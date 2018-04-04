Postgame Report: Grizz fall to Pelicans in New Orleans

KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

MEM@NOP: Rabb postgame 4.4.18

Grizzlies rookie big man Ivan Rabb scored a career-high 16 points in Wednesday’s loss to the Pelicans, and hopes to build on his efforts in the remaining games.

MEM@NOP playlist 4/4/18

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
MEM@NOP: Rabb postgame 4.4.18
Now Playing

MEM@NOP: Rabb postgame 4.4.18

Grizzlies rookie big man Ivan Rabb scored a career-high 16 points in Wednesday’s loss to the Pelicans, and hopes to build on his efforts in the remaining games.
Apr 4, 2018  |  01:06
Grizzlies @ Pelicans highlights 4.4.18
Now Playing

Grizzlies @ Pelicans highlights 4.4.18

Check out the top plays from the Grizzlies match against the Pelicans on Wednesday in New Orleans.
Apr 4, 2018  |  01:37
Rabb scores career-high against Pelicans
Now Playing

Rabb scores career-high against Pelicans

Ivan Rabb scores a new career-high against the Pelicans on Wednesday night.
Apr 4, 2018  |  01:12
Brooks scores season-high 25 points in New Orleans
Now Playing

Brooks scores season-high 25 points in New Orleans

MarShon Brooks scores a team-high 25 points against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Apr 4, 2018  |  01:18
Brooks eurosteps down the lane
Now Playing

Brooks eurosteps down the lane

MarShon Brooks zips down the lane and then eurosteps past his defender.
Apr 4, 2018  |  00:08
What a shot by MarShon Brooks
Now Playing

What a shot by MarShon Brooks

Brooks nails the stepback three as he gets fouled on the arm and has a chance to complete the four-point play.
Apr 4, 2018  |  00:16
Henry and Martin connect on the break
Now Playing

Henry and Martin connect on the break

Myke Henry finds Jarell Martin for the slam cutting to the rim on the break.
Apr 4, 2018  |  00:08
Rabb's turn around fadeaway
Now Playing

Rabb's turn around fadeaway

Ivan Rabb notices the show clock winding down and hits the turnaround fadeaway.
Apr 4, 2018  |  00:07
MEM@NOP: MarShon Brooks shootaround 4.4.18
Now Playing

MEM@NOP: MarShon Brooks shootaround 4.4.18

Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks talks about working his way back from an ankle injury in preparation for tonight’s game against the Pelicans.
Apr 4, 2018  |  01:10
MEM@NOP: MikeCheck Minute 4.4.18
Now Playing

MEM@NOP: MikeCheck Minute 4.4.18

MikeCheck Minute previews tonight’s matchup against the Pelicans at 7pm in New Orleans.
Apr 4, 2018  |  01:31

Postgame Report: Grizz fall to Pelicans in New Orleans

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Apr 04, 2018

The Memphis Grizzlies fell on the road to the New Orleans Pelicans 123-95 on Wednesday night at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Entering the second half with a 12-point advantage, the Pelicans went on an 18-6 run over the next 5:06 to stretch their lead to 24 (83-59).

The Grizzlies were not able to take the lead throughout the game while the Pelicans led by as many as 31 in the fourth quarter. New Orleans out shot Memphis from the floor, shooting 52.3 percent while the Grizzlies struggled shooting only 38.9 percent.

Coming off the bench, MarShon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3P). Ivan Rabb also posted 16 points (6-13 FG) off the bench while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. Jarell Martin also scored in double figures with 15 points (6-9 FG). The Grizzlies bench outscored the Pelicans 54-23.

E’Twaun Moore led all scorers with 30 points (11-16 FG, 7-10 3P). Anthony Davis posted a double-double with 28 points (8-13 FG, 11-13 FT) and 12 rebounds. Nikola Mirotic also added 25 points (10-12 FG, 3-5 3P) while Rajon Rondo contributed a game-high 13 assists.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum for their last two home games of the season, facing Zach Randolph and the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m. CT. Come out to FedExForum to support the team, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Find Tickets

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

Tags
1/

See more photos

Team Quotes

On losing the competitive edge in the third quarter
I think they stepped it up. They’re playing with a lot on the line. They understood the importance of this game and how they needed to win. Look at where they are in the standings – this was a must-win basketball game for them. They have a bunch of veteran guys that have been battle tested. They understand that (Rajon) Rondo has been to the pinnacle. Anthony Davis has been to the playoffs. (Jrue) Holiday has been to the playoffs. When you look at guys like that, they understand where they are, how important every moment is, and (how important) every basketball game is for them at this point. They gave us their best shot.
-- Coach Bickerstaff
On what he saw from Ivan Rabb and MarShon Brooks tonight
I think Ivan competed his tail off. I think he showed the ability to score the ball on the block and he showed his will to not give in. I watched him compete on the glass whether he was outsized physically…it didn’t matter to him. He continued to be aggressive on the glass. He never backed down once. He had a matchup with Anthony Davis. He went after Anthony Davis. He showed no fear. MarShon, again, showed that he could put the ball in the basket. I think something else is he did a great job of moving the ball. They decided they were going to put two guys on him in the pick-and-roll and he was able to find guys in the pocket and make those plays.
-- Coach Bickerstaff
On his confidence on the court
I am just playing hard. Whenever I get out there and we are losing, we start coming back or for when we extend a lead. So me having that confidence and that presence on the court is helping us get better.
-- Ivan Rabb

Player Notes

  • MarShon Brooks led Memphis with 25 points off the bench.
  • Ivan Rabb chipped in 16 points and grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds for Memphis.
Tags
Brooks, MarShon, Rabb, Ivan, Bickerstaff, J.B., Grizzlies, Pelicans

Upcoming Home games

Related Content