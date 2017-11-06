Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies come up short in L.A., 102-107

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 107-102 at STAPLES center Sunday night.

The game featured 10 lead changes that all occurred in the first half. However, the Lakers took off offensively in the third quarter, outscoring the Grizzlies 26-16. With 8:07 left in the period, the Lakers went on a 12-0 run over the next 2:43 to stretch the lead to 82-60.

Tyreke Evans recorded his third 20-point performance off the bench as he led the Grizzlies with 26 points, shooting 10-of-16 from the field. Mike Conley added 23 points and Marc Gasol recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Brook Lopez led the Lakers with 21 points and five assists. Brandon Ingram recorded 18 of his 20 points in the first half, while Kyle Kuzma recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies will take on the Portland Trailblazers at the Moda Center Tuesday night at 9 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Memphis will return to FedExForum on Wednesday, Nov. 15 as they take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m.

Team Quotes

On the gap opened in the 3rd quarter

Yeah it was a tough quarter. They really got after us. The shots that we should have made didn’t go for whatever reason. But we fought back- we were basically within one possession of the game. That was the thing that I was most happy about is the resolve we showed and our huddles were awesome. Guy were really encouraging each other and trying to find solutions and I think that was a big part of why we made a run to come back. I thought their game plan was great because, here we are coming in a little banged up and a little low on personnel on a back-to-back, and they really ran it at us and attacked us. I was really proud of the way we fought back. -- Coach Fizdale

On their fourth quarter run

I thought that with the right bounce- if we could make a shot we were right there. I always feel like we have a chance. I have been apart of games that went the other way, where teams come back like that. I have been on both sides of that, so I definitely had faith that we had a chance to win it. -- Coach Fizdale

On almost coming back to win the game

We have been in a lot of situations like that since I have been in the league. You can win games like that. We just waited too long. We waited too long to have that sense of urgency in the game. We have to do better, especially on the second end of a back-to-back. That is a young team and we didn’t start the way we wanted to. -- Mike Conley

On team chemistry

I have been pleased with our effort. I think our team is learning. We still have a very long way to go, we have a lot of young guys who are learning the game. We are trying to do our best to bring everybody up to speed but we are going to have nights like this where we don’t seem to have everything going for us. But move on to the next one, learn from this, and keep getting better. -- Mike Conley

On turning point of game for them

We wanted to win. We should have been playing like that from the tip. They came out aggressive, they were pushing the ball and we were lolly gagging around. A team like that, I feel like we have to come out from the jump and be aggressive. -- Tyreke Evans

