Grizzlies bounce back with big win over Pacers, 110-97

Led by Mike Conley’s 36 points, the Memphis Grizzlies ended their four-game losing streak and defeated the Indiana Pacers 110-97 at FedExForum Wednesday night.

In the wire-to-wire win, the Grizzlies led by as many as 25 points. The Grizzlies caught fire right at tip-off, opening the game on a 30-10 run over the first 8:56. The Grizzlies posted a season high in first quarter points with 38 and a season high in first-half points, putting up 72 on the board. The last time Memphis scored 70-or-more points before halftime was when they scored a franchise-record tying 74 points on April 2, 2008 at home against the New York Knicks.

Conley recorded his 14th 30-point game of his career and led all scorers with 36 points, only two shy of his career-high 38. Shooting 13-of-21 from the field and 7-of-12 from three-point range, he recorded a season-high in field goals made and tied his career-high in three-pointers made. Conley also tied a career-high in points scored in any quarter when he posted 16 in the first period alone. Conley is averaging 23.4 points per game this month, the highest calendar month average of his career.

Vince Carter posted his fourth game of the season with 20-or-more points, tallying 21 (5-8 FG, 4-6 3P, 7-7 FT) and a season-high eight rebounds in 33 minutes. Carter (24,511) also passed Ray Allen (24,505) for 22nd in NBA history for career points scored.

Zach Randolph scored in double figures with 17 points, off the bench shooting 8-of-15 from the field. Randolph (17,631) is now ranked 77th in NBA history for career points scored after passing Rolando Blackman (17,623).

Brandan Wright (17 points) also scored in double figures while James Ennis III grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Memphis owned a significant advantage in points off turnovers, scoring 21 points to Indiana’s nine. The Pacers are now 0-8 on the second night of a back-to-back when that game is played on the road.

Paul George led the Pacers with 22 points, shooting 8-of-17 from the field. Thaddeus Young recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Aaron Brooks (18 points) and C.J. Miles (15 points) also scored in double figures.

The Grizzlies were without All-Star Marc Gasol, who missed his third straight game with a left foot strain. JaMychal Green (left shoulder soreness) also did not play.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will take on the Dallas Mavericks this Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. CT. Come out to FedExForum to support the team and to celebrate Gospel Night with a special post-game performance by William Murphy III. The Grizzlies will also be celebrating the First Annual Girl’s Summit in celebration of the 45th Anniversary of Title IX with a special halftime performance during the game. Viewers at home can tune in on FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Find Tickets

Key Stat of the Night

The Grizzlies torched the nets in the first quarter, tying their season-high for points (38) and field goals made (14) in any quarter, and setting a new season-high for points in an opening period (prev. 34, March 6 vs. Brooklyn) and field goals made (prev. 13, March 26 at Golden State).

Key Run of the Night

The Grizzlies opened the game outscoring the Pacers 30-10 over the first 8:56 and scored 12 straight as part of a 16-3 run during that stretch… Memphis recorded its fifth wire-to-wire win of the season.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers photos March 29, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Vince Carter #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a lay up during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Troy Daniels #30 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Troy Daniels #30 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: James Ennis #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a shot during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a dunk during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Troy Daniels #30 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a shot during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: James Ennis #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies is introduced before a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a rebound during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: The Memphis Grizzlies mascot performs before a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a lay up during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies fights for a rebound during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a dunk during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a shot during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On what was different tonight about the offense... I really thought we were reliable to not only getting a call, but executing the call and doing it with purpose, running it with force whether you were getting the ball or not. We were getting to a point where we, I don’t think purposefully, were trying to be selfish, but we weren’t cutting hard for each other regardless of the fact that we were going to get the ball or not. We emphasized that big time yesterday and guys really worked hard for each other today. -- Coach Fizdale

On Mike Conley... He’s a warrior. The guy is a warrior, a proven warrior. He’s played through more stuff… He’s one of those guys who has played through the most stuff in this league from an injury standpoint. I’m finding pockets when I can use him here and there. On days off, I don’t have him do much right now. He doesn’t really need the reps. He’s so smart, he can soak it up from the side and help coach the young guys on stuff, so that’s when he has to rest right now. If we can get this thing to a place hopefully at some point with a couple guys left and we’re locked in, I might try to sneak him some rest in. Right now, we’re not locked into anything. It’s a toss-up for where we can end up. There are still teams fighting to get in this thing, so he’s got to give it to me. -- Coach Fizdale

On how Mike Conley’s game has changed over the season... Since post All-Star [Game], he’s been killing it. I know our record doesn’t necessarily display him killing it. I know he doesn’t care about the individual numbers, but you can see it. He’s turning it up a notch. You know me, I love it. When I look at this score sheet and see this kind of box score from Mike Conley, I get excited to see that. Unfortunately, I walk right into my office, look up at the TV and I see that Russell Westbrook has like 60 [points], 20 [rebounds] and 10 [assists] or something like that. I look at that and I’m like, ‘I’m pushing Mike to be aggressive and this guy is like out of this world, right.’ I like it. That’s the Mike Conley I’m pushing for. I really want him to continue to embrace that role and he is. -- Coach Fizdale

On if he had a feeling during pre-game warm-ups that he’d have a strong game... Nah, I could tell when we got off the plane from the trip. My mindset was it was a must win and I just wanted to make a statement not with my team, with just the coaches and the city, that we’re not playing the basketball we need to be playing right now and we are better than this. That it means something. That it means more. Just wanted to be aggressive, and the shot was falling early and I took advantage of that. Guys did a really good job playing off that. The energy was great I thought from all 15 and I’m just happy with our effort. -- Mike Conley

On if it was a lack of effort during the road trip... Each game was different. One game it was just a quarter. I thought [in] New Orleans we played a great three quarters of basketball. One quarter we didn’t play well and they took advantage of it and down the line we had a chance to win in San Antonio. We had a chance to win in Golden State. Should have won in Sac (Sacramento), we felt like we should have. All those losses, it was different than the previous week, the five game losing streak. We knew if we continued to beat at it and be consistent with our effort we’d have a game eventually that all kind of comes together. -- Mike Conley

On if it is easy for the team to hit the “reset” button... No, ain’t (sic) that easy. That team over there we saw them lose a tough one last night and we lost a tough one the night before too. I thought it was a matter of us coming out wanting to play harder, wanting to get a win more than the other team and we showed that on the defensive end. -- Tony Allen

On Mike Conley’s game tonight... Mike was on fire today. He told me the day before in practice that he was going to get them up. He kind of rested in shoot around and was pretty much a coach on the side and helping out the guys and I asked him ‘You ok?’ and he said ‘Yeah I’m okay, I’m saving it all for tonight’ and he sure showed that he was saving it for tonight. Shout out to Mike Conley for coming through as captain like he is. -- Tony Allen

Player Notes