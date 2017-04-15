Grizzlies fall to Spurs in Game 1

Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Rd1, Gm1 MEM@SAS: Postgame Wrap

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace and Hank McDowell break down Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs, Round 1.

Round 1, Game 1: MEM@SAS

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Rd1, Gm1 MEM@SAS: Postgame Wrap
Now Playing

Rd1, Gm1 MEM@SAS: Postgame Wrap

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace and Hank McDowell break down Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs, Round 1.
Apr 15, 2017  |  02:41
Gasol for tres
Now Playing

Gasol for tres

Marc Gasol hits a shot from beyond the arc against the Spurs in Game 1.
Apr 15, 2017  |  00:11
Z-Bo goes up strong
Now Playing

Z-Bo goes up strong

Zach Randolph hits the tough shot.
Apr 15, 2017  |  00:09
Conley hits floater
Now Playing

Conley hits floater

Marc Gasol hits Mike Conley off the curl and Conley knocks down the right-handed floater.
Apr 15, 2017  |  00:07
Ennis' easy lay-in
Now Playing

Ennis' easy lay-in

James Ennis gets to the basket for the tough layup over the defender.
Apr 15, 2017  |  00:08
Round 1, Game 1: MEM@SAS highlights
Now Playing

Round 1, Game 1: MEM@SAS highlights

Watch top Grizzlies plays against the Spurs in Round 1, Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs.
Apr 15, 2017  |  01:45
Marc Gasol leads Grizz with 32 points in Game 1
Now Playing

Marc Gasol leads Grizz with 32 points in Game 1

Marc Gasol's 32 points wasn't enough to help Memphis get by San Antonio in Game 1.
Apr 15, 2017  |  01:16
Selden's slam
Now Playing

Selden's slam

Mike Conley finds Wayne Selden on the break and Selden finishes with the slam.
Apr 15, 2017  |  00:12
Davis jam
Now Playing

Davis jam

Deyonta Davis lands his first dunk of the Western Conference Playoffs in Round 1, Game 1 against the Spurs.
Apr 15, 2017  |  00:11
Fizz Report: MEMvSAS Game 1
Now Playing

Fizz Report: MEMvSAS Game 1

Watch our first installment of the Fizz Report presented by Mountain Dew. Coach Fizdale on preparations for the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Western Conference Playoff Round 1 Series: "This is competitors only."
Apr 15, 2017  |  02:20
Extended Cut: Grizzlies arrive in San Antonio
Now Playing

Extended Cut: Grizzlies arrive in San Antonio

Get an inside look at the Grizzlies departure from Memphis and arrival in San Antonio to begin preparation for the Western Conference Playoffs Round 1 against the Spurs.
Apr 14, 2017  |  00:41
4.13.17 Coach Fizdale media availability
Now Playing

4.13.17 Coach Fizdale media availability

Coach Fizz talks about his past encounters with the Spurs and breaks down what it's going to take to upset them this year.
Apr 13, 2017  |  06:20
4.13.17 Mike Conley media availability
Now Playing

4.13.17 Mike Conley media availability

Conley shares his thoughts on the team's state going into the playoffs.
Apr 13, 2017  |  03:44
4.13.17 Troy Daniels media availability
Now Playing

4.13.17 Troy Daniels media availability

Daniels talks about facing the Spurs in the first round of the 2017 Playoffs.
Apr 13, 2017  |  00:52
4.13.17 Zach Randolph media availability
Now Playing

4.13.17 Zach Randolph media availability

Z-Bo talks about the familiar matchup against the Spurs and what it will take to compete this year.
Apr 13, 2017  |  02:36
4.13.17 Vince Carter media availability
Now Playing

4.13.17 Vince Carter media availability

Vince talks about playing the Spurs in the Playoffs last year and preparing for this year's rematch.
Apr 13, 2017  |  02:30

Grizzlies fall to Spurs in Game 1

Posted: Apr 15, 2017

Memphis Grizzlies now face a 1-0 deficit in the Western Conference First Round after a 111-82 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night at AT&T Center.

Marc Gasol (11-of-18 FG) scored a career postseason high 32 points. His 25 first half points marked a franchise-high in the postseason. Mike Conley scored all 13 of his points in the first half.

Kawhi Leonard (32 points, 11-of-14 FG) and LaMarcus Aldridge (20 points) spearheaded the Spurs attack. 

Next Game

The Grizzlies and Spurs will continue the series at AT&T Center on Monday, April 17 for Game 2. Catch all the Grizzlies action at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN, and FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN. Tickets are on sale now for Grizzlies Home Games 1 and 2 in the Series.

Next Home Game

Tickets are on sale now for Grizzlies Home Games 1 and 2 in the Series.

Find Tickets

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box Score

Round 1, Game 1: Grizzlies @ Spurs photos

April 15, 2017

See more photos.

More Game Shots

View photo gallery
More Photos

Team Quotes

On the Spurs doing anything different the second quarter…
They just got after us; they upped their pressure. They forced other guys to handle the ball. We went over it, we expected it, but we just didn’t respond well to it. I thought Mike [Conley] missed some “chippies” in there in the paint. But give them credit; they really turned the game around defensively against us. They forced us into tough situations in that third quarter and they got out running. They broke the game open in that third quarter.
-- Coach Fizdale
On what his team needs to do defensively to slow Kawhi…
We can’t worry about that anymore. We just have to do a better job of taking the challenge one-on-one. I didn’t think we shrunk the floor well against them. I didn’t think we set the ball to the pick and roll coverage. They chip at you and wait for you to break; then take full advantage of it.
-- Coach Fizdale
On what his team can do offensively…
We have to get Mike [Conley] going. Without Mike having a big series this won’t be much of a series; we understand that. Then we have to find a third scorer whether it’s Z-Bo [Zach Randolph], [Troy] Daniels, Vince [Carter], or a little bit of all three.
-- Coach Fizdale
On if the Spurs defended Mike Conley differently in the second half…
They obviously put more size on him, picked him up full court, switch, load up. I think that’s what they did. I haven’t looked at any game tape, but that is what it seemed to me, just watching obviously from the court.
-- Marc Gasol
On what specifically does the team need to improve upon
I think defensively we allowed them to just drive and kick and get into their flow. I thought early in the game we were being disruptive, getting our hands in passing lanes, and allowing ourselves to get out in transition and make some easy plays. We started getting hesitant defensively and against a good team like that you can’t do that.
-- Marc Gasol
On what changed after the first quarter…
They just took over the game. They started to hit shots and put pressure on us. We couldn’t get the ball where we wanted to get it. We just couldn’t get shots.
-- Zach Randolph
On the team's frustration level...
IIt got kind of frustrating. We’ve got to get one. The series is not over with. We have to make adjustments.
-- Zach Randolph

Player Notes

  • Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 32 points, 5 rebounds in 33 minutes of play.
  • Mike Conley added 13 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.
  • Andrew Harrison added 10 points in his playoff debut.

Related Content