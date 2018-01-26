Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall short to Clippers, 109-100

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 109-100 on Friday night at FedExForum, dropping the second consecutive game of the current four-game home stand.

The Clippers forced 20 Grizzlies turnovers while recording only 10 giveaways themselves. Los Angeles also had 15 steals on the night while the Grizzlies had just one.

Jarell Martin and Mario Chalmers led the Grizzlies tonight with 17 points apiece. Chalmers added a team high-tying 10 assists. Dillon Brooks added 15 points (6-10 FG). Marc Gasol finished with 13 points, a game-high 12 rebounds, and 10 assists for his fourth career triple-double.

Clippers guardled all scorers with 40 points (12-19 FG, 4-10 3P, 12-14 FT), the third time he has scored at least 30 points off the bench against the Grizzlies this season. Williams, one of the leading candidates for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award this season, tied his own record for most points scored by a Grizzlies opponent as a reserve (40 on Dec. 3, 2016 with the Los Angeles Lakers).added 18 points (7-15 FG) andscored 15 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. The Clippers snapped a three game losing-streak, improving to 13-6 over their last 19 games.had six steals and three blocks.

The Grizzlies look to get back on track as they take on the Phoenix Suns for the third time this season and complete their four-game home stand on Monday, January 29 at FedExForum. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes

On tonight's loss:

Half of what we wanted to get accomplished, I think got accomplished. We keep talking about moving the ball and sharing the ball. We had 31 assists on 39 field goals made. That's a step in the right direction of what we're trying to do, but we had 20 turnovers though. We need to continue to be unselfish with the ball, continue to try and assist our teammates, but we have to be sure with our passes. Be sure that we're completing our passes to our teammates. You're going to move the ball the way we want to move the ball; you've got to make sure that you complete passes. Defensively, I just thought we had too many break downs. I understand that Lou Williams was the hot man tonight and we didn't do a good enough job of getting the ball out of his hands, one, not allowing him to catch it, two, and then forcing him into difficult situations. I think he played too freely tonight. Again, he's a heck of a player, not taking anything from him. But defensively, I thought we could've done more to slow him down. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On seeing the growth of the young guys:

Every one of them has taken steps in the right direction. I'll give those guys the credit for that. The fight with young guys who are trying to gain experience is consistency. If your minutes go from 10 to 25, 25 to 30, you're exposed more and in those longer exposures. Your consistency, when you're young and you're working at it does this. I think that's what you see. But the base line of where those guys started, whether it was here in the beginning, they've all definitely taken a step. So now it's just a matter of how do we stay here? They're young, they're eager, they're hungry, they're working at it so we'll live with those growing pains right now. But for the future of this organization, this experience is priceless for them. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On players taking their game to the next level and stepping up:

It's just those minutes. The opportunity is there and again if you look through this stretch, we've had guys step up in key moments - Ben McLemore, Wayne Selden. You look at what Ivan Rabb is doing. Ivan is playing wonderful basketball right now. I think we're seeing flashes of who he can be long term. You've obviously got the consistency from big fella (Marc Gasol) who's doing a ton out there. Leading, teaching, whatever we need him to do, defending. Everybody is contributing. Mario (Chalmers) had a night tonight where he was scoring and assisting. So everybody is taking advantage of it and everybody is trying. The circumstances are what they are. We can't deal with all the injuries, there is nothing we can do to resolve that, so what's your mindset and what's your approach. Our guys have had the right approach. They're competing, and sometimes we've come up short. But it's not from a lack of effort. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On tonight's game:

We have to do a better job as a team, paying attention to detail and sticking to the game plan. I feel like we let Lou Will [Williams] get off to a good start, and he contributed the whole game. We have to do a better job, when playing guys like that, to take them out of the game. -- Jarell Martin

On playing against physical players like DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin:

We knew that they would be a tough battle down there in the paint. We knew we had to defend the paint and get rebounds. -- Jarell Martin

On what he's done to benefit the team:

I knew we had a lot of guys out, so I had to toughen up and try to play and help the team. I did what I could tonight within myself. -- Jarell Martin

On if he feels 100 percent:

I'm trying to get there. Mentally I'm ready, but I'm trying to get there. -- Jarell Martin

On tonight's performance:

There were some good things we did, but for the most part, we didn't really execute what we wanted to do. We got close to doing some things. We did some things well, but we didn't guard how we wanted to. -- Wayne Selden

On why the Grizzlies fell to the Clippers:

We didn't execute the game plan how we wanted to. These are All-Star caliber players, so we have to do better than that. -- Wayne Selden

On the work he's put in off the court:

It's the same thing every day. Come to work. Just come to work every day. We come to get better, and that's what we're going to do each and every day. -- Wayne Selden

On how he feels physically:

I feel good. I feel good. I'm still just battling back, trying to get back to me, but I feel pretty good. -- Wayne Selden

