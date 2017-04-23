Grizzlies grind out Game 4 overtime win

Grizzlies Holiday Packs

MEMvSAS Game 4: Grind City Media Postgame Wrap

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace and Alexis Morgan break down the Grizzlies Game 4 OT victory over the Spurs.

MEMvSAS Game 4 playlist 4/22/17

MEMvSAS Game 4: Grind City Media Postgame Wrap
MEMvSAS Game 4: Grind City Media Postgame Wrap

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace and Alexis Morgan break down the Grizzlies Game 4 OT victory over the Spurs.
Apr 23, 2017  |  03:56
MEMvSAS Game 4: Zach Randolph
MEMvSAS Game 4: Zach Randolph

Zach Randolph on Mike Conley breaking the team record for postseason points in a game, "He's our All-Star".
Apr 22, 2017  |  03:12
MEMvSAS Game 4: Andrew Harrison
MEMvSAS Game 4: Andrew Harrison

Andrew Harrison talks about the intensity of Game 4, his OT block and more.
Apr 22, 2017  |  01:53
MEMvSAS Game 4: Postgame Press Conference Gasol & Conley
MEMvSAS Game 4: Postgame Press Conference Gasol & Conley

Mike Conley and Marc Gasol discuss the team's Game 4 OT win over the Spurs.
Apr 22, 2017  |  09:12
Block of the Night - Andrew Harrison
Block of the Night - Andrew Harrison

Andrew Harrison gets the chase down block that sets up a Marc Gasol and-one at the other end.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:54
Gasol delivers 16 points against Spurs
Gasol delivers 16 points against Spurs

Watch highlights from Marc Gasol's top plays in Game 4 of the Western Conference Playoffs, Round 1.
Apr 22, 2017  |  01:05
Conley dishes 35 points in OT win over Spurs
Conley dishes 35 points in OT win over Spurs

Mike Conley delivers a new Grizzlies franchise postseason single-game record with 35 points against the Spurs in Game 4.
Apr 22, 2017  |  01:13
Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Spurs highlights
Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Spurs highlights

Watch top Grizzlies plays in the team's Game 4 OT win over the Spurs.
Apr 22, 2017  |  01:43
Gasol sinks game winning shot
Gasol sinks game winning shot

Mike Conley finds Marc Gasol who delivers the game winning shot to give the Grizzlies the 110-108 OT victory over the Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Playoffs, Round 1.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:12
Conley for the OT lead
Conley for the OT lead

Conley delivers a one-handed floater over Aldridge for the 105-102 OT lead over the Spurs in Game 4.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:10
Conley ties it up
Conley ties it up

Mike Conley zig-zags and hits the jumper, which ties Game 4 against the Spurs.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:09
Carter to Z-Bo for the lead
Carter to Z-Bo for the lead

Vince Carter finds Z-Bo for the bucket and a one point lead over the Spurs in the final minute of the 4th Quarter.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:10
Randolph lays it in
Randolph lays it in

Conley finds Z-Bo who drives in the lane for easy bucket.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:08
Daniels for three
Daniels for three

Troy Daniels sinks a corner three to put the Grizzlies back in the lead against the Spurs.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:10
Gasol denies Leonard
Gasol denies Leonard

Marc Gasol blocks Leonard in Game 4.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:08
Ennis drives and scores
Ennis drives and scores

James Ennis III drives through traffic and finishes with the layup.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:13
Harrison steals and scores
Harrison steals and scores

Andrew Harrison steals the ball from LaMarcus Aldridge, drives coast-to-coast and scores while drawing the foul.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:11
Carter's deep three
Carter's deep three

Vince Carter hits the fires the long-range jumper and nails a tres.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:13
Carter first bucket of Game 4
Carter first bucket of Game 4

VC sinks a three for the first Grizzlies basket of Game 4 against the Spurs.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:09
Gasol's deep two
Gasol's deep two

Marc Gasol hits a deep two to cut the Spurs lead in the first quarter of Game 4.
Apr 22, 2017  |  00:14
Grind City Media's 3 Things: MEMvSAS Game 4
Grind City Media's 3 Things: MEMvSAS Game 4

Grind Cit Media's Michael Wallace and Grizzlies TV sideline reporter Rob Fischer share three key things to note heading into Game 4.
Apr 22, 2017  |  05:56
Alexis All-Access: Grizzline
Alexis All-Access: Grizzline

Digital Content Reporter Alexis Morgan takes you behind the music of the Memphis Grizzline during the 2017 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 22, 2017  |  02:18
MEMvSAS Game 4: Fizz Report
MEMvSAS Game 4: Fizz Report

Coach Fizdale talks about comfort level heading into Game 4 and more as part of the Fizz Report presented by Mountain Dew.
Apr 22, 2017  |  04:08
4.22.17: Marc Gasol media availability
4.22.17: Marc Gasol media availability

Apr 22, 2017  |  02:02
Game Day Live: MEMvSAS Game 4
Game Day Live: MEMvSAS Game 4

Eric Hasseltine, Rob Fischer and Michael Wallace get your ready with all of the info you need heading into Game 4: MEMvSAS tonight at FedExForum at 7pm as part of Grizzlies Game Day Live! presented by Uber.
Apr 22, 2017  |  16:14
4.22.17: Andrew Harrison media availability
4.22.17: Andrew Harrison media availability

Harrison discusses how he and the team handle pressure heading into Game 4 against the Spurs tonight.
Apr 22, 2017  |  02:20

Grizzlies grind out Game 4 overtime win

Posted: Apr 22, 2017

Led by Mike Conley’s postseason franchise single-game record of 35 points, the Memphis Grizzlies evened the series 2-2 and defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 in overtime Saturday night at FedExForum.

Four Grizzlies starters scored in double figures. Conley’s postseason career-high 35 points set a franchise postseason single-game record, previously held by Zach Randolph (34). Conley also dished a game-high eight assists and grabbed nine rebounds.

Both Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph recorded double-doubles. Gasol tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds while Randolph posted 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his second straight double-double this series.

Recording 13 points, Vince Carter (5-9 FG, 3-5 3P) became the first 40-year-old player to make at least three three-pointers in an NBA Playoff game. JaMychal Green also scored in double figures with 14 points off the bench.

The game featured seven lead changes and was tied 11 times. In the last 1:02 of regulation with the Grizzlies up 92-91, Kawhi Leonard nailed a three-point shot to bring the Spurs up by two points. Marc Gasol followed with two free throws, after being fouled by LaMarcus Aldridge, to tie the game at 94-94.  With 12 seconds left, Leonard then drained a fade away jump shot to put San Antonio up two. However, Conley shot on the other end tied the game at 96 with 4.5 seconds left and pushed the game into overtime.

In overtime alone, the score was tied four times with two lead changes. The Grizzlies lead 108-105 with 22.0 seconds left in the game. Patty Mills swung the ball to Leonard for a corner three and the tie.  Yet, with 0.7 seconds left, Marc Gasol connected on a contested running floater to win the game.

Leonard led all scorers with 43 points and eight rebounds while Tony Parker put 22 points on the board. The Grizzlies once again held Manu Ginobili scoreless for the third time this series.

Next Game

The Grizzlies are headed back to San Antonio for Game 5 this Tuesday, April 25. Check Grizzlies.com for broadcast details and information on the next Grizzlies watch party. Plus, tickets for Game 6 in Memphis will go on sale Monday at 1pm. A presale invitation will be sent to Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Holders and Pack Holders for an exclusive presale that will begin on Monday morning.

Key Stat of the Night

  • Mike Conley (35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) recorded a Grizzlies franchise record for points in a postseason game (prev. 34, twice by Zach Randolph). Conley shot 13-of-23 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Conley is averaging 24.0 points and 7.8 assists on 48.5 percent (48.0% 3P) for the series.
  • Trailing 102-100 with 2:04 left in overtime, the Grizzlies scored six unanswered points to take a 106-102 lead with 30.7 seconds remaining.

Grizz vs. Spurs: Game 4 photos
April 23, 2017

April 23, 2017

Team Quotes

On the physicality of the Spurs…
I learned a long time ago against the Spurs that if you don’t have mental stability when they punch you in the mouth, you’re in the wrong business. We saw what they can do in their place if you don’t take that punch right, so I really thought we did a good job of just sustaining and weathering storms. Like I said, the young guys bought me time when I didn’t want to use another timeout and they held onto the lead for me. So, you’ve really just got to be mentally tough to play against the San Antonio Spurs and be able to battle through tough times.
-- Coach Fizdale
On James Ennis III…
I’m just constantly telling him, ‘Let’s move on.’ I had to apologize to him because I didn’t handle some situations where I went off on him too hard. I need him to be confident. I don’t need him thinking about me, so I had to back off of him a little bit and pat him on the butt and tell him that it’s ok and to get out there. He was competing his butt off against Kawhi (Leonard). You’re watching another star just before our eyes. James is just battling him. It was the last possession, and he finally got his hand in there at the right time and got us a stop when we needed it.
-- Coach Fizdale
On Mike Conley…
I don’t think we will be having a discussion about how much money he is worth. I don’t want to hear about it, at least. The guy’s a superstar. You’ve watched it happen this year, but now you’re watching it on the biggest stage with the biggest lights, and he’s really rising to the occasion. Can you think of a guy you’d rather root for? This guy is as good of a human being as you can get. Whatever good happens for him, I expect it, and I’m just really proud of his evolution as a player.
-- Coach Fizdale
See what Coach Fizdale had to say after the game.
On how this game compares to previous playoff games…
Man, that’s a real playoff game, definitely. That’s a real playoff game. Grit and grind game, team win definitely. Came out and battled. It was a battle.
-- Zach Randolph
On Mike Conley's 35 point, franchise-high postseason performance…
Mike’s great man, he’s been our leader all year. He’s supposed to be. He’s our All-Star.
-- Zach Randolph
On getting a lot of fastbreak points…
We got a lot of fast break points. We want to push the tempo up. Especially when we get the rebound push it up. Myself, Marc, whoever gets it, push it up and get wide and attack the rim. That’s what we did. I mean guys stepped up. I’m so proud of my young guys. JaMychal [Green], James Ennis, and definitely Andrew Harrison, you know and Wayne [Selden], but Andrew to me that was the biggest play of the game, what Andrew did and James.
-- Zach Randolph
On getting the win…
It feels good. Our two captains made huge plays. On to the next game.
-- Andrew Harrison
On what he saw before he made his OT block…
I just didn’t want to give up on the play. I saw Patty Mills running, I thought I had a chance to hit the ball and I did.
-- Andrew Harrison
On the intensity of tonight's game…
YI was just trying to play as hard as I could man. That was a real playoff game right there though. I’m glad I experienced that and my teammates were encouraging me and I had confidence to go do that.
-- Andrew Harrison

Player Notes

  • Vince Carter (13 points, 3-of-5 3P) became the first 40-year-old to make three-or-more three-pointers in an NBA Playoff game.
  • Marc Gasol (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Zach Randolph (12 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded their first double-doubles of the series. It marked Gasol’s 21st career playoff double-double and Randolph’s 31st.
  • JaMychal Green scored a career postseason-high 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting (2-of-3 3P).
  • Kawhi Leonard (43 points, 7-of-10 3P) became the sixth Spur to score 40-or-more in a playoff game (LaMarcus Aldridge, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, David Robinson, George Gervin) and tied for the most points by a Spur in a playoff game since George Gervin scored 44 in 1980. Leonard scored the final 16 points of regulation for San Antonio, the most by a Spur in a playoff game in the last 20 years (previous: 15, Tim Duncan, 2007).
  • Leonard is averaging 32.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals on 58.0 percent (40-of-69 FG) for the series. He has also made all 40 of his free throw attempts.
  • Tony Parker (22 points, five assists) recorded a series high in scoring (9-of-19 FG).

