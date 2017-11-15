Postgame Cleanup: Grizz slip to Pacers at home, 116-113

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Grizzlies lost their third straight game to drop to 7-7 this season as they fell to the Indiana Pacers 116-113 Wednesday night at FedExForum.

Marc Gasol finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, his second career game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Tyreke Evans finished with 18 points and a season-high nine assists, and Chandler Parsons added 13 points, including three three-pointers.

JaMychal Green scored eight points in 17 minutes in his return from a 12-game absence due to a left foot/ankle injury sustained in the October 18 season opener. However, Memphis missed Mike Conley, who missed the game with a sore left Achilles.

Darren Collison led the Pacers with 30 points with 20 coming in the first half. Victor Oladipo added 21 and Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 16, shooting 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The Pacers led by as many as 17 with 9:41 remaining in the fourth quarter before Memphis scored 10 straight to cut the deficit to single digits, trailing seven with 6:11 on the clock. The Grizzlies continued chomping at the lead, narrowing it to three points with 12.4 seconds to go, but the potential tying three-point attempt from Gasol would hit the back of the rim.

While Memphis shot 56.4 percent from the field in the first half, they only shot 16.7 percent from three-point range. The Pacers shot 54.3 percent from the field and went 8-of-15 (.533) from three-point range, making it the second straight game the Grizzlies have lost despite shooting at least 55.0 percent in the first half.

Tonight marked the fourth time this season the Grizzlies have lost by five or less points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will remain at home as they take on the Houston Rockets for the fourth and final time for the regular season on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Find Tickets

Key Stats of the Night

Indiana scored at least 30 points in all of the first three quarters. The Pacers’ 67 points in the first half were the most surrendered by the Grizzlies in any half this season.

Key Runs of the Night

Indiana never trailed in the game and took its largest lead, 17 points (105-88), with 9:41 remaining in the fourth quarter before Memphis scored 10 straight to cut the deficit to seven with 6:11 on the clock. The Grizzlies trimmed the deficit to three with 12.4 seconds left but Marc Gasol’s potential game-tying three-pointer hit the back rim, and Memphis could not get off a follow-up shot before the buzzer.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers photos 11.15.17 November 15, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies grabs a rebound against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Ben McLemore #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies blocks a shot against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Ben McLemore #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies blocks a shot against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Ben McLemore #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Indiana Pacers on November 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Team Quotes

On the game

The first three quarters I just had no answers because we just weren’t locked in defensively for whatever reason. Our defense is plummeting because of our lack of focus and lack of effort, for whatever reason. So, that’s on me. I’ve got to help them out and we’ve got to get back in here tomorrow and the next day and get to work. -- Coach Fizdale

On the fourth quarter lineup

The last group, I really thought they did a good job. They competed. Really at the end of the day, that was the thing that was lacking through most of the game was a real competitive edge. Getting to their shooters, getting to their air space, challenging shots, things like that, getting the loose balls. The first three quarters, we just didn’t win those battles, so that last group I thought really came in and gave us a chance to get back in the game. I think Marc (Gasol) got a great look at the end to tie it, and we just couldn’t get over the hump -- Coach Fizdale

On Mike Conley not playing

Obviously, he is a big part of running our team and guys are used to him organizing everything, for the most part. Not having Mike Conley is a huge blow, obviously. I think tonight, why it was maybe even more amplified, was because we had three guys who hadn’t played at all and all coming back. Ben’s (McLemore) played some, but he’s still rusty, and those guys need as much help as possible going from place to place while they are getting their wind back. We had some possessions there where getting organized was tough. And credit to them. I think Cory Joseph did a good job pressuring us. Darren Collison did a good job pressuring us. For three quarters, they really bothered us. -- Coach Fizdale

On how Mike Conley’s absence impacts communication

We have some new guys, but we all speak the same language, we all train together, we all practice. I don’t think [lack of communication] has anything to do with personnel. I have seen young or less talented players have a huge impact on the game defensively for a very long time, so talent, experience, or age doesn’t mean much. It’s more of being really aware and concentrated and, as you say, having your antennas up. -- Marc gasol

On whether there are specific flaws in their defensive play

No, we just have to do everything harder, we have to do everything with more energy, we have to talk more. Especially with that smaller group, we are switching a lot of things. We have to communicate, have our coverages and our calls down, just continue to build on that. The weak side has got to be in. You know, all the things the coaches have instilled all season long. We just have to execute it better during the game.” -- Chandler Parsons

On the team's slow starts

I think we need to come out with a hit-first mentality. Sometimes we tiptoe into games and we have to start with that defensive edge and set the tone early. We just haven’t been doing that. We can’t allow early offensive rebounds. Tonight we turned the ball over a lot. You have to credit [Indiana] a little bit, they hit some tough shots. They have some capable players who can score the ball. We have to make it more difficult on them, set the tone. It’s hard fighting back. How we played at the end of the game is how we need to play at the start of the game. It’s tough digging a hole against these teams, no matter what their record is. They are NBA players. You give them a lead like that, it’s tough to come back. -- Chandler Parsons

Player Notes