Postgame Cleanup: Grizz slip in Oakland against Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors 141-128 Saturday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Grizzlies ended the first quarter down two at 40-38 and were able to lead by three (45-42) with 9:45 left in the second. However, with 7:15 remaining in the first half, the Warriors would go on a 19-7 run over the next 4:48 to extend the lead to 71-59 and lead the rest of the way. The Warriors' 141 points marked a franchise record for most points allowed by any Grizzlies opponent.

With his 12th point of the night, Marc Gasol (10,271) passed Mike Conley (10,244) as the Grizzlies' all-time leader for points scored. Gasol finished with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting (4-4 3P) and grabbed six rebounds. Tyreke Evans recorded 22 points and nine assists. Evans has posted 20-or-more points in his last five games. Kobi Simmons recorded a career-high 17 points and three assists off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting while James Ennis III (13 points) JaMychal Green (12 points) and Deyonta Davis (10 points) also scored in double figures.

After missing 11 games due to a right ankle sprain, Stephen Curry posted 38 points, shooting 13-of-17 from the field (10-13 3P), just one point shy of his season-high 39. Four other Warriors starters scored in double figures with Klay Thompson posting 21 points, Kevin Durant 20 points and nine assists, and Zaza Pachulia 17. Golden State's starters combined for 99 of of the Warriors' 141 points.

The Grizzlies look to bounce back tomorrow night when they take on Zach Randolph, Vince Carter and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes

On Stephen Curry's performance

I’m not surprised. A guy that works that hard and when his game has grown as much as his game has grown, you don’t expect there to be a huge setback. He’s a unique weapon. There’s not many guys that can shoot it the way that he can, and you don’t lose that. It’s not a surprise. It just goes to the dedication of his game. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the progress he has made this season

I’m taking what the defense gives me, playing within the offense and just being more confident. Like I once said before, the more minutes I get and the more time I get playing with the guys, I feel more comfortable. That’s what that was. -- Kobi Simmons

On the advice he has received from coaches

Be confident. Play my game. Go out there and play hard. Bring energy to defense and be confident on offense. Be more comfortable as I play each and every game with the guys. -- Kobi Simmons

On defending the Warriors

It’s hard, but we talked about it before the game. The coaches got us ready for it, then we watched film on it. They still dictated the things they wanted to do, and they got the shots they wanted to get. They didn’t take anything away, and at times in the game, we were giving up wide-open layups. We needed to be a little more disciplined and obviously a little more physical on the ball and take things away. -- Marc Gasol

On if he is pleased with the young players' progress

I like to see the growth on the defensive end. That’s what makes good teams. That’s what differentiates the O.K. teams from really good teams. We’re trying to build something here. If we’re trying to be a really good team, we have to play better defense. -- Marc Gasol

On Stephen Curry's performance

He got in rhythm. He had a lot of good looks early on and once you get in a rhythm and you have a team that looks for you and knows your actions and you’re that good of a player, it happens. -- Marc Gasol

