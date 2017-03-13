Grizz-mo: Grizzlies drop Bucks
MEMvMIL: Playlist 3/13/17
Grizz-mo: Grizzlies drop Bucks
MEMvMIL: Mike Conley postgame
MEMvMIL: Marc Gasol postgame
MEMvMIL: Vince Carter postgame
MEMvMIL: Brandan Wright postgame
MEMvMIL: Postgame Press Conference
MEMvMIL: Vince Carter walkoff
Conley drops 20 & 10 in win
Vince Carter nets 24 points in first start of the season
Vince Carter reverse flush
Vince Buzzer-Beater Carter
Conley jumps the lane
Gasol’s sweet dish
Big Spain with ALL the moves
Conley drains 3 to tip off the game
3.13.17 Mike Conley media availability
MEMvMIL: Game Day Live
Grizzlies roll past Bucks, end 5 game skid
Led by Vince Carter’s 24 points on perfect shooting from the field, the Memphis Grizzlies ended their five-game losing streak and defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 113-93 in a wire-to-wire win Monday night at FedExForum.
The Grizzlies snapped Milwaukee’s six-game winning streak and outscored the Bucks in all four quarters. Although both teams shot well from three-point range with each team making 14 field goals from beyond the arc, Milwaukee struggled to gain the lead and only tied the game twice.
In his first start of the season, Vince Carter (8-8 FG, 6-6 3P, 2-2 FT) did not miss a single shot from the field and led all scorers with 24 points, five rebounds and two assists. Shooting 6-of-6 from beyond the arc, Carter is the only 40-year-old player in NBA history to ever make at least five three-pointers in a game and is also the oldest player in league history to take at least eight shots in a game and make them all. Carter is the first 40-year-old player to score at least 24 points in an NBA game since Michael Jordan scored 25 on April 11, 2003.
And with his two assists, Carter tied current Grizzlies TV analyst Brevin Knight for 78th on the all time NBA assist list.
Mike Conley recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists, marking his 11th career game with at least 20 points and 10 assists. Tony Allen was also on target, making both of his three-point field goals and posting 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Zach Randolph (17,536) passed current Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd (17,529) for 79th in NBA history for career points scored. Randolph finished with 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Entering tonight’s game, the Bucks ranked first in points in the paint scored (49.8) while the Grizzlies ranked first in the league in points in the paint allowed (38.3). However, Memphis held Milwaukee to only 28 points in the paint, 21.8 below their season average, while posting 38 points themselves.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Malcolm Brogdon contributed 15 points while Greg Monroe and Matthew Dellavedova both posted 13 points each.
Next Game
The Grizzlies hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 15 at United Center at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to catch all the Grizzlies action.
Key Stat of the Night
- The Grizzlies allowed 28 points in the paint. Entering tonight’s game, the Bucks ranked first in points in the paint scored (49.8) while the Grizzlies ranked first in the league in points in the paint allowed (38.3).
Key Run of the Night
- Leading 94-87 with 6:53 remaining in the game, the Grizzlies went on a 7-0 run over the next 1:56 to extend the lead to 14.
Team Quotes
On tonight’s defensive intensity We got after it tonight. It was like I almost didn’t recognize us. I haven’t seen that from us in a while where we were really sharp on our coverages. I think you saw it. We were really good at shrinking the floor on those interior passes they were trying to make, and they’re one of the best in the league at throwing those little, tight interior passes. We made a point of that today in shoot around to get your hands active. We sprinted back. I really thought we made Giannis’ [Antetokounmpo] transition situations tough. He had one good blow by where he got the dunk, but other than that we really loaded up to him and made him go through some bodies, so I was really happy with that. I really thought Marc [Gasol] made a conscious effort to focus on our defense and make us defend and make multiple efforts. When he’s like that defensively, I think we all know that makes us tough. We talked about it, we coached it, we watched the film, but they executed and that was the good part.-- Coach Fizdale
On Mike Conley’s double-double I thought he had a really good, steady, controlled game. I yelled at him one time because he was looking to defer and I went off on him because he wasn’t looking to score, and I think he got the point right away. I thought he really controlled this game—when to run, when not to run. I thought he was really active defensively—three steals. He was all over the place. It looked like our Mike Conley that we know. I think overall, we just had a really positive outlook on the game and we didn’t drag any dilemmas into the game.-- Coach Fizdale
On Chandler Parsons I just feel bad for him [Chandler Parsons] right now. I just can’t stress enough the amount of time the guy invests into being a professional athlete. He’s so invested and so when these setbacks happen for him, I feel terrible for him. I don’t know about all the other stuff. Right now I’m just really worried about him mentally because right now he feels like he’s letting the team down. It means a lot to him from that standpoint. It was nice to see us play well. I’m not going to put that all on Chandler and him being out. We came with a different mindset tonight and you clearly saw it on the court that we were coming to win the game and not feel sorry for ourselves and not have a dilemma or anything like that. We just came to play for each other and it finally showed on the court.-- Coach Fizdale
On keeping tonight’s lineup moving forward “There’s no way I’m changing this lineup, are you kidding me? I’m like superstitious right now about this win. I wouldn’t change the lineup for nothing. It always kind of sets things in motion when you lose a guy [Chandler Parsons] that was in your rotation. It kind of simplifies it for a coach a lot of times. Like I said, I wish I had that weapon on Chandler. I know he wishes he was out there with us.-- Coach Fizdale
On the communication throughout the game I think you were seeing people moving around at the same time. Mistakes are going to happen anyways. When everyone is on the same page we can correct them on the fly, and for the most part I think we did a pretty good job.-- Marc Gasol
On Vince’s help with communication on the court Obviously he talks a lot, but he has to. Listen guys, he’s 40 and defensively he probably has some flaws that he makes up because has a great IQ. He also uses his body, which means we will probably switch a little more probably and keep him on different guys, but offensively he’s ready to shoot and make the play if not there. A good passer too, I like that.-- Marc Gasol
On his advice for Chandler Parsons Take it one day at a time. That’s all you can do. Focus on that day and everything you have to do and don’t worry about tomorrow, worry about today and do what you have to do today. That’s what I went through and that was my mindset going through my injury and it worked out pretty well.-- Marc Gasol
On his perfect game at age 40 Hey, better late than never… just try to do my job and to be honest with you, I didn’t realize it until Chandler said something to me and I’d rather not [know]. Just let me play.-- Vince Carter
Player Notes
- Memphis knocked down 14-of-27 three-point attempts, marking their 31st game with 10-or-more three-pointers. The Grizzlies are now just four three-pointers shy (616) of the franchise single season record.
- The Grizzlies are now 10-0 when shooting 50 percent or better from the field.
- The win snapped a season-high five game losing streak for Memphis and snapped a season-high six game winning streak for Milwaukee.
- Vince Carter (season-high 24 points, 8-8 FG) became the oldest player in NBA history (40 years, 46 days) to attempt at least eight field goals and make them all, passing John Stockton (8-8 on April 11, 2002; 40 years, 16 days). He also passed fellow North Carolina alum Sam Perkins (6-6 on April 2, 2000; 38 years, 293 days) as the oldest player in NBA history to shoot at least six three-point attempts and make them all. Carter is the only 40+ year old player in NBA history to ever make five in a game. He also became the oldest player to score at least 24 in a game since Michael Jordan (25 on April 11, 2003).
- Carter also was the oldest player to start an NBA game since Miami’s Juwan Howard (40-069) on April 17, 2013.
- Mike Conley (20 points, 10 assists, three steals) posted his 11th career 20-10 game, his sixth double-double of the season and his 27th game with 20-or-more points.
- Zach Randolph (17,536) passed Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd (17,529) for 79th in NBA history in career points scored. He finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 18 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. He has scored 15-or-more in all but seven of his games played.