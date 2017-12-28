Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies surge past Lakers in L.A.

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies snapped a 10-game road losing streak by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 109-99 at Staples Center on Wednesday night.

After a back-and-forth battle throughout the first three quarters, both teams entered the fourth tied at 76 apiece. However, with 11:42 left in the game, the Grizzlies went on a 13-3 run over the next 3:29 to push the lead to 89-79. Memphis would lead the rest of the way.

Four Grizzlies starters scored in double figures with Tyreke Evans posting 19 of his season-high tying 32 points in the first half. Evans has now recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a career-high and franchise-record three straight games. Jarell Martin posted a career-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting while Deyonta Davis contributed a season-high tying 14 points off the bench. Andrew Harrison scored in double figures for a career-high fourth straight game, posting 14 points, while Marc Gasol> also scored in double figures with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Memphis outshot Los Angeles from the field 49.3 percent to the Lakers’ 37.6 percent. The Grizzlies also held a significant advantage from the charity stripe making 34 of their 39 free throws (.872) while the Lakers only shot 21-of-33 (.636) from the free throw line. Memphis tied a season high for free throw makes and set a season best for attempts.

After missing the last two games due to a right quad contusion, Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 23 points and four assists. Jordan Clarkson also scored in double figures for his third straight game posting 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16 points) and Larry Nance Jr. (12 points) also scored in double figures.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will continue their five-game road trip as they take on Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, December 30 at Oracle Arena. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Grizzlies @ Lakers photos 12.27.17 December 27, 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 27: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the team’s performance

This is who we need to be. We’ve had those pockets where we struggled offensively, but the more active we are offensively the more thrust we play with. We’re never going to be a super fast, break-neck team, but we need to play with more thrust. Even in the half court our cuts have to be more powerful, just our movement in general…and defense has to make decisions from that point. If we’re just standing and slowly moving on offense, they get to watch us and it bogs down. But the more pace, the more thrust we play with, the easier things will be for us. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Jarell Martin and Deyonta Davis’ performance

When those guys are playing like that, it gives you opportunities to rest some of your guys. We’ve been killing Marc [Gasol] with his minutes but when DD [Deyonta Davis] plays that way, it gives them an opportunity to take a little bit of a breather. But DD is growing, and I think that’s what’s important. That’s what this is about right now, being able to take what we’re asking you to do and translate it to the court, and we’ve asked DD to run more. We’ve asked him to be more of a presence in the paint, and he’s grown. So throughout this year it’s still a part of development and he’s done that. Jarrell, you know he’s a guy that’s been in and out of the rotation. He’s been up and down, but you look at the effort that he played with and his skillset, his tools, his natural ability is today’s NBA. You know it’s speed, it’s athleticism, and you look at the job he did defensively and you have to give him a ton of credit. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the team’s performance during the fourth quarter

I thought defensively at the beginning of the fourth [quarter] was great, and we created a lead and we were able to maintain it…I thought we were consistent and disciplined enough. -- Marc Gasol

On how he feels about his performance over the last few games

Man, it feels good that I’m healthy, that’s the most important thing. I’ve been struggling with my knee. I worked hard all summer to train, to get my body right, and I prepared myself for this season. -- Tyreke Evans

On how close he was to not playing because of his injury

I was close, but I just knew once I started moving it probably would feel a lot better. When I said it was hurting they gave me a little medicine to kind of tolerate the pain, but I wanted to win. I wanted to help the team win. That’s what I did. -- Tyreke Evans

On the team’s pace

I think we did a good job. They had a lot of rebounds and that’s what we were talking about at halftime, but at the end of the night I think we did a solid job of just stopping the transitions. They hit a couple threes, you know that’s what they do, but we pushed the pace. -- Tyreke Evans

Player Notes