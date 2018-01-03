Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies come up short against Clippers

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies started 2018 by ending a five-game road trip with a 113-105 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night at STAPLES Center.

Los Angeles scored 15 straight points spanning the third and fourth quarters to take a 92-84 lead with 10:01 left in the game. The run came immediately following a 14-0 Grizzlies run that gave Memphis a seven-point edge with just under three minutes left in the third period. Memphis was able to cut the deficit to 103-101 with 2:04 on the clock, but Blake Griffin scored on Los Angeles’ next two possessions and the Clippers made five of their final six free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Lou Williams netted a game-high 33 points off the bench after putting up 36 against the Grizzlies in the teams’ last encounter on Dec. 23 at FedExForum. Griffin totaled 21 points, C.J. Williams scored a career-high 18 points, Milos Teodosic had 13 points and DeAndre Jordan chipped in with 12 points.

Tyreke Evans registered 18 points, five points and six assists to pace the Grizzlies, who finished the trip with a 2-3 record. Mario Chalmers had 15 points, Wayne Selden recorded a season-high 13 points, JaMychal Green added 12 points and Dillon Brooks and Marc Gasol finished with 11 points apiece.

Memphis trailed 67-62 at halftime despite scoring over 60 points before halftime for the third straight game and shooting 60.5 percent from the field and 70.0 percent from three-point range. The Grizzlies, who tied a season high for field goal percentage in any half, shot just 36.6 percent after halftime. Memphis made five of its first six threes but misfired on 17 of its final 20 attempts, including a 1-for-16 clip in the second half. The Grizzlies also shot just 21-of-33 from the free throw line (.636).

The Grizzlies’ road swing also included games against the Phoenix Suns (Dec. 26, win), Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 27, loss), Golden State Warriors (Dec. 30, loss) and Sacramento Kings (Dec. 31, win).

Team Quotes

What went wrong

We were playing freely, executing our stuff, and then we got in a stint where we got a little unorganized, and it led to some questionable shots and some turnovers that we hadn’t been making in the past. Our success offensively comes down to shot selection and taking care of the basketball, along with our body movement and ball movement, so when we struggle in those areas, we end up doing things that we’re uncomfortable doing. -- Coach Bickerstaff

Marc Gasol’s slow start

If you look at the way we were scoring, their game-plan –DeAndre [Jordan] just stays home, so Marc [Gasol] goes and plays the pick-and-roll, they don’t help as much, their guards were sweeping, and we scored 31 points in both the first and second quarter because our guards just kept attacking. Sometimes, when you’re a player like Marc, and they don’t want to help offyou, the other guys have to do their thing, and they did their thing in the first half. -- Coach Bickerstaff

Where the game slipped away

We went on a run, and then they went on a run, and we didn’t get the stops we needed to get down the stretch. We have to take better care of the ball, but for the most part, it’s just all about getting stops. -- Wayne Selden

Blake Griffin's impact

He’s a big factor and a tremendous player. He really affects how you want to guard a whole team. Do you want to get off Lou [Williams] and lethim get his shots up? He really changes the dynamics of their team. -- Wayne Selden

Finishing off the road trip

It will be good to be back at home, next home game [we have to] take care of business. We had a decent road trip, got a couple wins, but not the way we wanted to end it. -- Mario Chalmers

Pace of the game

We just tried to play with more pace and use our speed a little more. I think we got away from that in the second half, but in the first half we did a great job. -- Mario Chalmers

