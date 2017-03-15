Grizzlies take win in Chicago, 98-91

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Chicago Bulls, 98-91, splitting the season series 1-1 while winning on the road at United Center Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies went on a 10-0 run to start the second half and take the lead 64-50. Although the Bulls were able to tie the game twice in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies were able to pull away and secure the lead with 4:46 left in the game.

With their fifth three-pointer tonight, Memphis surpassed the single-season record of 620 three-pointers made, set in 2007-08. The Grizzlies hit 11 shots from beyond the arc, setting a new record of 627 and counting.

Mike Conley (8-12 FG, 5-8 3P, 6-6 FT) and Marc Gasol (10-21 FG, 3-6 3P, 4-5 FG) combined for 54 points with 27 points and seven assists each. Gasol scored 11 in the fourth quarter alone, shooting 2-of-3 from three-point range. Conley and Gasol combined to score 16 of the Grizzlies’ final 18 points in tonight’s win, while Gasol assisted Tony Allen (10 points) on Memphis’ other basket.

With his game-high nine rebounds, Zach Randolph (9,705) passed Bob Lanier (9,698) for 39th in NBA history for career rebounds.

Rajon Rondo led Chicago with 17 points and eight assists. Jimmy Butler and Nikola Mirotic both posted 14 points each while Denzel Valentine also contributed 11 points, all of which were scored in the second half.

Next Game

The Grizzlies travel to Atlanta tomorrow, March 16, as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at Phillips Arena at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes

On if the team is starting to feel whole again We are getting there. I like the way our defense is starting to come back to us. That is what I am used to seeing: us holding teams to 37.0 percent shooting. I am never going to get comfortable with our group. They have not been consistent enough to allow me to take my foot off the gas. I want to see us keep putting the effort together. -- Coach Fizdale

On Marc Gasol and Mike Conley closing out the game I think it was good to have Marc have a complete game, where he is doing everything for us. He defended, he let the three [pointer] go, he posted, he had a very versatile game tonight. Slowly but surely we are coming together. It is good to see our guys competing as a team, and with some purpose. That is nice to see. -- Coach Fizdale

On if he’s getting back to where he was defensively I thought these last two games pretty much got better, and I mean as a group we got back. For the most part our identity is being built on the defensive end. It was big for the team having it together on the defensive end. -- Tony Allen

On how much easier it is when Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are playing well together Obviously we were going to go to those guys. The best thing about those guys is their passing, and they make the right play. They got the 1-2 going and things just fall into line. We are going to need those guys down the stretch. -- Tony Allen

On what has been different the last couple games Defense. We have definitely been much more consistent. We are trusting the guy behind us a lot more, and the guy behind us has been there a lot more often. We have been tied together. You see guys moving at the same time, which we have to do defensively. It allows us to be more free with the ball. When we play like this good things happen. -- Marc Gasol

On if you feel like you are staying consistent Things are not as bad as a loss. We are always going to keep our mindset and try to get better. Whatever we are doing right we need to keep doing, and whatever is broke we need to fix it. We had a hard time against a team that beat us earlier, and then we got it right. -- Marc Gasol

Player Notes