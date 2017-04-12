Grizzlies close out regular season against the Mavs

MEMvDAL: Wallace Wrap
In their last matchup of the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Dallas Mavericks 100-93 on Wednesday night at FedExForum.
Although the Grizzlies led 55-46 at the half, the Mavericks held the Grizzlies to 19 points in each quarter in the second half while scoring a combined 54 themselves.
Zach Randolph (17,721) passed Magic Johnson (17,707) to become Michigan State University’s all-time leading NBA scorer while also passing Johnson for 75th in NBA history in career points scored. Randolph finished with 15 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes.
Playing his 1,347th career regular season game, Vince Carter passed Kobe Bryant (1,346) for 13th in NBA history for career regular season games played.
Mike Conley posted 15 points in 17 minutes while Marc Gasol recorded 13 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes.
Both teams made the same amount of field goals (33). However, Dallas did so on nine less attempts with 75 while the Grizzlies made 84 attempts from the field.
Nicolas Brussino posted a career-high 15 points and seven rebounds while Devin Harris also tallied 15 points. Dwight Powell (12 points), Jarrod Uthoff (11 points) and Nerlens Noel (10 points) also scored in double figures.
2016-17 Western Conference Playoffs Round 1:
Memphis is headed to their seventh consecutive NBA Playoffs and will face the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center this Saturday, April 15. Catch all the Grizzlies action at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN, and FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN. Tickets are on sale now for Grizzlies Home Games 1 and 2 in the Series.
Key Stat of the Night
- The two teams made the same amount of field goals (33), but Dallas did so on nine less attempts (75, .440). Memphis shot under 40 percent for the 21st time this season and went 6-15 when doing so.
- Trailing 78-74 with 9:36 remaining in the game, the Mavericks went on a 6-0 run over the next 2:37 to grab their first lead since it was 2-0.
Team Quotes
On his first season as head coach…
W“I feel like I learned a lot. Through good stuff and through some hard lessons. I was really trying to be open-minded about this year and really challenge myself and push myself to grow. I felt like that happened and I couldn’t have done it without that group of guys that’s in there. It really helped me. It really pushed me to be a better coach. I think a lot of circumstances this year pushed me to be a better coach. Whether I made the right decision or not I tried to learn from them. It was a fun year for me. I can’t believe it’s already 82 games. This thing went fast, but it’s my favorite time of year, playoffs. It’s an honor to be in the playoffs, when you make the playoffs. 16 teams. Our team is honored to be there and I think we will display it with our effort.-- Coach Fizdale
On Tony Allen's injury…
“I don’t think it’s, hearing me playing doctor right now, I don’t think it’s a big injury or anything like that. Obviously it scared the crap out of us when he got kicked. I think we are going to assess it tomorrow and see what happens and go from there.-- Coach Fizdale
On the mood of the playes knowing they will face San Antonio…
“They are optimistic and hungry and up for the challenge. They understand this year has been a rollercoaster with lineups and guys in and out and different things. All of us getting used to each other, merging cultures and everything. Now that we are here and everything we talked about all year, everything we prepared for is in our face now and I think they are really ready for it.-- Coach Fizdale
On the postseason…
I’m very excited, especially going into playoffs with a healthy team. Last year we were down a couple players, so it was a little more difficult for us, but this year we’re more confident.-- JaMychal Green
On if he’s concerned about Tony Allen being healthy for playoffs...
No, we know TA [Tony Allen], he’s a fighter. He’ll be back. Tonight was the last game of the season, so it’s important for him to get ready for the playoffs and be ready. I know he’ll be ready.-- JaMychal Green
On last year's series against the Spurs...
It motivates us a lot. We don’t want to have that same feeling that we did last year, especially not going out the way we did, 4-0. We’re going to put up a better fight. We’re more prepared this year. Like I said, we have a healthy team and that’s always a good thing.-- JaMychal Green
On how hard it is to focus on games when a playoff seed is secured...
They’re tough games to be a part of, but obviously we want to win every game we play. For the amount of minutes you go out there and play, you just go out there and play as hard as you can and just try to win the game. Tonight we relied on a lot of different guys. It was a good learning experience for them all. I think we’re just going to chalk it up and get ready for the series.-- Mike Conley
On people doubting the Grizzlies ...
For us and Memphis, this is our time to show what we got. We don’t really get the national attention and we float under the radar for a long time. Playoffs are normally that time when everybody wakes up and says, ‘Alright, Memphis is pretty good. They’re a team to be reckoned with.’ We take pride in that and we’re excited for the challenge against the Spurs.-- Mike Conley
Player Notes
- Vince Carter (1,347 games) passed Kobe Bryant (1,346 games) for 13th in NBA history for career regular season games played.
- Zach Randolph (17,721 points) passed Magic Johnson (17,707 points) to become Michigan State’s all-time NBA leading scorer. He also passed Johnson for 75th in NBA history in career points scored. He finished with 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
- Nicolas Brussino helped lead the Mavericks in scoring, posting a career-high 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting (4-of-8 3P).
- Jarrod Uthoff recorded his second career double-digit scoring effort, falling just one point shy of his career-high (12 on April 9, 2017 at Phoenix).