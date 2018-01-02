Postgame Report: Grizzlies fight, but fall in Detroit, 102-104

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Detroit Pistons 104-102 on night two of back-to-back road contests.

The Grizzlies were led by Marc Gasol, who finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season. Andrew Harrison added 18 points (6-14 FG) scoring nine in each half and adding a game-high eight assists. Dillon Books scored 13 points and Memphis got large contributions from the bench as Deyonta Davis added 12 points and Myke Henry scored 10 points. The Grizzlies bench outscored Detroit 35-25.

Blake Griffin made his Detroit debut after being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers only three days ago and led all scorers with 24 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3P, 11-13 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists. All five of Detroit’s’ starters ended the night in double-figure scores. Reggie Bullock added 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting and Stanley Johnson and Andre Drummond added 14 points apiece. Drummond also led all rebounding with 15 total boards. At the 8:02 mark in the first period of play with the teams tied at eight points apiece, the Pistons went on a 20-8 run over the next 4:40 to give Detroit an eight-point edge (22-14). This would be their largest lead of the game.

There were 21 total lead changes and 13 ties as Memphis drops their fifth consecutive road contest and are now 5-8 in games decided by three points or fewer this season. Both tonight and last night’s loss in Indiana ended with down-to-the-wire finishes. Neither the Grizzlies or the Pistons gained a double-digit lead through all four frames.

Next Game

The Grizzlies look to capture their first win of their four-game road trip Sunday as they travel to Toronto where they hope get their first win of the season against the Raptors and split the series 1-1. Tip-off is set for at 11 a.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





See more photos.

Team Quotes

On what he saw down the stretch

Free throws, bottom line. Our guys compete way too hard for us to be put in this situation night after night. Thirty-seven to 14, you can’t overcome that. We ask for help, we ask for clarification, ‘what are we doing’, ‘how do we defend without.’ Whatever call they’re making. We need help, obviously. But you can’t overcome a disparity like that and our guys are competing way too hard. They’re putting pressure on the rim, just like everybody else. We’re driving, we’re aggressive, we’re playing physical, we’re playing the game the right way. But you cannot overcome a disparity like that. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On if he feels like the young guys are building

We’re going to have to go in and take it. We cannot expect 50/50 things to go our way. We’re going to have to go in there and put our nose and take it because nobody’s going to help us. Nobody’s going to take it any easier on us, nobody’s going to give us the benefit of the doubt. So, we have to continue to do the things that we’re doing and be a little more aggressive, direct maybe and hopefully we’re going to break through and figure it out. I thought the guys played with tremendous effort. We were right there. -- Marc Gasol

On if the goal is to put yourself in the game in the final minute

The goal should be to win it. But, obviously you can see things clicking and switches being turned on for a lot of guys where they understand now ‘well if I do this, not only am I going to play more, but I’m helping the team win.’ It’s tied to the same strength defensively, and that allows for us to be a little out…here and there, offensively. Guys building their toughness up, the ball is moving great. Obviously, we’re going to make more shots, I’m sure. Guys will keep building their confidence, and defensively, it’s a matter of discipline and instinctive energy. -- Marc Gasol

Player Notes