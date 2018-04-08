Postgame Report: Grizzlies power past Pistons, 130-117

In their home finale of the 2017-18 season, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Detroit Pistons 130-117 at FedExForum on Sunday afternoon.

Memphis led by two (24-22) with 2:40 left to play in the first quarter before going on a 22-4 run over the next 6:40 to give the Grizzlies a 20-point advantage, their largest lead of the game. The Pistons were able to cut the lead to one at 68-67 with 8:06 remaining in the third. However, Memphis would respond with a 10-0 run over the next 2:08 to push the lead back to double digits at 11. The Grizzlies would lead the rest of the way.

The Grizzlies had four players finish with 20 points-or-more. MarShon Brooks led the way, posting a game-high 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3P). Brooks has scored 20-or-more points in all five games played since joining the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks finished with 22 points (5-12 FG, 11-14 FT) eight rebounds and eight assists while Kobi Simmons posted a new career-high 20 points and seven assists. One rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double, Marc Gasol contributed 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3P), nine rebounds and nine assists in 35 minutes. With his fourth assist of the night, Gasol also became the third player in NBA history to have 100 blocks, 300 assists and 100 three-pointers in a single regular season. The only other two players to do so were Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Both teams shot well from three-point range, with the Grizzlies shooting .485 percent and the Pistons .489. However, Memphis held a significant advantage in points in the paint, outscoring the Detroit 52-26.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will conclude the season with a two-game road trip, beginning in Minneapolis where they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT. Tune into FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Key Stats of the Night

The Grizzlies recorded season highs in points (130), field goal percentage (.578), three-pointers made (16) and assists (36).

Key Run of the Night

Leading 24-22 with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter, the Grizzlies outscored the Pistons 22-4 over the next 6:40 to take their largest lead (46-26) of the game.

Detroit cut the Memphis lead to one (68-67) with 8:06 remaining in the third frame, the Grizzlies responded with a 10-0 run over the next 2:08 to push their lead back to 11.

Team Quotes

On winning the last home game:

It feels good. The guys are deserving but our fans are deserving too. I think our guys understood that from the beginning of the game. Through the ups and downs the fans have stuck with us and they deserve the performance our guys put on tonight. You could see it from the beginning our guys were into it and were here to play well in front of their home crowd. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On MarShon Brooks’ impact since joining the team:

He’s a natural bucket getter that’s who he is. Because he can score, I think its underappreciated that he’s a really good passer too. Sometimes guys who can score like that are unwilling passers but we’ve seen him make some plays that point guards struggle to make, so that threat of scoring 20 effortlessly then making plays for your teammates makes you a dynamic threat. I think we are very lucky and we got a steal there. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On the support from the fans this season:

How we feel about them and how much we appreciate them is hard to put a value on. In this business you travel around and play in front of different fans in different cities but these fans here bleed Grizzlies. There is a connection between the organization and the city like no other place I’ve been. What impresses me most is how intelligent the fans are about the game. They are not just yelling and screaming without a purpose. The other is how positive and supportive they are. We don’t have fans that turn their backs when things get tough. We have fans that when it gets tough, they lift you up and you can’t ask for more than that. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On Marc Gasol:

Of all our guys Marc is the guy that had to sacrifice the most. He wants to win. He’s a competitor. He went out every night regardless of result and competed and was there for his teammates. He isn’t at the age when he has years to just give but he didn’t stop. We understand the history and what he means to this organization, to this city, how beloved he is here and he wanted to play. He got the opportunity to play and win in front of the home crowd and we were able to take him out early so he could get that applause. It’s about that connection. Its different here than most places. It’s a special relationship the fans have with this team and the team has with this city. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On what he thinks this team is capable of in the future:

I think next year, no matter who’s here or what the situation is, this team will take a bump. Healthy bodies and what looks like is going to be a really good draft pick, I think there’s an opportunity here for a quick turnaround. With all the ups and downs we were in a difficult spot but at the end if you keep fighting and you build the base we’ve built there’s the opportunity for quick change. There’s a ton of young talent in the draft, so if you add that to the veterans we have here I think there’s an opportunity for a quick return to the playoffs and contention. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On keeping the team focused with no chance of playoffs:

It comes down to the character of the individual and our guys are high character guys and they’re self-motivated. Our assistant coaches do a great job everyday of working the guys out and getting them prepared for the game, but that’s the kind of guys they are. If there is a challenge to be had or a competition to be won our guys are going to try and win it and scrap so I have to give them all the credit for that. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On the key to winning the game:

We made a lot of shots today. I think we defended well. Coach had a good game plan and I think we were locked in on that. At this point in the season, I think everybody should play hard with this being the last game in Memphis of the season and just go out there and try to get the fans a win. -- MarShon Brooks

On the way he has been playing:

I just focus on going out there and trying to guard guys. Scoring has always been my deal but I’ve just tried to become a good enough defender to be on the court. When I’m on the court, I’ll score the ball. I’m not really surprised that I score. -- MarShon Brooks

On his long term deal:

I don’t know the personnel, but if we have this group of guys and we’re were healthy all season, I think there would’ve been a different outcome to the season. With Mike (Conley) being the head of the snake, one of the most important guys in the locker room, being the leader on and off the court, and him not being there it got kind of rough. There’s 82 games, but playing about 70 games without him is tough. That’s tough for any team when you lose the head of your snake. Like today, if we can just keep that energy and play as hard as possible and make guys beat us and not beat ourselves, take care of the ball, and take care of our shots I think it’s a bright future. -- MarShon Brooks

On the next two games:

A group of guys that aren’t going to quit. I don’t think that is in us, since I’ve been around I haven’t seen it. We’ve got two tough teams. Two games that mean a lot to them so we’re just going to come out there and just play hard. No matter the outcome, just play as hard as possible. -- MarShon Brooks

On the way he played tonight:

I just come out and play confident. I come out and play my game. I had a couple of shots fall and it just went from there. -- Kobi Simmons

On the message to the fans:

All I can say is the fans stuck with us every game, one game at a time. We are very appreciative of that. -- Kobi Simmons

On how his playing time has helped his confidence and experience:

Me coming in, not being able to play at the beginning, but now getting some time has definitely built my confidence. Everyday I’m coming in just trying to learn from all the guys and the coaches and just build since I’m so young. I’m looking forward to learning more going forward. -- Kobi Simmons

Player Notes