShon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3P). Ivan Rabb also posted 16 points (6-13 FG) off the bench while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. Jarell Martin also scored in double figures with 15 points (6-9 FG). The Grizzlies bench outscored the Pelicans 54-23.

E’Twaun Moore led all scorers with 30 points (11-16 FG, 7-10 3P). Anthony Davis posted a double-double with 28 points (8-13 FG, 11-13 FT) and 12 rebounds. Nikola Mirotic also added 25 points (10-12 FG, 3-5 3P) while Rajon Rondo contributed a game-high 13 assists.

I think they stepped it up. They’re playing with a lot on the line. They understood the importance of this game and how they needed to win. Look at where they are in the standings – this was a must-win basketball game for them. They have a bunch of veteran guys that have been battle tested. They understand that (Rajon) Rondo has been to the pinnacle. Anthony Davis has been to the playoffs. (Jrue) Holiday has been to the playoffs. When you look at guys like that, they understand where they are, how important every moment is, and (how important) every basketball game is for them at this point. They gave us their best shot. -- Coach Bickerstaff

I think Ivan competed his tail off. I think he showed the ability to score the ball on the block and he showed his will to not give in. I watched him compete on the glass whether he was outsized physically…it didn’t matter to him. He continued to be aggressive on the glass. He never backed down once. He had a matchup with Anthony Davis. He went after Anthony Davis. He showed no fear. MarShon, again, showed that he could put the ball in the basket. I think something else is he did a great job of moving the ball. They decided they were going to put two guys on him in the pick-and-roll and he was able to find guys in the pocket and make those plays. -- Coach Bickerstaff

I am just playing hard. Whenever I get out there and we are losing, we start coming back or for when we extend a lead. So me having that confidence and that presence on the court is helping us get better. -- Ivan Rabb

