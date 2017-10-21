Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies improve to 2-0 with Warriors upset

The Memphis Grizzlies remain undefeated as they took down the defending champion Golden State Warriors 111-101 on Saturday night during their lone visit to FedExForum this season.

The Grizzlies have now extended their season opening win streak to 2-0, the fourth 2-0 start in franchise history, the second in the Memphis era and the first since the 2014-15 season when the team started with six straight victories.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 34 points and 14 rebounds, recording two double-doubles in the first two games of a regular season for the first time in his NBA career. By halftime, Gasol had already put up 15 points and 10 rebounds. Four other Grizzlies scored in double figures with Tyreke Evans scoring 12 points, Mike Conley 10 points and Mario Chalmers 10 points. James Ennis posted 13 points, making all six of his field goal attempts and recording a career high for field goals made in a game without a miss.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 37 points, shooting 9-of-17 from the field while making all 13 of his free throw attempts. Kevin Durant posted a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds while Klay Thompson recorded 14 points.

The game started with neither team gaining a significant lead over the other with eight first quarter lead changes and four ties. Memphis ended the quarter with a five-point advantage. The Warriors kept it close in the second quarter as well, but would not be able to take the lead. With 6:31 left in the third quarter, Memphis went on a 15-0 run to extend the lead to 74-56 and would lead the rest of the way.

The Grizzlies held an advantage in points off the bench with 41 points to the Warriors’ 18. Over the last two games, the Grizzlies have recorded 94 points off the bench to their opponents’ combined 26.

The Grizzlies will head to Houston on Monday, October 23 as they take on James Harden and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The Grizzlies will return home to host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, October 26.

After outscoring the New Orleans bench 53-8 on Wednesday, the Grizzlies bench bested the Warriors bench 41-18 tonight.

Leading 59-56 with 10:26 remaining in the third quarter, the Grizzlies scored 15 unanswered points over the next 3:54 to create an 18-point lead.

Team Quotes

On the depth of the team

We’ve got some guys that can do some different things coming off the bench. That group does a good job of sharing the ball and sharing the game, and they trust each other. Hopefully that is something that we can build on. It also helps from the standpoint of Andrew (Harrison) and Jarell (Martin) starting. They’re two guys that probably wouldn’t normally start that are starting and giving us solid, dependable minutes. -- Coach Fizdale

On whether this is what he had in mind when reconstructing the roster in the offseason

Yeah, I was hoping. You don’t know a lot of our guys. They aren’t household names. We really tried to identify the type of player that can fit into playing a little more up-tempo style with versatility. That’s a credit to Chris (Wallace) and those guys. I really think that our coaching staff has done a good job of developing our young guys. But, by no means do I think that we’ve arrived. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but that is definitely the style of play that we’d like to continue to build on. -- Coach Fizdale

On the game

That’s one of the better teams in the league, and we all know how impressive they are, so that’s a good sign for us. We’re right where we need to be. We’ve got to be humble in this win. We did a lot of good things tonight, but we’ve also still got a lot of things that we can clean up and build off this and get better. It’s not going to get easier. We’re going to Houston, and that’s another big test for us; another big team we’ve eventually got to go through in the West. We should be proud of how we played. We followed the scouting report. We defended. I think that lineup where we can switch everything is pretty efficient against them. We played hard and played well. -- Chandler Parsons

On the Grizzlies

It’s a different feel. It’s a different team. We’re younger, we’re faster. We get out and go, and that’s one of the fastest teams ever. If we can run with them, we should instill that system against everybody across the league. But it all stops on the defensive end. If we don’t get stops, we can’t do what we do best and get out in transition. We’ve got to lock in defensively and give us the opportunity to get out in transition. -- Chandler Parsons

On the game

We are really active, I think. Guys are taking to heart what they’re supposed to do. They’re competing on the ball. Obviously, there’s a lot of mistakes made, but I think our hustle and determination is getting us through them. Even though sometimes they’re going to make runs, like tonight they did a few times they made runs, but we lose our composure, and we stick to it. We pulled it off. -- Marc Gasol

On shooting 17 free throws

When I saw spaces and I saw gaps, I tried to attack them. It was simple. Mike (Conley) having a good game or bad game doesn’t change the fact that I have to do my job regardless of who’s having a good or bad game. It doesn’t really matter. If he has a good game, great. If he doesn’t, it doesn’t change my job. -- Marc Gasol

Player Notes