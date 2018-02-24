Postgame Report: Grizzlies come up short against Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies’ losing streak extended to nine games in a 115-89 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. It also marked the ninth straight road loss for the Grizzlies.

Tyler Johnson recorded a game-high 23 points to lead six Miami players in double figures and help the Heat end a three-game slide. Justise Winslow chipped in with a season-high 17 points while Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington added 15 points apiece.

Andrew Harrison scored 17 points to pace the Grizzlies, who were without five players, including Tyreke Evans and Marc Gasol. JaMychal Green double-doubled for the second straight game with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Deyonta Davis tied a season high with 14 points.

Memphis trailed 60-52 at halftime, and the deficit swelled to 22 points by the end of the third quarter after Miami won the period 32-18. The Heat closed the third frame on a 15-4 run and led 92-70 entering the fourth quarter. The Heat led by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter in sending the Grizzlies to their second loss in as many nights.

Miami outscored Memphis 13-2 in fast break points and 50-30 in points in the paint.

Next Game

The Grizzlies road trip continues as they travel to Boston where they will take on the Celtics on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Key Stats of the Night

Miami’s two largest margins of victory this season have come against Memphis, a 26-point win tonight and a 25-point margin of victory at Memphis on December 11.

Key Run of the Night

Miami Heat scored 60 points in the first half for the 10th time this season tonight.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





See more photos.

Team Quotes

On playing shorthanded:

We were down bodies and we were down veteran leadership, but playing against this team is a great experience for our guys. They have guys who made themselves really good basketball players. They have guys that were drafted in the second round and guys that were undrafted that have become very impactful players. What they do that is impressive to me is that they compete for 48 minutes and they can smell blood. They go on these runs and they smell it. They just decide that they are going to outwork you for a five minute period of time and then they continue it. And if you don’t match that energy then you get beat just like we got beat. I give them a lot of credit and I give Erik Spoelstra a lot of credit, but they play the game the way you should play the game and I hope our young guys should. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On how they bounce back from this loss:

Wake up and go to work. We don’t have a choice. We’re not going to be a team that folds. Every opportunity we get to compete we are going to compete. If you don’t want to compete then don’t play, it’s that simple. Mistakes we can live with. Poor decisions we can live with. We are not going to stand for a lack of a competitive edge and a willingness to sacrifice for yourself for your team just like how Miami did tonight. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the first quarter vs. the rest of the game:

We competed. We just did all the little things that we continue to talk about. We moved the ball, we cut, we shared the ball, we played with force, and with trust. We did that, but as the game went on, they kind of stole our will because they were working so hard. Everything became that much more difficult for us and we kind of just welted. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On injury updates:

Tyreke will get an MRI here in Miami tomorrow. We are not sure if Chandler Parsons will play in Boston for our next game. Marc Gasol will play. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the team sticking together:

We didn’t stick together again. We started getting frustrated. We started trying to come back on our own. It was everybody. -- Andrew Harrison

On young players playing more minutes:

We just have to play hard. If you’re in there, you have to play as hard as you can whenever you’re in. Us being young, of course we’re going to make mistakes. But we have to outwork other teams. We didn’t do that tonight. -- Andrew Harrison

On what worked for the Grizzlies in the first quarter:

We just pushed the pace and shared the ball. We didn’t turn the ball over as much, so they had to face our half-court defense. -- Andrew Harrison

Player Notes