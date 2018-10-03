Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Mavs on the second night of back to back

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points in three quarters of action to power the Dallas Mavericks over the Memphis Grizzlies, 114-80, Saturday night at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks (21-45), who earned consecutive victories for the first time since Jan. 9-10, scored the last 13 points of the opening period to take a 31-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and later scored the final seven points of the second quarter to take a 56-30 lead into halftime. Memphis was held scoreless for the last 2:50 of the first period and the last 2:34 of the second.

The Grizzlies (18-48) shot just 4-of-23 (.176) in the first quarter and 11-of-43 (.256) in the first half.

J.J. Barea and Doug McDermott scored 20 points apiece for Dallas, while Dwight Powell finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 17 points. JaMychal Green totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season and seventh since the All-Star Break. Jarell Martin added 13 points while starting in place of Marc Gasol (rest).

The Grizzlies also played without Mike Conley (left heel), Tyreke Evans (right rib), Mario Chalmers (right hamstring) and Andrew Harrison (right wrist). The Mavericks were without Dennis Smith Jr. (left knee soreness).

Memphis, which suffered its largest margin of defeat of the season, lost its 17th straight game and 14th in a row on the road.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to begin a three-game home stand, starting Monday, March 12 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Find Tickets

Key Run of the Night

The Mavericks used a 14-3 run early in the game to turn a one-point deficit (5-4) into a 10-point advantage (18-8). Dallas then led for the duration of the contest.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





See more photos.

Player Notes