Postgame Report: Grizzlies overcome Lakers on MLK Day

The Memphis Grizzlies paid tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while defending their home court against the Los Angeles Lakers, posting a 123-114 win at FedExForum in the 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game.

Dillon Brooks led eight Grizzlies in double figures with a career-high tying 19 points (6-8 FG,4-5 3P). Marc Gasol added 17 points. Tyreke Evans scored 15 points, a game-high 12 assists, and nine rebounds, just one short of what would have been his fifth triple-double of the season. The Grizzlies got huge contributions from the bench, as four of their five reserves reached double digits. Wayne Selden and James Ennis III contributed 13 points apiece while Jarell Martin and Deyonta Davis added 10 points each. Davis set a career high with five blocks in just 14 minutes.

Memphis’ eight players in double figures tied the franchise record, which had been accomplished twice before, last on April 2, 2008 vs. New York.

The Lakers cut a 14-point deficit down to two before a 15-2 Grizzlies run put Memphis back in front by 15 (82-67) with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter. The Grizzlies extended the lead to 20 by the start of the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies improved to 7-9 all-time in the MLK Jr. Day Celebration Game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led all scorers with 27 points (8-16 FG) including a season-high six three-pointers on 10 attempts. Kyle Kuzma added 18 points off the bench for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Larry Nance Jr. scored 15 points and grabbed 11 boards for his fifth double-double on the season. Julius Randle had nine points and eight boards and put the Lakers on the board first with a pair of free throws. That 2-0 advantage was the only time in the contest the Lakers held the lead.

The Lakers were without two key performers tonight. Lonzo Ball was sidelined with left knee soreness while Brandon Ingram sat with a mild left ankle sprain.

The Grizzlies recognized the honorees of the 13th Annual Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award. Among this year’s recipients were NBA greats Penny Hardaway, Sam Perkins and James Worthy and WNBA All-Star Swin Cash. The award recognizes dedicated contributions to civil and human rights and laying foundations for future leaders through their career in sports in the spirit of Dr. King.

The Grizzlies look to string together consecutive wins as they continue a three-game home stand against the New York Knicks Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

’ career-high tying 19 points, the Grizzlies had eight players score in double figures, which tied the franchise record… The Grizzlies had accomplished the feat twice before, last on April 2, 2008 vs. New York. The Grizzlies shot 51.2 percent (42-82 FG) from the field and 45.5 percent (10-22 3P) from three-point range while the Lakers shot just 39.6 percent (38-96 FG) from the field and 34.3 percent (12-35 3P) from three-point range.

Memphis is now 12-8 this season when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent.

After Los Angeles battled back from a 14-point first half deficit to cut the lead to 67-65 with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter, Memphis went on a 15-2 run over the next 2:58 and eventually extended the lead to 20 by the end of the quarter.

We talked about understanding the importance of today’s game and the thought that things were more important than just us amongst ourselves as a group. We always want to play for something bigger than ourselves and play for a higher purpose. This game is the ultimate higher purpose. When you think about the sacrifices that were made to allow all of us to sit in this room with one another and the guys in the locker room to be a part of one of the greatest organizations in the world with the NBA, and with the Grizzlies, that stuff didn’t come easy. This came hard earned by people who were willing to take and make the ultimate sacrifice. I think it’s an opportunity, and it could not be a better opportunity than today, for all of us to express that gratitude and make a decision on where our energy and effort is going to be. I think the message has to be clear and that as a society right now we need to spend more time on the positive, because right now I think the negative is taking hold. Individually, the only thing that matters are the decisions and choices that you make. We need to spend more time on the positives and the things like today. Through sports you take a snapshot of the crowd and the court. The diversity that runs through sporting events is the vision of what Martin Luther King Jr. had and it’s come to fruition. That’s where our energy needs to be spent – on all of those positive things, the joy, the smiles, and the support that everyone has given one another – instead of focusing on the negative and those people who are trying to detract from the positive. -- Coach Bickerstaff

I think it’s a part of his growth and his maturation process. You know DD [Deyonta Davis] hasn’t played a ton of basketball. He played one year in college and he played sparingly last year if at all. I think when you make a jump from basically high school at 18-19 years old to playing against grown men every single day, you have to be taught a routine. The routine starts when you wake up in the morning and it carries you through the day. When you look at the great players and I guarantee you if you call them on a game day at the same time every single day, they’d almost be in the exact same space every single day. I think he’s working on building those habits of understanding the foods you need to eat, what time you need to eat, and the sleep you need to get. He’s learning that process right now and we’re helping him with that. As he continues to grow, I think you will see more and more of more consistency through him. -- Coach Bickerstaff

I think it was, because everyone was involved and he didn’t have to take as many shots, especially in the first half. We complimented him on his overall floor game. I believe he had seven assists at the half and only two shots, but we thought he played an excellent first half, because he has the ball, his offense will come, his opportunities to score will come, but he wasn’t pressing the issue tonight. The way they decided to defend him, the opportunities were there for him to get off of the ball. Instead of forcing it and taking tough shots or bad shots, he got the ball to the other people. I think that speaks to the fact that we had eight guys in double figures tonight. -- Coach Bickerstaff

Coach just told me to bring the energy so that’s just what I was trying to do. -- Deyonta Davis

It’s just part of the game. I’m happy but at the same time, I’m not the person to show it. -- Deyonta Davis

He’s just really into me every practice, every game, every halftime. He just tells me that I’ve got to bring it. -- Deyonta Davis

We shared the ball. We moved it. We were moving our bodies. The ball was moving faster. We have been working on that in practice. Obviously, in the fourth quarter, we got a little more static. We had a lead and our defense was pretty good throughout three quarters so we were able to mess up a little bit in the fourth. -- Marc Gasol

Yes. Especially the ball sharing. Trusting the next guy. Obviously, when you make a shot everything looks a lot better but when you’re missing, you keep trusting the next guy. Defensively, I thought we did a pretty good job through three quarters. In the fourth, things got a little out of control, we got a little careless. But we were able to pull out the win. -- Marc Gasol

Don’t let the goods things overwhelm you. Be content with it and you can place nothing. If you get a steal, you better be humble in the situation that we are in. Worry about the things you aren’t doing so well and work on them to continue to get better as a team. Once you look at your success and how you can take advantage of a small positive situation, that’s where we all get in trouble. -- Marc Gasol

