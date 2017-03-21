Grizzlies struggle in The Big Easy

The Memphis Grizzlies had their four-game winning streak snapped by the New Orleans Pelicans, 95-84, Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The teams split the regular season series 2-2.

The Grizzlies controlled the first half courtesy of a dominant defensive performance, allowing just 34 points on just 12-of-42 shooting (.286). However, in the third quarter, the Pelicans took over by going on a 21-0 run over a 5:47 stretch en route to a 32-13 advantage in the period.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with team highs of 16 points to go with six rebounds. Zach Randolph pulled down all 10 of his rebounds in the first half, becoming the second Grizzlies player to grab 10-or-more before halftime this season. Troy Daniels scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

DeMarcus Cousins (41 points, 17 rebounds) took over for the Pelicans in the second half, scoring 25 points and grabbing nine rebounds after halftime. He finished the game shooting 14-of-27 (.518) from the field (5-of-9 3P). Anthony Davis (19 points, 13 rebounds) posted his 43rd double-double of the season.

Next Game:

The Grizzlies continue their four-game road trip against Western Conference competition with a rematch against Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 23. Memphis has won both matchups this season, including a 104-96 win Saturday at FedExForum. Tune in at 7:30 p.m. CT to FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to catch all the action.

Key Stat of the Night

Key Run of the Night

Team Quotes

On the game coming down to that six-minute period in the third quarter: Yeah the third quarter came back and bit us again. Our three big guns didn’t have it tonight, for whatever reason. Mike (Conley), Marc (Gasol) and Zebo (Zach Randolph) just really struggled. Give them credit. They got up into us that second half and changed the tone of the game from the defensive end. But that third quarter, that reminds me of the third quarters we’ve been going through where we’ve been struggling. Hopefully we can nip that and get back to taking care of that, but we’re not going to win many games where the three guys don’t play well offensively for us. -- Coach Fizdale

On trying to stop the bleeding in the second half: It seemed like whatever I tried just came back and backfired on me during that point. I even tried to get Mike and Marc out a little earlier so they could play against the second unit. That worked for a stretch, but then we cut it back to four or five. We couldn’t muster up enough to get over the hump. We couldn’t rally a stop. (DeMarcus) Cousins was phenomenal tonight; inside, outside, attack, off the dribble, in the post. I mean he showed the whole package tonight and what you would expect from a guy with that talent level. He really brought it. They had 95 points, he had 41 of those. That says a lot about the kind of work he was doing. But like I said, we can’t win games with our big three down like that. -- Coach Fizdale

On what made it hard to beat the Pelicans: They just got in the groove and I think we just got out of rhythm and didn’t stick to our game plan. We’ve hung our head on defending in the last four or five games, and tonight it got away from us on both ends of the floor. We can’t say we didn’t do well offensively, but we played well defensively, or say that we didn’t defend well but we did well on offense. It bit us in the butt on both ends. -- Vince Carter

On what made it hard to stop DeMarcus Cousins: He just got rolling, he got into the groove. Not only was he hitting shots, he was getting to the free throw line. He was getting shots, layups, and free throws so when a guy is rolling like that, it’s tough to stop him. We just tried to put a body in front of him and put people on him, but he did a good job of splitting our double teams, and when that happens it’s going to be tough to beat a team. -- Vince Carter

On what may have contributed to the loss tonight: Back to the old stuff. Everybody is doing their own scheme, defensively. A lot of hesitance; to go or not to, to help or not to help. That’s really bad. Everything we built over the last four games, we threw away. I can’t find the reason why, but the consistency we built was really fragile tonight. -- Marc Gasol

On what made DeMarcus Cousins difficult to defend: He made shots from the outside, and that made us come out, and then he got going. He went into the paint and took a few dribbles and it was hard for me to trust who was behind me at times, but he got going and you have to give him credit. -- Marc Gasol

