Postgame Report: Grizzlies fight but fall to Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 on Saturday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies lost the 23rd time in their last 24 games.

The Grizzlies got off to a strong start offensively, opening on a 27-10 run. The 17-point advantage would be Memphis’ largest of the contest. They ended the first period with an 11-point lead (28-17) and a five-point advantage at the half (57-52). Memphis outscored the Lakers in the paint 34-16 through the first two frames.

The Grizzlies controlled the lead through the first three frames before the Lakers tied the game at 71 entering the fourth quarter after the Grizzlies totaled only 14 points in the third. The Grizzlies were then outscored 29-22 in the final frame.

All five starters for the Grizzlies ended the night with double-digit scoring performances. Andrew Harrison led Memphis with 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3P, 5-6 FT) and a career-high nine assists. Marc Gasol added 18 points (6-16 FG, 6-7 FT). JaMychal Green tallied 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3P) and a season-high tying 16 rebounds for his 15th double-double this season. Jarell Martin and Dillon Brooks added 10 points apiece.

Kyle Kuzma led all scorers with 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3P, 3-3 FT), 15 of which were scored in the fourth quarter alone, and 10 rebounds. Julius Randle finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-8 FT) and a team-high 11 rebounds. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 18 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3P, 4-4 FT), and Lonzo Ball double-doubled with 12 points and 10 assists.

Key Stats of the Night

The Grizzlies shot 27.3 percent in the second half (12-44 FG) after shooting 57.5 percent (23-40 FG) before halftime.

Los Angeles outscored Memphis 48-36 in the second half, winning the fourth quarter 29-22 after the teams entered the final frame tied at 71… The Grizzlies scored just 14 points in the third period.

Key Run of the Night

With Memphis leading 77-73, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope converted a four-point play to tie the game at 77, and Kyle Kuzma’s three-pointer the following possession gave the Lakers their first lead (80-79) since they scored the first basket of the game… Kuzma then made two more buckets to complete an 11-2 run and give Los Angeles an 84-79 lead with 6:38 remaining.

Team Quotes

On the difference between the way the game started and the way it finished:

The activity on the offensive end of the floor [was different]. We talked about it in the locker room—in winning moments is when you have to be at your best and do things and execute things well. [The Lakers] were able to just shrink the floor and crowd the ball, and we didn’t do the things necessary off the ball to help one another. We stopped cutting, we stopped moving the ball quickly and playing off the catch. We just got too stagnant offensively. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On the team’s progress in tonight’s game after a difficult contest against Charlotte:

Our guys are a prideful group. Again, at the worst of times, you still need to be held accountable. We had a meeting this morning. We watched the film. We coached them. We showed it to them. And they responded like they always have. I never doubt these guys’ character. Some nights you just run into a buzz saw where all the things that can go wrong, go wrong. And that happened to us in Charlotte, but it’s not the nature of this group. We can count on that. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On whether he and the team are ready to get this season over with:

No. We have a responsibility to one another, and we won’t do that. We’ll compete, we’ll show up, we’ll continue to try to get better. The only way that you get better is by playing, and playing at an NBA level. Whether it’s this year or guys’ future, this is an opportunity for them, and we’ll take advantage of this opportunity. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On the team’s effort tonight compared to the game in Charlotte:

Clearly. They responded. One of the things is, we put ourselves in a position to win the game. But I think when you’re going through some of this stuff—and we had a small stint of it—is instead of playing free, playing with confidence, you freeze up a little bit. You lock up, and you start playing not to lose, instead of playing to win. I think that happened to us some tonight. We started standing and watching. We didn’t play with that freedom, with that confidence, that helped us build the leads that we had built. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On how much the rotating mix of veteran players makes things more difficult on the younger players:

I mean, obviously, we talk about it—you search for consistency. The good teams in this league, you know, they have that consistency. But our guys prepare themselves to play every single night, no matter who is on the floor. But, you know, your role may change from night to night. It’ll make you better in the long run. It may be difficult now, but it’ll give you more experience and more exposure at maybe having to do more. And in the long term, you never know what can happen. A guy can find a spark, and that’s the confidence that he needs to take a step in his game and become a better player. So, again, is it the perfect world? No. But is it an opportunity that our guys should take advantage of? Yes. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On the game:

We didn’t play a full 48. The first two quarters we played hard and together and the third quarter we got really stagnant. Like coach said, the most important quarters are the first and the third. The way you start. We came outstanding and they increased their defensive pressure, and we gave into it, and we couldn’t finish it out. We had some great looks but we’ve got to keep our composure together and finish games. -- Dillon Brooks

On drawing close to the end of his rookie season and starting over next year:

I love the game of basketball. I love to keep playing. But when the season is over, I’m going to be a little sad because basketball is a competition. I’m playing against the best, and I love that. Our guys feel the same way. We’ve got nine games left, and we’ve got to play to get better, play to understand the game, and to learn every single day. -- Dillon Brooks

On his message to the fans:

There is always hope. Every game, we need the fans’ support. That gives us life, and it gives us energy. We’re getting better every single time we step out on the floor. We’ve got young guys that are fun players to watch. Every game is a special game. -- Dillon Brooks

On this game compared to the game in Charlotte:

We came out and just stuck it right to them. We played hard, we played together, and we never gave in early. We were just playing together. When we realized a guy was getting hot [on the Lakers], we stopped that streak. We were running the floor and playing hard. In Charlotte, we didn’t play hard at all. -- Dillon Brooks

On the game tonight:

We started off playing with energy and moving the ball, cutting, sacrificing for one another. Then we got a little stagnant with the ball. We were not moving as fast. We kept the ball on one side of the floor too long. We became really easy to guard. They were going under the screens every single screen so it was hard to create something out of that, and we weren’t making shots either. They sort of took away the paint. When you’re not making shots and they take away the paint, you have a tough time scoring. But defensively, we could’ve done a better job in some places. We made some mental mistakes listening to the coverage and messing up those things in a close game, and they make you pay big time. -- Marc Gasol

On competing tonight after what happened in Charlotte:

I don’t see any other way. If you’re not ready to compete, you should not be wearing this jersey. I don’t care how talented you are, how many years you’ve been in the league, where you come from, if you’re on a 10- day or you’re a 10-year vet competing and playing as hard as you can every time you wear this jersey is nonnegotiable. Anybody that doesn’t do that, as long as I’m here, they’re going to have a tough time out there. -- Marc Gasol

On the effort tonight:

Obviously, I was not on the floor in Charlotte, but tonight you could see guys were communicating, flying around, and trying to help each other. We make a lot of mistakes and mental mistakes. We’re not calling coverages or we blow up coverages and don’t do the right thing here or there. But as long as you’re trying hard and trying to help each other, all the other things are coachable and fixable. What isn’t coachable and fixable is effort or just being aware of your teammates and trying to help them. -- Marc Gasol

On if the team is ready for the offseason:

No. We’ve still got nine games left to play. I believe it’s three at home. You want to go into the offseason with a different feeling. You want to have at least a baseline and understanding of what you’re trying to do, what you’re trying to accomplish as a team and what’s the meaning of you. You cannot go into the offseason with a sense of not knowing what’s expected of you and what you should do as a player. You have nine games now to try and understand what your role is. I know it’s hard and we really have it now. There’s days where we look much better and days that we’re barely recognizable. We knew this was a possibility that it was going to get really hard. It’s not time to quit. You’ve got to continue to keep pushing and whoever doesn’t want to push at the same time can step to the side and take a seat and watch. We owe it to these fans that have been truly supportive all year through all this. It’s hard to believe but they’ve been very, very supportive. -- Marc Gasol

