Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies come up short against Warriors

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 97-84 Wednesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

The Grizzlies got off to a strong start, leading by as many as 10 in the first quarter, but Golden State would go on a 15-4 run to claim their first lead of the night with 9:04 left in the first half.

Although the Warriors were without two of their top scorers in Draymond Green and Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant ended the half with a combined 42 of the team’s 56 points on 16 of 23 shooting. The Grizzlies trailed by only five at halftime despite the team’s second leading scorer, Tyreke Evans, ending the half scoreless.

Golden State opened the second half on a 6-0 run, giving them an 11-point lead as the Grizzlies went scoreless the first 5:07 of play. Memphis ended the quarter 3-of-17 from the field (17.6 percent). Memphis would keep its deficit under double-digits until the 6:26 mark in the fourth, until Golden State closed out the game reaching its biggest lead of the night (15) in the final minute and claimed their 10th straight win.

Thompson led the way for the Warriors with 29 points, including 27 points in the first half. He was 10-of-16 on the night and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. Durant added 22 points and eight rebounds. Omri Casspi ended with 12 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies got 21 points and nine rebounds from Marc Gasol in the loss. Evans, Jarell Martin and Ben McLemore finished with 10 apiece.

The Grizzlies look to snap their 8-game road losing streak with a win tomorrow night in Phoenix where they face the Suns at 8 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

On Klay Thompson making shots in the first half

With him, you live with some of those tough, contested jumpers that he makes, but you can’t allow him to get those cheap, back-door cut, fouling him on jump shots. He’s one of the best scorers in this league, probably one of the most efficient scorers for sure. Make him earn it. You can’t give him those cheap ones. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On postives to take from the game

In the second half, we defended. We did a really good job. Our guys took the challenge. They were physical with them. They gave them nothing easy, and they had to earn it all. We had to find a way to manufacture some buckets in those moments where we were getting stops. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the team’s difficulty sustaining the strong start in the second half

I feel we got a little more static in the second half offensively and a little more predictable. The ball didn’t move as much and there weren’t as many passes or sacrificed drives where you draw two guys and advance it to the next guy. We didn’t do that as much in the third and the fourth and that allowed them to bang the paint and keep it on one side of the floor and get us into those worse situations that we talked about are so hard. -- Marc Gasol

On the team’s upcoming game tomorrow against Phoenix

I thought our defense was good on the initial action but most of the time obviously we made some mistakes where our communication was an issue. We got to get better helping the helper and that is going to build the trust that we need defensively. And I thought the second half we did a better job obviously on Klay (Thompson). That did open up the next action that we did not defend so well and put them at the advantage in the difficult situations. -- Marc Gasol

On how the team played differently in the second half

First half we went off pace and getting stops and things like that kept us in the game and getting back in the game. I think we kind of fell short back running the ball, running the floor, moving the ball, running with pace and things like that I think we kind of slowed down from that. Obviously we knew coming into this game, especially coming into Oracle, home team, that we’re not going to get calls but we just have to continue to play through it. I think sometimes players worry about the calls and things like that, but you just have to play through it. I think little things like that. I think we run away from a lot of things like that. -- Ben Mclemore

On tomorrow’s game being an opportunity to address tonight’s mistakes

Yeah, our game, we just have to keep our poise, stay together. We lost this one, but, hey, we got another tomorrow, so that’s another opportunity for us to get a win. -- Ben Mclemore

