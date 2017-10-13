Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies fly past Pelicans, 142-101

In their final game of the preseason, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 142-101 on Friday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies saved their best offensive outing for last, scoring more points in the first half (76) than in a single half of any game last season to end preseason play. Dillon Brooks lit the fire for the Grizzlies when he scored 12 points in seven minutes, going 4-for-4 from three-point range. The Grizzlies controlled the half on all cylinders, shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from three-point range.

The second half was a similar story, as the Grizzlies continued to stretch their lead while turning up the defensive pressure, forcing New Orleans to turn the ball over 21 times on the night. The Grizzlies continued to shoot well from the perimeter, and earned every point from the free throw line, only missing four the entire night.

Dillon Brooks went 5-for-5 from three-point range, scoring 15 points in the win. Brooks was one of six Grizzlies to reach double-digit scoring. Jarell Martin led the way with 20 points, Mike Conley and Marc Gasol scored 19 points a piece. Gasol’s 10 rebounds on the night made for his first double-double of the preseason, followed by JaMychal Green with 14 and Kobi Simmons with 11.

Jordan Crawford led the Pelicans with 19 points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies begin regular season play with the Pelicans on Wednesday, October 18 at FedExForum. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Find Tickets

Key Stat of the Night

The Grizzlies scored 76 points in the first half. The season-high during the 2016-17 regular season was 75 vs. Phoenix (Feb. 27, 2017; Second Half). In addition, their final scoring total of 142 would have been a season-high in last year’s regular season.

Key Run of the Night

With the Grizzlies leading 39-29, Dillon Brooks hit two consecutive threes, one from 30 feet, in a span of 36 seconds to extend the lead to 16.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans photos October 13, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Durand Scott #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a preseason game ;against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a preseason game ;against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 13: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 13, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On Dillion Brooks...

He’s just one of those guys who is just so reliable. The shot making was just icing on the cake to what he’s been doing. But, all of the little details from an execution standpoint, communication, effort, he’s just sharp in those areas and extremely tough. Those are kinds of guys I like to play. -- Coach Fizdale

On scoring 142 points...

We’re looking to play faster and score more points, so that part was a positive. Obviously they ended up not playing a lot of their guys and took their guys out early so I don’t want to put too much weight into the game, and it was the last preseason game. Everybody is ready to get the regular season going. It’s never fun winning a game like that knowing that same team is coming back to start your season opener. We’ve got to keep our edge and make sure that our mindset is correct coming into that first game. -- Coach Fizdale

On whether the team is more offensive or defensive minded...

It’s changed from game to game. One minute it looks like we’re on our way defensively and then the next game maybe we have a slippage there, but our offense picks up. A lot of that has to do obviously with me and what I emphasize coming into the day after the game, but it’s all kind of coming together. I feel like nothing is really ahead of the other. I feel like they’re grasping the concepts. By no means have we arrived, but I do feel like both parts are moving at a good rate for us right now. -- Coach Fizdale

On what this team can become...

The last two games, especially the Houston [Rockets] game, we really saw a lot of what we’re capable of doing, even against some of the better teams in the league with our switching ability defensively and so many different guys who can play both ends—get out and run on the offensive end and play with pace. Tonight, we shot the ball well. We can shoot it, but we have to be more consistent. If we shoot it well, I think we’ll be really good. Hopefully, we just continue to do that. -- Mike Conley

On if he has been worried about making the final roster...

I just do what I love—go out there, play ball and have fun. -- Mike Conley

Player Notes