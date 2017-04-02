Grizzlies fall to Lakers in L.A.

With four players out due to injury and Vince Carter resting, the Memphis Grizzlies dropped a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers, 108-103. It marked the clubs fifth straight road loss.

The loss also marked the first of the season (10-1) in which the Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field or better.

Memphis had an uncharacteristic performance on the boards, as the Lakers dominated the categories of rebounding (51-33), offensive rebounding (17-5) and second chance points (25-6).

Mike Conley (20 points, 12 assists, 0 turnovers) became the first NBA player this season to record multiple games with at least 20 points and 10 assists without committing a turnover. He also recorded his eighth double-double of the season. It also marks the ninth 20-10 game of his career, six of which have come this season. Fourteen of his points came in the fourth quarter.

Troy Daniels (20 points, 6-of-11 3P) has recorded six-or-more three-pointers in back-to-back games for the second time this season (Dec. 3 vs. LA Lakers, Dec. 5 at New Orleans). He recorded his second straight game with 20-or-more points off the bench and his seventh of the season.

Brandan Wright (7-of-10 FG) scored 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter. James Ennis (14 points, eight rebounds, four assists), Zach Randolph (13 points, six rebounds) and Tony Allen (13 points, nine rebounds) also scored in double figures.

Julius Randle (18 points, 11 rebounds), Larry Nance Jr. (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Thomas Robinson (12 points, 10 rebounds) all recorded double-doubles for Los Angeles. D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to action Tuesday in a potential playoff preview against the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth and final time in the regular season. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. CT at AT&T Center. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to catch all the Grizzlies action.

Key Stat of the Night

The Lakers dominated the categories of rebounding (51-33), offensive rebounding (17-5) and second chance points (25-6).

Grizzlies @ Lakers photos April 02, 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: James Ennis #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: James Ennis #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a lay up against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a lay up against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a lay up against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: James Ennis #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: James Ennis #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Troy Daniels #30 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a lay up against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Troy Daniels #30 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 2: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the win... I think down the stretch we did a better job of making plays, which we have really struggled with throughout the season, especially since we traded Lou [Williams] away. The bench did a really good job. Thomas Robinson was great for us. Tyler [Ennis] was steady and had some smart basketball plays. We got a good team effort tonight. I don’t like how the ball was moving in the first half, as far as how much we were passing and I felt that we did a better job of that in the second half. Defensively, we did a decent job communicating, talking out coverages and making them work for their shots. -- Lakers Coach Luke Walton

On Conley's play He was just trying to will it. He couldn’t really find his rhythm throughout the game. They did a good job of getting after him, but I liked how he stayed aggressive, kept pushing the pace, kept looking for shots, [and] hunting for opportunities. It was tit-for-tat right there down in the end. A bounce here, a call there, maybe it goes our way, but I wasn’t upset with our effort at all. -- Coach Fizdale

On resting players before playoffs For us, it’s not as much rest as we’ve really got guys that are banged up right now that are playing hurt from it. I didn’t want to risk Vince [Carter] getting banged up today because he was already at his max. TA [Tony Allen] is there, Mike [Conley] is there. I don’t think Z-Bo [Zach Randolph] really ever turns the gears up to 100 miles an hour, I don’t think he gets to the point. The other guys definitely need a game or two at some point before we end this thing and I’m going to make sure they get it. -- Coach Fizdale

On the last minute of the game We’re a team that’s resilient. Regardless of what the score is we’re going to find our way back into the game. We made some plays but unfortunately we put ourselves in that position to be down with that minute to go. That’s the frustrating part. You win a handful of those games that you come back, down six with a minute left and stuff like that, but we don’t want to be there. We want to be up and we want to be in control of the games. That’s where we want to be at. -- Mike Conley

On the game I just thought they caught us by surprise. Their speed, second-chance points, pick-and-roll coverages, 50-50 balls, it was a little bit of everything. Safe to say, early morning games, you have to adapt to that. It was rough. -- Tony Allen

On if he saw Conley trying to help the team to victory Definitely. Mike is our cornerstone. How he goes is how we go and that’s what he was doing tonight. Just have to keep playing and get ready for the next game. -- Zach Randolph

Player Notes