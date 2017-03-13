Grizzlies roll past Bucks, end 5 game skid

Led by Vince Carter’s 24 points on perfect shooting from the field, the Memphis Grizzlies ended their five-game losing streak and defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 113-93 in a wire-to-wire win Monday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies snapped Milwaukee’s six-game winning streak and outscored the Bucks in all four quarters. Although both teams shot well from three-point range with each team making 14 field goals from beyond the arc, Milwaukee struggled to gain the lead and only tied the game twice.

In his first start of the season, Vince Carter (8-8 FG, 6-6 3P, 2-2 FT) did not miss a single shot from the field and led all scorers with 24 points, five rebounds and two assists. Shooting 6-of-6 from beyond the arc, Carter is the only 40-year-old player in NBA history to ever make at least five three-pointers in a game and is also the oldest player in league history to take at least eight shots in a game and make them all. Carter is the first 40-year-old player to score at least 24 points in an NBA game since Michael Jordan scored 25 on April 11, 2003.

And with his two assists, Carter tied current Grizzlies TV analyst Brevin Knight for 78th on the all time NBA assist list.

Mike Conley recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists, marking his 11th career game with at least 20 points and 10 assists. Tony Allen was also on target, making both of his three-point field goals and posting 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Zach Randolph (17,536) passed current Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd (17,529) for 79th in NBA history for career points scored. Randolph finished with 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Entering tonight’s game, the Bucks ranked first in points in the paint scored (49.8) while the Grizzlies ranked first in the league in points in the paint allowed (38.3). However, Memphis held Milwaukee to only 28 points in the paint, 21.8 below their season average, while posting 38 points themselves.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Malcolm Brogdon contributed 15 points while Greg Monroe and Matthew Dellavedova both posted 13 points each.

Team Quotes

On tonight’s defensive intensity We got after it tonight. It was like I almost didn’t recognize us. I haven’t seen that from us in a while where we were really sharp on our coverages. I think you saw it. We were really good at shrinking the floor on those interior passes they were trying to make, and they’re one of the best in the league at throwing those little, tight interior passes. We made a point of that today in shoot around to get your hands active. We sprinted back. I really thought we made Giannis’ [Antetokounmpo] transition situations tough. He had one good blow by where he got the dunk, but other than that we really loaded up to him and made him go through some bodies, so I was really happy with that. I really thought Marc [Gasol] made a conscious effort to focus on our defense and make us defend and make multiple efforts. When he’s like that defensively, I think we all know that makes us tough. We talked about it, we coached it, we watched the film, but they executed and that was the good part. -- Coach Fizdale

On Mike Conley’s double-double I thought he had a really good, steady, controlled game. I yelled at him one time because he was looking to defer and I went off on him because he wasn’t looking to score, and I think he got the point right away. I thought he really controlled this game—when to run, when not to run. I thought he was really active defensively—three steals. He was all over the place. It looked like our Mike Conley that we know. I think overall, we just had a really positive outlook on the game and we didn’t drag any dilemmas into the game. -- Coach Fizdale

On Chandler Parsons I just feel bad for him [Chandler Parsons] right now. I just can’t stress enough the amount of time the guy invests into being a professional athlete. He’s so invested and so when these setbacks happen for him, I feel terrible for him. I don’t know about all the other stuff. Right now I’m just really worried about him mentally because right now he feels like he’s letting the team down. It means a lot to him from that standpoint. It was nice to see us play well. I’m not going to put that all on Chandler and him being out. We came with a different mindset tonight and you clearly saw it on the court that we were coming to win the game and not feel sorry for ourselves and not have a dilemma or anything like that. We just came to play for each other and it finally showed on the court. -- Coach Fizdale

On keeping tonight’s lineup moving forward “There’s no way I’m changing this lineup, are you kidding me? I’m like superstitious right now about this win. I wouldn’t change the lineup for nothing. It always kind of sets things in motion when you lose a guy [Chandler Parsons] that was in your rotation. It kind of simplifies it for a coach a lot of times. Like I said, I wish I had that weapon on Chandler. I know he wishes he was out there with us. -- Coach Fizdale

On the communication throughout the game I think you were seeing people moving around at the same time. Mistakes are going to happen anyways. When everyone is on the same page we can correct them on the fly, and for the most part I think we did a pretty good job. -- Marc Gasol

On Vince’s help with communication on the court Obviously he talks a lot, but he has to. Listen guys, he’s 40 and defensively he probably has some flaws that he makes up because has a great IQ. He also uses his body, which means we will probably switch a little more probably and keep him on different guys, but offensively he’s ready to shoot and make the play if not there. A good passer too, I like that. -- Marc Gasol

On his advice for Chandler Parsons Take it one day at a time. That’s all you can do. Focus on that day and everything you have to do and don’t worry about tomorrow, worry about today and do what you have to do today. That’s what I went through and that was my mindset going through my injury and it worked out pretty well. -- Marc Gasol

On his perfect game at age 40 Hey, better late than never… just try to do my job and to be honest with you, I didn’t realize it until Chandler said something to me and I’d rather not [know]. Just let me play. -- Vince Carter

Player Notes