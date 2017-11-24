Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies fall to Nuggets, 94-102

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Denver Nuggets 104-92 Saturday night at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

JaMychal Green led the Grizzlies with 21 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting. Tyreke Evans and Marc Gasol contributed 15 points apiece, and Gasol added a career-high 14 assists. Mario Chalmers finished with 12 points, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Nikola Jokic finished just shy of a triple-double as he ended with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Gary Harris and Jamal Murray finished with 15 each for the Nuggets.

After trailing by as many as 20, the Grizzlies clawed their way back to a two-point deficit (76-74) behind a 22-9 rally to end the third quarter. The momentum would run out in the fourth quarter behind a 14-point scoring performance from Jokic who connected on 6 of 10 scoring, pushing the Nuggets back into a double digit lead with 5:43 to go in the fourth.

The Grizzlies were outrebounded 50-23, including 15-3 on the offensive glass. Twenty-three rebounds tied the third-lowest total in franchise history. Memphis was outscored 18-4 in second-chance points.

Team Quotes

On what led to his team’s loss tonight

The rebounds were killing us. It’s like you plug one hole and spring another leak. You know, I thought we competed hard but there were just too many casual, mindless turnovers. I’ve got three guys with four turnovers. You just can’t do that on the road, you can rarely get away with that at home. But that’s really where the game was at. It was a possession game: offensive rebounds for them and turnovers for us. -- Coach Fizdale

On Nikola Jokic

He’s very determined. He’s got all the skills; he runs, he posts, he can shoot the three, he’s an incredible passer, he competes his tail off, he crushed us on the offensive glass tonight. He was playing with a mission. -- Coach Fizdale

On how difficult it is to stay positive during this losing streak

It doesn’t matter how difficult it is, you just have to do it. You just have to find a way to win. You have to find a way to do what we are supposed to do and help our teammates. We cannot take things upon [yourself] because it’s hard to figure out sometimes but we have to do it as a team. -- Marc Gasol

On the team’s 4th quarter struggles

I’m not sure. A lack of communication on our switches. They switched on us and got some wide open three’s and offensive rebounds. We had no roll help and we had no man help and that really affected us. -- JaMychal Green

