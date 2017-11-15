MEMvIND: Grind City Rewind 11.15.17
Postgame Cleanup: Grizz slip to Pacers at home, 116-113
The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Grizzlies lost their third straight game to drop to 7-7 this season as they fell to the Indiana Pacers 116-113 Wednesday night at FedExForum.
Marc Gasol finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, his second career game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
JaMychal Green scored eight points in 17 minutes in his return from a 12-game absence due to a left foot/ankle injury sustained in the October 18 season opener. However, Memphis missed Mike Conley, who missed the game with a sore left Achilles.
Darren Collison led the Pacers with 30 points with 20 coming in the first half. Victor Oladipo added 21 and Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 16, shooting 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
The Pacers led by as many as 17 with 9:41 remaining in the fourth quarter before Memphis scored 10 straight to cut the deficit to single digits, trailing seven with 6:11 on the clock. The Grizzlies continued chomping at the lead, narrowing it to three points with 12.4 seconds to go, but the potential tying three-point attempt from Gasol would hit the back of the rim.
While Memphis shot 56.4 percent from the field in the first half, they only shot 16.7 percent from three-point range. The Pacers shot 54.3 percent from the field and went 8-of-15 (.533) from three-point range, making it the second straight game the Grizzlies have lost despite shooting at least 55.0 percent in the first half.
Tonight marked the fourth time this season the Grizzlies have lost by five or less points.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will remain at home as they take on the Houston Rockets for the fourth and final time for the regular season on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.
Key Stats of the Night
- Indiana scored at least 30 points in all of the first three quarters. The Pacers’ 67 points in the first half were the most surrendered by the Grizzlies in any half this season.
Key Runs of the Night
- Indiana never trailed in the game and took its largest lead, 17 points (105-88), with 9:41 remaining in the fourth quarter before Memphis scored 10 straight to cut the deficit to seven with 6:11 on the clock. The Grizzlies trimmed the deficit to three with 12.4 seconds left but Marc Gasol’s potential game-tying three-pointer hit the back rim, and Memphis could not get off a follow-up shot before the buzzer.
Team Quotes
On the game
The first three quarters I just had no answers because we just weren’t locked in defensively for whatever reason. Our defense is plummeting because of our lack of focus and lack of effort, for whatever reason. So, that’s on me. I’ve got to help them out and we’ve got to get back in here tomorrow and the next day and get to work.-- Coach Fizdale
On the fourth quarter lineup
The last group, I really thought they did a good job. They competed. Really at the end of the day, that was the thing that was lacking through most of the game was a real competitive edge. Getting to their shooters, getting to their air space, challenging shots, things like that, getting the loose balls. The first three quarters, we just didn’t win those battles, so that last group I thought really came in and gave us a chance to get back in the game. I think Marc (Gasol) got a great look at the end to tie it, and we just couldn’t get over the hump-- Coach Fizdale
On Mike Conley not playing
Obviously, he is a big part of running our team and guys are used to him organizing everything, for the most part. Not having Mike Conley is a huge blow, obviously. I think tonight, why it was maybe even more amplified, was because we had three guys who hadn’t played at all and all coming back. Ben’s (McLemore) played some, but he’s still rusty, and those guys need as much help as possible going from place to place while they are getting their wind back. We had some possessions there where getting organized was tough. And credit to them. I think Cory Joseph did a good job pressuring us. Darren Collison did a good job pressuring us. For three quarters, they really bothered us.-- Coach Fizdale
On how Mike Conley’s absence impacts communication
We have some new guys, but we all speak the same language, we all train together, we all practice. I don’t think [lack of communication] has anything to do with personnel. I have seen young or less talented players have a huge impact on the game defensively for a very long time, so talent, experience, or age doesn’t mean much. It’s more of being really aware and concentrated and, as you say, having your antennas up.-- Marc gasol
On whether there are specific flaws in their defensive play
No, we just have to do everything harder, we have to do everything with more energy, we have to talk more. Especially with that smaller group, we are switching a lot of things. We have to communicate, have our coverages and our calls down, just continue to build on that. The weak side has got to be in. You know, all the things the coaches have instilled all season long. We just have to execute it better during the game.”-- Chandler Parsons
On the team's slow starts
I think we need to come out with a hit-first mentality. Sometimes we tiptoe into games and we have to start with that defensive edge and set the tone early. We just haven’t been doing that. We can’t allow early offensive rebounds. Tonight we turned the ball over a lot. You have to credit [Indiana] a little bit, they hit some tough shots. They have some capable players who can score the ball. We have to make it more difficult on them, set the tone. It’s hard fighting back. How we played at the end of the game is how we need to play at the start of the game. It’s tough digging a hole against these teams, no matter what their record is. They are NBA players. You give them a lead like that, it’s tough to come back.-- Chandler Parsons
Player Notes
- The Grizzlies lost their third straight game and have dropped six of eight after winning five of their first six games this season.
- The Grizzlies’ bench outscored the Pacers’ second unit 49-34 tonight, marking the 13th time in 14 games this season Memphis’ reserves outscored their opposing counterparts (7-6 record).
- Memphis fell to 0-4 this season against Eastern Conference opponents (7-3 against Western Conference opponents).
- Marc Gasol recorded 35 points (12-24 FG, 3-7 3P, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists, his seventh double-double and second 30-10 game of the season.
- Marc Gasol posted the second 30-point, 10-rebound, five-assist game of his career. It marked the 13th such game in franchise history. Gasol owns two of the four 35-point, 10-rebound, five-assist games in club history (Pau Gasol and Shareef Abdur-Rahim have one apiece).
Tyreke Evansscored 18 points, snapping a franchise-record run of six consecutive games with at least 20 points while coming off the bench. Evans’ six-game streak with at least 20 points, whether as a starter or as a reserve, was the second-longest of his career after a seven-game stretch during his rookie season (Nov. 7-23, 2009).
- JaMychal Green scored eight points in 17 minutes in his first game back following a 12-game absence due to a left foot/ankle injury sustained in the season opener on October 18.
- Mike Conley (left Achilles) missed his second game of the season.
- Darren Collison scored 20 of his season-high 30 points in the first half. Collison tied his highest scoring effort in his three seasons (2010-11 to 2011-12, 2017-18) with the Pacers (other: Jan. 17, 2011 at LA Clippers).