Postgame Report: Grizzlies grind out win over Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped a 17-game road losing streak and defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 101-93 Monday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Grizzlies and Timberwolves kept it close, entering half time tied at 59. Throughout the first three frames, the game featured 12 lead changes with neither team leading by more than seven. The Timberwolves had a four-point advantage (82-78) heading into the fourth.

However, the Grizzlies would outshoot Minnesota from beyond the arc in the final frame, shooting 15-of-31 (48.4 percent) from three-point range while the Timberwolves would connect only on eight of their 24 attempts (33.3 percent).

Wayne Selden (9-14 FG, 4-6 3P) led the Grizzlies charge in the final period, as he posted 14 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter alone. Marc Gasol recorded his 25th double-double of the season with 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3P) and 10 rebounds while JaMychal Green recorded his 16th with 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3P) and a team-high 11 rebounds. Jarell Martin (5-13 FG) and Andrew Harrison (5-12 FG) each scored 11 points apiece.

Jeff Teague led all scorers with 25 points (7-13 FG, 10-10 FT) and seven assists. Taj Gibson (8-12 FG) and Andrew Wiggins (7-17 FG) each scored 18 points while Karl-Anthony Towns scored 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3P) and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

Memphis has now secured its second win in the last six games and first win on the road in 2018. The Grizzlies have also now won five of their last six against the Timberwolves.

Key Stats of the Night

Marc Gasol marked his 25th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He has now scored 20+ points in 24 games this season. His four three-pointers mark only the fourth time he has made 4+ triples this season.

JaMychal Green recorded his 16th double-double of the season and second consecutive, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

recorded his 16th double-double of the season and second consecutive, with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies bench raked in 46 points, outscoring the Wolves bench 46-17.

Key Run of the Night

Wayne Selden led the Grizzlies with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, marking his third 20+ point performance of the season and first since scoring 24 on Jan. 31 at Indiana. Selden snagged three steals and marked a career high, surpassing his previous mark of two (4x; MR: Jan 31. at Indiana).

Team Quotes

On the win…

Feels good. It was well deserved by our guys. They continue to compete. They put themselves into positions to win games. The other night we had a great first half and had a letdown in the second half but tonight we were able to carry it out for 48 minutes. So I give those guys a ton of credit for battling and fighting through the ups and downs of the season. Not giving in and competing. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

Key to motivating to the end of the season…

It’s our approach. We approach every day the same. We show up and we go to work. We hold them accountable to that. We don’t let guys hold their head down. We don’t sulk, we don’t moan, we don’t whine. We show up and we work, and they bought into that and they have been willing to do it. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On three-point shooting…

We just try to take shots that are available. Were up and down from the three-point line, but if they are there we tell our guys to shoot them with confidence. That’s the only way you are going to be able to knock them down. They work on that every day. Before practice, after practice. They take those shots. You have to believe in your training and knock the down when you are open. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On what it took to close out the game…

Stops. Stops, we got stops. I thought that we had good looks offensively, but our stops were different. Our communication, our multiple effort allowed us to take control of the game and I thought that we did a good job of helping each other. It was a little out of control defensively, but guys were hustling, making multiple efforts, running all over the place and helping each other, which is crucial in games like this. -- Marc Gasol

On what they need to do these last few games of the season…

Build, always build. It’s never too late to build. It’s always good to win, it kind of confirms and reassures guys. When you do it together you are much better. We don’t have enough talent in this locker room just to do it one on one. We have to do it as a team, we have to do it every night. It takes a lot of freaking effort, but now you can’t be happy. I don’t know how you can be happy with 19 or 20 wins. Now it’s next game, this game is over. It’s how you carry it on for the next home game against the Blazers and how you build on it. Because if you think it’s that bad this game doesn’t mean anything. I’m not talking about wins and losses, I’m talking about consistency and how you play and how you build something beyond wins and losses. -- Marc Gasol

On breaking losing streak…

Our biggest thing is coming out and playing hard every night and competing. Playing unselfish I think. If we do that every night we have a good chance. It’s just getting the little things I feel like. -- Wayne Selden

Key to closing the game out…

Basically just getting stops. This was a real scrappy game. Being able to get those loose balls and those rebounds. Our bigs rebounded tonight. -- Wayne Selden

On finishing the season strong…

I feel like we take a lot of pride, especially after losing a big one, we really buckled down. I think we were losing focus a little bit, I think we really buckled down, and we want to focus on these last games. “ -- Wayne Selden

