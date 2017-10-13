Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies fly past Pelicans, 142-101

Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Jarell Martin speaks to the media after leading the way for the Grizzlies with 20 points along with seven rebounds in a 142-101 win against the Pelicans.

MEMvNOP: Jarell Martin
MEMvNOP: Jarell Martin

Jarell Martin speaks to the media after leading the way for the Grizzlies with 20 points along with seven rebounds in a 142-101 win against the Pelicans.
MEMvNOP: Postgame press conference
MEMvNOP: Postgame press conference

Coach Fizdale speaks to the media following the Grizzlies 142-101 win over the New Orlean Pelicans.
MEMvNOP: Mike Conley Postgame
MEMvNOP: Mike Conley Postgame

Conley talks about playing more aggressive the final two preseason games and says tonight was a tune up for the regular season opener on Wednesday against the Pelicans again.
Grizzmo: Conley and Brooks too much to handle
Grizzmo: Conley and Brooks too much to handle

Mike Conley and Dillion Brooks both score against the New Orleans Pelicans as the Grizzlies shoot 57.5 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from three-point range in the first half.
GAME RECAP: Grizzlies 142, Pelicans 101
GAME RECAP: Grizzlies 142, Pelicans 101

Marc Gasol flirts with a triple double (19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists) as the Grizzlies blow out the Pelicans 142-101.
Wright With The Jam
Wright With The Jam

James Ennis drives inside the paint and hands off to Brandan Wright for the two-handed jam.
Martin Skies For The Putback
Martin Skies For The Putback

Mario Chalmers misses on a three-pointer but Jarell Martin skies high for the put back jam.
Gasol Schools In The Post
Gasol Schools In The Post

Marc Gasol spins on his defender and finishes with a soft left-handed layup that bounces in plus the foul.
Conley's Acrobatic Finish
Conley's Acrobatic Finish

Mike Conley is fouled on a drive and Conley somehow manages to hang in the air long enough to regain control of the ball to throw it up at the rim and in for a three point play.
Brooks catches fire
Brooks catches fire

Guard Dillion Brooks hits a flurry of three's in the second quarter including this one on an assist from Marc Gasol.
Gasol from the other end of Beale St.
Gasol from the other end of Beale St.

Mike Conley drops the ball off to Marc Gasol who pulls up from deep.
Get out the way for Big Spain
Get out the way for Big Spain

Gasol puts the ball on the floor from the arc and doesn't stop until his emphatic one-handed jam.
10.13.17 Coach Fizdale media availability
10.13.17 Coach Fizdale media availability

Coach Fizdale talks to the media before the Grizzlies final preseason game tonight against the New Orlean Pelicans.
10.13.17 Mike Conley media availability
10.13.17 Mike Conley media availability

Conley says "its a breath of fresh air to see Tony Allen in FedExForum again," also looking forward to facing his "veteran" during the home opener on Wednesday Oct. 18.
Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies fly past Pelicans, 142-101

Posted: Oct 13, 2017

In their final game of the preseason, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 142-101 on Friday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies saved their best offensive outing for last, scoring more points in the first half (76) than in a single half of any game last season to end preseason play. Dillon Brooks lit the fire for the Grizzlies when he scored 12 points in seven minutes, going 4-for-4 from three-point range. The Grizzlies controlled the half on all cylinders, shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from three-point range.

The second half was a similar story, as the Grizzlies continued to stretch their lead while turning up the defensive pressure, forcing New Orleans to turn the ball over 21 times on the night. The Grizzlies continued to shoot well from the perimeter, and earned every point from the free throw line, only missing four the entire night.

Dillon Brooks went 5-for-5 from three-point range, scoring 15 points in the win. Brooks was one of six Grizzlies to reach double-digit scoring. Jarell Martin led the way with 20 points, Mike Conley and Marc Gasol scored 19 points a piece. Gasol’s 10 rebounds on the night made for his first double-double of the preseason, followed by JaMychal Green with 14 and Kobi Simmons with 11.

Jordan Crawford led the Pelicans with 19 points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies begin regular season play with the Pelicans on Wednesday, October 18 at FedExForum. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Key Stat of the Night

  • The Grizzlies scored 76 points in the first half. The season-high during the 2016-17 regular season was 75 vs. Phoenix (Feb. 27, 2017; Second Half). In addition, their final scoring total of 142 would have been a season-high in last year’s regular season.

Key Run of the Night

  • With the Grizzlies leading 39-29, Dillon Brooks hit two consecutive threes, one from 30 feet, in a span of 36 seconds to extend the lead to 16.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans photos

October 13, 2017

Team Quotes

On Dillion Brooks...
He’s just one of those guys who is just so reliable. The shot making was just icing on the cake to what he’s been doing. But, all of the little details from an execution standpoint, communication, effort, he’s just sharp in those areas and extremely tough. Those are kinds of guys I like to play.
-- Coach Fizdale
On scoring 142 points...
We’re looking to play faster and score more points, so that part was a positive. Obviously they ended up not playing a lot of their guys and took their guys out early so I don’t want to put too much weight into the game, and it was the last preseason game. Everybody is ready to get the regular season going. It’s never fun winning a game like that knowing that same team is coming back to start your season opener. We’ve got to keep our edge and make sure that our mindset is correct coming into that first game.
-- Coach Fizdale
On whether the team is more offensive or defensive minded...
It’s changed from game to game. One minute it looks like we’re on our way defensively and then the next game maybe we have a slippage there, but our offense picks up. A lot of that has to do obviously with me and what I emphasize coming into the day after the game, but it’s all kind of coming together. I feel like nothing is really ahead of the other. I feel like they’re grasping the concepts. By no means have we arrived, but I do feel like both parts are moving at a good rate for us right now.
-- Coach Fizdale
On what this team can become...
The last two games, especially the Houston [Rockets] game, we really saw a lot of what we’re capable of doing, even against some of the better teams in the league with our switching ability defensively and so many different guys who can play both ends—get out and run on the offensive end and play with pace. Tonight, we shot the ball well. We can shoot it, but we have to be more consistent. If we shoot it well, I think we’ll be really good. Hopefully, we just continue to do that.
-- Mike Conley
On if he has been worried about making the final roster...
I just do what I love—go out there, play ball and have fun.
-- Mike Conley

Player Notes

  • Memphis led by as many as 49 points in the fourth quarter.
  • Dillon Brooks shot 5-5 overall and from three-point range in the first half before sitting out the second half and finishing with 15 points and four rebounds.
  • After posting his second career triple double against New Orleans last season, Marc Gasol fell just two assists shy of a triple double tonight (19 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists).
  • Jarell Martin became the fifth Grizzlies player to lead the team in scoring in as many preseason games, scoring 20 points (6-of-10 FG) to go with seven rebounds.
  • Mike Conley scored a preseason-high 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Upcoming Home games

