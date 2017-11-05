Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies edge Clippers in matinee, 113-104

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104 on the road at STAPLES Center on Saturday.

Mike Conley’s performance was nothing short of strong, leading the Grizzlies with 22 points and three assists. Marc Gasol added 21 points and six rebounds while James Ennis posted 20 points.

The Grizzlies bench continued to impress, outscoring the Clippers bench 55-32 en route to the win with all four Grizzlies reserves scoring in double figures. Tyreke Evans chipped in 20 points and four assists. Evans is now averaging 23.7 points over the last three games. Brandan Wright contributed 13 points and nine rebounds while Mario Chalmers posted 12 points and four assists. Chandler Parsons also scored in double figures with 10 points and three assists.

The Grizzlies were hot from three-point range, connecting on 13-of-31 (.419) from beyond the arc while the Clippers only made four of their 26 attempts (.154).

Blake Griffin recorded a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 58.8 percent from the field while Patrick Beverly posted a season-high 23 points and seven rebounds.

The Grizzlies continue their five game road trip at STAPLES Center tomorrow night when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Next Game

Next Home Game

Memphis will return to FedExForum on Wednesday, Nov. 15 as they take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m.

Team Quotes

Grizzlies offense tonight

Anytime you can get multiple guys into double figures, that means the balls moving, everyone’s in rhythm, and people are being unselfish and sharing the ball. That’s something we’ve really been preaching after the last few losses. We’re constantly trying to build trust and the guys seem to be getting there. -- Coach Fizdale

Addition of new players

They’re figuring each other out. A lot of these guys haven’t played together before. Mario [Chalmers] and Tyreke [Evans] and Dillon Brooks and Chandler [Parsons], all of these guys haven’t played basketball together, so overall I’ve been really happy with how everyone is trying to work to get all of the guys on the same page. Early on, I think we’re doing a solid job but we’ve got a long ways to go. -- Coach Fizdale

Grizzlies performance early on in the season

Up and down. There have been games where we have played up 35 to 38 minutes of really good basketball and then the last 10 minutes we didn’t play good basketball and lost a couple of games. We’ve got to keep looking forward and not look back. In today’s NBA, you can’t look back and see what you have accomplished nine games in. If it’s really good, great, but if it’s really bad, so what. You have to continue to get better and continue to look forward in order to become a really consistent team. -- Marc Gasol

Getting around Patrick Beverley’s defense

[Patrick Beverley] is one of the best defenders in the league, especially from the guard position. Our bigs did a great job of screening today and loosening it up a little bit. Once [Beverley] gets a hold of you, it’s hard to get away. We did of a god job of getting him off of me with good pick and rolls and pin downs.. -- Mike Conley

Trust between Conley and Gasol

It takes time to have that kind of relationship. It’s hard to guard, to be honest, because we don’t even speak in the game about what we’re going to do. We have every read and counter for every single thing and that’s what’s fun about playing alongside him, I know he’s going to make the right decision and see the play before it happens. That’s why we play so well off of each other. -- Mike Conley

