Postgame Report: Pacers 105, Grizzlies 101

In a game determined in the final seconds, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Indiana Pacers 105-101 on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Grizzlies guard Wayne Selden led Memphis with 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3P), his second-most points scored in a game this season (31 on Jan. 20 vs New Orleans). Selden scored 12 of those points in the final frame, highlighted by back-to-back triples in the final 2:51 to give the Grizzlies a one-point advantage with 1:57 to play. Marc Gasol added 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 FG). Andrew Harrison scored 13 points and tied a team-best six assists. Memphis had just nine available players in tonight's matchup.

The Pacers largest lead of the night (9) came in the third quarter. The Pacers led 77-74 at the 2:52 mark in the third period before going on a 7-1 run over the next 1:34 to give them a nine-point advantage going into the fourth and quarter.

Seven Pacers ended the night with double-digit scores. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 FT). Darren Collison added 16 points (5-11 FG). Myles Turner scored 15 points and added a game-high 11 rebounds. Indiana outscored Memphis 24-10 in fast break points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies four-game road trip continues as they now travel to Detroit where they face the Pistons for the first time this season tomorrow night at Little Caesars Arena in Detriot. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Find Tickets

Team Quotes

On how hard the Grizzlies competed

These guys have been unbelievable. You can't take anything away from their effort. You can't take anything away from their commitment to one another. It's been a joy to coach these guys, show up every day and work with them. This was just another example of the fight that's in that group. To be in a position up one on the road, 30-something seconds to go in the game, it's just a credit to those guys. Their passion for the game, their passion for one another and their competitive nature. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On coming up short, even after Selden's strong game

It's frustrating. Looking for some consistency. He attacks the basket, puts himself in a position to be fouled, goes strong to the basket, didn't get the whistle. But we have to do a better job in those situations of keeping our composure. Our defense was really good. They couldn't score in the half-court in that quarter, especially down the stretch. We did a great job of locking down. They get a whistle that puts them at the free throw line, that puts them up by one, so our guys scrapped again. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On their final offensive possession

Effort like tonight is important, but at the same time we need to learn. We've got to take the right shot, make plays and understand what's needed in those situations and what kind of shots we're looking for. We need to do a better job of executing when we get into those winning opportunity situations and get the best shot possible. Then we can live with the result. If we make it, great; if we miss it, know we got the best shot possible. -- Marc Gasol

On their play tonight

Tonight, there were things in the game that I'm proud of and happy and made the game tough for them (Indiana). I thought in the third quarter we kind of slipped up but in the fourth we picked it back up and played really good defense for the most part. We were pretty solid in the first and second quarters too. -- Marc Gasol

On the frustration of losing a tough game

"I put a lot of it on me, I had a lot of turnovers and made a lot of dumb plays and that is all on me. I have to be better. -- Andrew Harrison

On their young guys playing well tonight

We had a lot of bright spots tonight. We have a lot of young talent on this team, Dillon (Brooks), Ben (McLemore) and Wayne (Selden); we are trying to continue to work hard and get better. -- Andrew Harrison

On Wayne Selden's performance

He played a good game today and we have guys on this team who can step up when they are called upon and take advantage of the opportunity they're getting. -- Andrew Harrison

