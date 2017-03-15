Grizzlies Holiday Packs

MEM@CHI: Wallace View

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace breaks down the keys to the Grizzlies' 98-91 win in Chicago over the Bulls for their second straight victory on the heels of a 5-game losing streak.

MEM@CHI playlist 3/15/17

Mar 15, 2017  |  01:06
Grizzlies @ Bulls highlights
Watch the highlights from the Grizzlies' 98-91 win over the Bulls in Chicago.
Mar 15, 2017  |  01:32
Marc Gasol nets 27 in Chicago
Marc Gasol goes for 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds over the Bulls.
Mar 15, 2017  |  01:17
Freight Train
Marc Gasol plows his way to the basket for a slam.
Mar 15, 2017  |  00:07
Conley shakes Butler
Mike Conley puts a nasty move on Jimmy Butler and nails a triple.
Mar 15, 2017  |  00:10
Mike Conley Scores 27 Points
Mike Conley scores 27 points, grabs nine rebounds, and hands out seven assists to lead the Grizzlies to victory.
Mar 15, 2017  |  01:17
Green posterizes Wade
JaMychal Green catches an inbound pass and rises for a thunderous dunk over Dwyane Wade.
Mar 15, 2017  |  00:10
Wright dunks through contact
Brandan Wright gets an offensive board and finishes with an and-1 slam.
Mar 15, 2017  |  00:11
Green picks Wade’s pocket
JaMychal Green sneaks up on Dwyane Wade for a steal.
Mar 15, 2017  |  00:14
Carter nails the three
Vince Carter knocks down the three-pointer off the pass from Marc Gasol.
Mar 15, 2017  |  00:15

Grizzlies take win in Chicago, 98-91

Posted: Mar 15, 2017

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Chicago Bulls, 98-91, splitting the season series 1-1 while winning on the road at United Center Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies went on a 10-0 run to start the second half and take the lead 64-50. Although the Bulls were able to tie the game twice in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies were able to pull away and secure the lead with 4:46 left in the game.

With their fifth three-pointer tonight, Memphis surpassed the single-season record of 620 three-pointers made, set in 2007-08. The Grizzlies hit 11 shots from beyond the arc, setting a new record of 627 and counting.

Mike Conley (8-12 FG, 5-8 3P, 6-6 FT) and Marc Gasol (10-21 FG, 3-6 3P, 4-5 FG) combined for 54 points with 27 points and seven assists each. Gasol scored 11 in the fourth quarter alone, shooting 2-of-3 from three-point range. Conley and Gasol combined to score 16 of the Grizzlies’ final 18 points in tonight’s win, while Gasol assisted Tony Allen (10 points) on Memphis’ other basket.

With his game-high nine rebounds, Zach Randolph (9,705) passed Bob Lanier (9,698) for 39th in NBA history for career rebounds.

Rajon Rondo led Chicago with 17 points and eight assists. Jimmy Butler and Nikola Mirotic both posted 14 points each while Denzel Valentine also contributed 11 points, all of which were scored in the second half.

Next Game

The Grizzlies travel to Atlanta tomorrow, March 16, as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at Phillips Arena at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

Grizzlies @ Bulls photos

March 15, 2017

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On if the team is starting to feel whole again We are getting there. I like the way our defense is starting to come back to us. That is what I am used to seeing: us holding teams to 37.0 percent shooting. I am never going to get comfortable with our group. They have not been consistent enough to allow me to take my foot off the gas. I want to see us keep putting the effort together.
-- Coach Fizdale
On Marc Gasol and Mike Conley closing out the game I think it was good to have Marc have a complete game, where he is doing everything for us. He defended, he let the three [pointer] go, he posted, he had a very versatile game tonight. Slowly but surely we are coming together. It is good to see our guys competing as a team, and with some purpose. That is nice to see.
-- Coach Fizdale
On if he’s getting back to where he was defensively I thought these last two games pretty much got better, and I mean as a group we got back. For the most part our identity is being built on the defensive end. It was big for the team having it together on the defensive end.
-- Tony Allen
On how much easier it is when Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are playing well together Obviously we were going to go to those guys. The best thing about those guys is their passing, and they make the right play. They got the 1-2 going and things just fall into line. We are going to need those guys down the stretch.
-- Tony Allen
On what has been different the last couple games Defense. We have definitely been much more consistent. We are trusting the guy behind us a lot more, and the guy behind us has been there a lot more often. We have been tied together. You see guys moving at the same time, which we have to do defensively. It allows us to be more free with the ball. When we play like this good things happen.
-- Marc Gasol
On if you feel like you are staying consistent Things are not as bad as a loss. We are always going to keep our mindset and try to get better. Whatever we are doing right we need to keep doing, and whatever is broke we need to fix it. We had a hard time against a team that beat us earlier, and then we got it right.
-- Marc Gasol

Player Notes

  • Mike Conley scored 27 points, dished seven assists and grabbed nine rebounds.
  • Marc Gasol tallied 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
  • Tony Allen finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
