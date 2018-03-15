Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Bulls in final seconds, 110-111

The Memphis Grizzlies fell in a heartbreaker to the Chicago Bulls 111-110 on Thursday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies losing streak has reached 19 straight, tying the second-longest slide in franchise history.

The Grizzlies led 110-109 with 24.6 seconds to play but fouled Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney on a three-point attempt with 1.8 seconds on the clock. Blakeney made two of his three attempts, and Marc Gasol’s miss at the buzzer sealed Memphis’ eighth straight home loss.

Tyreke Evans led all scorers with 25 points (8-18 FG, 5-9 3P, 4-5 FT) and a game-high nine assists in his first game back from a 10-game layoff from a right rib injury. Marc Gasol added 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists. Jarell Martin finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 FT), and JaMychal Green and Dillon Brooks added 15 points apiece.

The Bulls were led by Zach LaVine, who finished with 20 points (4-12 FG, 10-10 FT). Bobby Portis scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3P) off the bench. Denzel Valentine also came off the bench and contributed 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3P). The Grizzlies’ bench was outscored by the Bulls’ reserves, 63-18.

Memphis got off to a hot start, starting the contest a 13-3 run and leading by as many as 11 (29-18) in the first frame behind Dillon Brooks, who scored 13 of his 15 total points in the period. The following three quarters would feature 19 lead changes. The Bulls would reach their largest lead, seven points, twice in the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies three-game home stand ends Saturday when they face the Denver Nuggets for the final time this season. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT. Tune into FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnace Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Key Stats of the Night

Chicago outscored Memphis in bench points, 63-18.

Key Run of the Night

The Grizzlies trailed by seven points (100-93) with 6:01 left in the game but tied the game at 101 after an 8-1 spurt… Memphis took a 106-103 advantage following Wayne Selden ’s three-pointer with 1:52 on the clock, but Chicago would answer back with two straight baskets to reclaim the lead, the first of five lead changes in the final two minutes.

’s three-pointer with 1:52 on the clock, but Chicago would answer back with two straight baskets to reclaim the lead, the first of five lead changes in the final two minutes. After Memphis opened up a 29-18 lead with 3:23 remaining in the opening frame, the Bulls outscored the Grizzlies 19-6 over the next 6:45 to take the lead at 37-35.

Team Quotes

On the losing streak:

The most important thing, and the thing we always do is we show up the next day. We prepare ourselves to play, we prepare to get better both individually and collectively, and we move forward. Tomorrow, you can’t do anything about tonight. You can’t do anything about last week. The only thing that you can affect is tomorrow, Saturday and us moving forward. That’s the approach we’ve got to take. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On battling until the end of the game:

It’s difficult. It’s frustrating. It’s hard. It’s whatever adjective you want to use, and it’s that. We put ourselves in a position where one stop gets us a win. So, give the guys credit again. The competition level is there. We needed a little bit more discipline. Defensively, I think we fouled four or five jump shooters, sending them to the free-throw line. We needed to contest challenge with discipline, but it’s a matter of what we do tomorrow. That’s what’s important. You show up, you move forward and you impact Saturday. That’s the mindset we have to have right now. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the young players on the team:

You look at the way that Jarell’s (Martin) been playing and he’s been consistently doing things that we need him to do to help this ball club and to help make him a NBA rotational player; a guy who can fit in and help a team win when it matters. Dillon Brooks is the same way. I think those guys have proven that they can help a team. I give Briante (Weber) a lot of credit. Just showing up with us yesterday, understanding what we were trying to do, going out and competing and being a part of it. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On how much this loss stung:

It’s just another one, but I thought tonight we did a better job. We looked more like a team. At least we were more consistent. We stuck to it. We rallied back. Obviously, we still have a lot of clean up to do, but at least I saw more effort, more grit out of the guys. Obviously, we still came up short and made mistakes at the end that made us pay. At least we can see stuff that we can build on. -- Marc Gasol

On if the last play was what he wanted:

Yes. I was looking over my right shoulder, the ball came a little long and I had to stop it and tap it. Then, I knew I didn’t have much time. I just tried to get enough arch. I didn’t want it to be short by any means. I just put too much arch on it and it just hit the back of the rim. -- Marc Gasol

On having Tyreke Evans back:

He’s another play maker. He’s someone who can break down at any moment and create for him or for somebody else. Obviously, we haven’t had in a while someone who could get to the rim with that effectiveness and make plays. Obviously, when you’re missing someone like that it’s pretty much 30 points, 19-20 points and 5 assists, that’s someone who creates 30 points a night and you’re going to miss that. -- Marc Gasol

On how he feels after his first game back:

I feel pretty good. My legs are a little heavy but I was good. -- Tyreke Evans

On how tough this loss was:

It was tough. We played hard, both teams played hard. We knocked down shots, but at the end I made a [stupid] foul and that’s on me. -- Tyreke Evans

On what sitting out the last few weeks has been like:

It was tough, but I just wanted to make sure that if I was going to come back, I was going to come back healthy. It took some time, but it felt good to do that today. -- Tyreke Evans

