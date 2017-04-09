Grizzlies fall to Pistons at home, 103-90

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Detroit Pistons 103-90 on Sunday night at FedExForum to split the season series 1-1.

Although the Grizzlies were leading at the end of the first half 57-48, Detroit outscored Memphis 27-10 in the third quarter and forced the Grizzlies into nine of their 15 turnovers of the night. With 10:37 left in the third period and the Grizzlies leading 60-48, the Pistons went on an 18-5 run over an 8:01 span to take the lead at 66-65. Detroit used an 11-2 run in the third quarter to build the lead up to double digits.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 15 points and three assists in 23 minutes. Marc Gasol (13 points, five assists) and JaMychal Green (12 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures.

Playing his 1,346th career regular season game, Vince Carter tied Kobe Bryant for 13th in NBA history for career regular season games played.

Detroit held Memphis to 1-of-6 (.167) from beyond the arc in the second half, while shooting 11-of-17 themselves (.647).

Boban Marjanovic recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Reggie Bullock also posted 14 points in 23 minutes.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will play their regular season finale Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Come out to FedExForum to cheer on the team as they face the Dallas Mavericks, watch on FOX Sports, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Find Tickets

Key Stat of the Night

The Pistons outscored the Grizzlies 27-10 in the third quarter. Memphis’ 10 points were a season-low for the third quarter and the second-lowest scoring total for any quarter this season… The Grizzlies committed nine of their 15 turnovers in the third quarter.

After the Grizzlies pulled within one with 7:11 remaining in the game (83-82), Detroit went on an 11-2 run over the 3:02 to extend the lead back to double digits (94-84).

Grizzlies vs. Pistons photos April 09, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Vince Carter #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: James Ennis #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: The Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies tip-off on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: The Memphis Grizzlies mascot waives the team flag before the game against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies grabs the rebound against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball Detroit Pistons on April 9, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the game...

We looked sharp. I thought we really brought a good intensity to the game. I thought we respected our opponent. The areas we are really trying to focus in on I thought we paid real close attention to, so I was happy with that. Our young guys couldn’t wrestle with that big boy down there. I told DD [Deyonta Davis] you’ve got to grow up kid and drink some milk. I was happy with the minutes. -- Coach Fizdale

On younger guys playing in the fourth quarter...

Just energy, athleticism, length and a lot of mistakes, but that’s what you expect. It was good. They competed really hard. I thought defensively they really got after it. We forced them into misses. Like I said, that big kid [Boban Marjanovic] is mobile man. He’s a good player too. That’s what I don’t think people understand is how good a basketball player he is with his hands, his footwork, his touch. You know he started out with that Spurs program and then went over to Stan [Van Gundy], which he just fell right in line, similar programs. He’s a tough guy to block out. -- Coach Fizdale

On the regular season versus playoffs...

No, I don’t think that’s still the case anymore. You watch the Finals last year and those games didn’t look like they were slowing down at all. You have to make plays at high velocity. The play that won the Finals, LeBron’s [James] block, that was a high velocity play with two fast teams running around out there. Some games will slow down and they’ll call for that but overall, teams are who they are. They’re built for speed and teams are going to be running and spacing. -- Coach Fizdale

On the second half...

Although we knew we’d be limited on minutes today, I kind of thought with that being a restriction we weren’t able to make that run back there and put our imprint on the game. We wanted to see our young guys blossom today and unfortunately came up short, but we saw great things in those guys. Like I said, we’re trying to pull some things out for the long run as far as the playoffs go. I saw some good things in doing that, like I said, paying attention to detail, but we’re preparing for the playoffs. -- Tony Allen

On advice for those who haven’t been to the playoffs...

Just stay in the moment. Pay attention to detail. I know that it’s kind of hard for myself to stand in the huddle and listen… but it counts. Like I said, we just have to play hard for 48 minutes and it will be a good scene going to San Antonio and getting a win. -- Tony Allen

Player Notes