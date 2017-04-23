Grizzlies grind out Game 4 overtime win

Led by Mike Conley’s postseason franchise single-game record of 35 points, the Memphis Grizzlies evened the series 2-2 and defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 in overtime Saturday night at FedExForum.

Four Grizzlies starters scored in double figures. Conley’s postseason career-high 35 points set a franchise postseason single-game record, previously held by Zach Randolph (34). Conley also dished a game-high eight assists and grabbed nine rebounds.

Both Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph recorded double-doubles. Gasol tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds while Randolph posted 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his second straight double-double this series.

Recording 13 points, Vince Carter (5-9 FG, 3-5 3P) became the first 40-year-old player to make at least three three-pointers in an NBA Playoff game. JaMychal Green also scored in double figures with 14 points off the bench.

The game featured seven lead changes and was tied 11 times. In the last 1:02 of regulation with the Grizzlies up 92-91, Kawhi Leonard nailed a three-point shot to bring the Spurs up by two points. Marc Gasol followed with two free throws, after being fouled by LaMarcus Aldridge, to tie the game at 94-94. With 12 seconds left, Leonard then drained a fade away jump shot to put San Antonio up two. However, Conley shot on the other end tied the game at 96 with 4.5 seconds left and pushed the game into overtime.

In overtime alone, the score was tied four times with two lead changes. The Grizzlies lead 108-105 with 22.0 seconds left in the game. Patty Mills swung the ball to Leonard for a corner three and the tie. Yet, with 0.7 seconds left, Marc Gasol connected on a contested running floater to win the game.

Leonard led all scorers with 43 points and eight rebounds while Tony Parker put 22 points on the board. The Grizzlies once again held Manu Ginobili scoreless for the third time this series.

Next Game

Key Stat of the Night

Mike Conley (35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) recorded a Grizzlies franchise record for points in a postseason game (prev. 34, twice by Zach Randolph). Conley shot 13-of-23 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Conley is averaging 24.0 points and 7.8 assists on 48.5 percent (48.0% 3P) for the series.

Trailing 102-100 with 2:04 left in overtime, the Grizzlies scored six unanswered points to take a 106-102 lead with 30.7 seconds remaining.

Photos

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the physicality of the Spurs…

I learned a long time ago against the Spurs that if you don’t have mental stability when they punch you in the mouth, you’re in the wrong business. We saw what they can do in their place if you don’t take that punch right, so I really thought we did a good job of just sustaining and weathering storms. Like I said, the young guys bought me time when I didn’t want to use another timeout and they held onto the lead for me. So, you’ve really just got to be mentally tough to play against the San Antonio Spurs and be able to battle through tough times. -- Coach Fizdale

On James Ennis III…

I’m just constantly telling him, ‘Let’s move on.’ I had to apologize to him because I didn’t handle some situations where I went off on him too hard. I need him to be confident. I don’t need him thinking about me, so I had to back off of him a little bit and pat him on the butt and tell him that it’s ok and to get out there. He was competing his butt off against Kawhi (Leonard). You’re watching another star just before our eyes. James is just battling him. It was the last possession, and he finally got his hand in there at the right time and got us a stop when we needed it. -- Coach Fizdale

On Mike Conley…

I don’t think we will be having a discussion about how much money he is worth. I don’t want to hear about it, at least. The guy’s a superstar. You’ve watched it happen this year, but now you’re watching it on the biggest stage with the biggest lights, and he’s really rising to the occasion. Can you think of a guy you’d rather root for? This guy is as good of a human being as you can get. Whatever good happens for him, I expect it, and I’m just really proud of his evolution as a player. -- Coach Fizdale

On how this game compares to previous playoff games…

Man, that’s a real playoff game, definitely. That’s a real playoff game. Grit and grind game, team win definitely. Came out and battled. It was a battle. -- Zach Randolph

On Mike Conley's 35 point, franchise-high postseason performance…

Mike’s great man, he’s been our leader all year. He’s supposed to be. He’s our All-Star. -- Zach Randolph

On getting a lot of fastbreak points…

We got a lot of fast break points. We want to push the tempo up. Especially when we get the rebound push it up. Myself, Marc, whoever gets it, push it up and get wide and attack the rim. That’s what we did. I mean guys stepped up. I’m so proud of my young guys. JaMychal [Green], James Ennis, and definitely Andrew Harrison, you know and Wayne [Selden], but Andrew to me that was the biggest play of the game, what Andrew did and James. -- Zach Randolph

On getting the win…

It feels good. Our two captains made huge plays. On to the next game. -- Andrew Harrison

On what he saw before he made his OT block…

I just didn’t want to give up on the play. I saw Patty Mills running, I thought I had a chance to hit the ball and I did. -- Andrew Harrison

On the intensity of tonight's game…

YI was just trying to play as hard as I could man. That was a real playoff game right there though. I’m glad I experienced that and my teammates were encouraging me and I had confidence to go do that. -- Andrew Harrison

