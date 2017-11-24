Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Marc Gasol career-high 14 assist

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol dishes 14 assist in the loss to Denver Friday night.

MEMvDEN: playlist 11.24.17

Marc Gasol career-high 14 assist
Nov 24, 2017  |  01:17
Green scores season-high 21 points in Denver
JaMychal Green scores a season high 21 points against the Nuggets.
Nov 24, 2017  |  01:18
Grizzlies @ Nuggets highlights 11.24.17
Take a look at the Grizzlies highlights from Friday night in the team loss against Denver.
Nov 24, 2017  |  01:32
Grizz rookie splits the lane
Grizzlies rookie Dillon Brooks splits the Nuggets defense and finishes an acrobatic layup.
Nov 24, 2017  |  00:06
Martin goes backdoor
Jarell Martin sneaks backdoor for a two handed slam against the Nuggets.
Nov 24, 2017  |  00:09
Grizz bigs run the floor
Marc Gasol flips a pass to Green during a Grizzlies fast break.
Nov 24, 2017  |  00:05
McLemore flies coast to coast
Evans swats the Nuggets lob attempt and Ben McLemore take the ball coast to coast.
Nov 24, 2017  |  00:16
Green rocks the rim
JaMychal Green almost tears down the rim with this ferocious dunk.
Nov 24, 2017  |  00:10
Gasol's no look pass
Marc Gasol glides through the lane and connects with JaMychal Green in the paint with a no look pass.
Nov 24, 2017  |  00:05

Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies fall to Nuggets, 94-102

Posted: Nov 24, 2017

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Denver Nuggets 104-92 Saturday night at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

JaMychal Green led the Grizzlies with 21 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting. Tyreke Evans and Marc Gasol contributed 15 points apiece, and Gasol added a career-high 14 assists. Mario Chalmers finished with 12 points, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Nikola Jokic finished just shy of a triple-double as he ended with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Gary Harris and Jamal Murray finished with 15 each for the Nuggets.

After trailing by as many as 20, the Grizzlies clawed their way back to a two-point deficit (76-74) behind a 22-9 rally to end the third quarter. The momentum would run out in the fourth quarter behind a 14-point scoring performance from Jokic who connected on 6 of 10 scoring, pushing the Nuggets back into a double digit lead with 5:43 to go in the fourth.

The Grizzlies were outrebounded 50-23, including 15-3 on the offensive glass. Twenty-three rebounds tied the third-lowest total in franchise history. Memphis was outscored 18-4 in second-chance points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies are back in action at FedExForum Sunday, November 26 as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at 5 p.m. CT. Come out to FedExForum for all the action, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Grizzlies @ Nuggets photos 11.24.17

November 24, 2017

Team Quotes

On what led to his team’s loss tonight
The rebounds were killing us. It’s like you plug one hole and spring another leak. You know, I thought we competed hard but there were just too many casual, mindless turnovers. I’ve got three guys with four turnovers. You just can’t do that on the road, you can rarely get away with that at home. But that’s really where the game was at. It was a possession game: offensive rebounds for them and turnovers for us.
-- Coach Fizdale
On Nikola Jokic
He’s very determined. He’s got all the skills; he runs, he posts, he can shoot the three, he’s an incredible passer, he competes his tail off, he crushed us on the offensive glass tonight. He was playing with a mission.
-- Coach Fizdale
On how difficult it is to stay positive during this losing streak
It doesn’t matter how difficult it is, you just have to do it. You just have to find a way to win. You have to find a way to do what we are supposed to do and help our teammates. We cannot take things upon [yourself] because it’s hard to figure out sometimes but we have to do it as a team.
-- Marc Gasol
On the team’s 4th quarter struggles
I’m not sure. A lack of communication on our switches. They switched on us and got some wide open three’s and offensive rebounds. We had no roll help and we had no man help and that really affected us.
-- JaMychal Green

Player Notes

  • Marc Gasol posted his 10th double-double of the year after tallying 15 points, six rebounds and a career-high 14 assists in 38 minutes
  • Gasol becomes the second player this season to record 15+ points, 6+ rebounds, 14+ assists and 2+ steals. The only other player to do it this season was Russell Westbrook on 10/25 ... Gasol is only the third player to post that line in Grizzlies franchise history and the second to do it in under 40 minutes.
  • JaMychal Green scored a season high 21 points (9-9 FG) and grabbed three rebounds in 32 minutes of action tonight ... Green is only the second player in Grizzlies history to post 21+ points and shoot 100% from the field ... The only other player to do it for Memphis was Tony Allen (27 points, 12/12 FG) on 3/22/16 at the Lakers ... The Grizzlies lost both games.

