Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies slip to Hornets, 99-104

The Grizzlies lost for the first time at FedExForum this season as they fell to the Charlotte Hornets 104-99 on Wednesday night.

All five Grizzlies starters scored within the first 2:39 of action, and after nine lead changes, the teams were tied at 31 at the end of the first quarter.

Tyreke Evans began the second quarter with six straight points to stretch the Grizzlies’ lead to eight. After a three-pointer by Chandler Parsons, the Grizzlies completed an 11-3 run with 8:15 to play in the half. The Hornets would answer with a run of their own as they scored seven unanswered points to tie it back up at 47 with 3:43 remaining, however did not regain a lead until the fourth and final quarter of play.

The Grizzlies’ lead swelled to 13 in the fourth quarter, but the team’s shooting went cold thereafter as the team went 8:11 without a field goal. The Hornets would go on 15-4 run of action to take a 94-93 lead with 3:36 remaining in the game. With the Hornets in a bonus early in the quarter, they continued to attack the hoop and would hold on for their fourth victory on the season.

The Grizzlies were led by Evans, who scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Mike Conley scored 16 points, while James Ennis III and Dillon Brooks contributed 11 apiece. Marc Gasol netted 10 points.

Kemba Walker led the way for the Hornets with 27 points on 7-of-15 shooting and going 12-of-13 from the free throw line. Jeremy Lamb also put up 17 points while Malik Monk added 13.

Key Stats of the Night

Memphis shot 25.0 percent from the field (11-44 FG, 4-19 3P) in the second half, including 22.2 percent (6-27 FG, 2-11 3P) in the fourth quarter after shooting 42.9 percent (21-49 FG) in the first half… The Grizzlies, who shot a season-low 34.4 percent (32-93 FG) for the game, misfired on 16 of their 21 shots in the paint (23.8 percent) after halftime tonight.

The Grizzlies went without a field goal for a stretch of 8:11 spanning the third and fourth quarters, missing 14 straight shot attempts before Brandan Wright’s tip layup with 9:18 left in the game.

Key Runs of the Night

Trailing by six points (93-87) with 5:55 remaining in the game, Charlotte scored seven straight points to take a 94-93 lead with 3:36 on the clock, the Hornets’ first lead since leading 25-24 with 3:04 left in the first quarter… Kemba Walker added two free throws and Jeremy Lamb split a pair at the line to make it a 10-0 run and a four-point Hornets lead (97-93).

Grizzlies vs. Hornets photos 10.30.17 October 30, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies passes the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Dwight Howard #12 of the Charlotte Hornets shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies before the game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Mario Chalmers #6 and Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies before the game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 30, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

Team Quotes

On tonight's game

Everything went wrong at the same time. It just seemed like we couldn’t make a layup when we had a layup. When we had open threes, we couldn’t make open threes. We ended up passing up two or three open shots that we should’ve taken. Again, I’ve got to watch the film. I don’t want to speak too soon, but I thought we messed with the game again and didn’t play with a lead like we were supposed to for whatever reason. Defensively, we just had some air head mistakes that we normally haven’t been making where we gave up threes, didn’t stop the ball twice on the weak side. We got sucked in on stuff that we normally don’t get sucked in on and gave up threes on the weak side. Frustrating, but we’ll get into the film and we’ll learn from it. -- Coach Fizdale

On Mike Conley struggling offensively

You see the shots that he’s getting, those are Mike Conley shots—those open threes, some of those layups. I don’t think it’s anything systematically we have to do, I just think he’ll settle in and those shots will start falling for him. He’s even uncharacteristically missing some free throws right now that he normally makes, but it’s a long season. I’m not worried about Mike at all. I’ll take those shots every day of the week, and I know that once we move a little more into the season, he’s going to start hitting those. -- Coach Fizdale

On losing leads

I’m going to get into the film and watch when we have leads, and see what’s happening to us. I know a lot of it is casual play and that will always get you burnt in this league. It’s so easy to lose a lead with the way teams shoot the ball. I felt like a few times on the glass, we didn’t check out. [Cody] Zeller was all over it, getting to the ball quicker than us, but it almost felt like we were playing the clock and not the game. Like I said, a lot of this is me speculating off what I just saw. I want to get into the film and find out for sure what happened. -- Coach Fizdale

On the team’s shooting tonight

Yeah, we missed some shots, but you’ve got to give them credit. They made plays down the stretch. They hurt us in the fourth quarter. We didn’t take advantage of opportunities – free throws, layups, anything that we had good looks on that teams have to capitalize on, especially in late game situations. -- Mike Conley

On his own shooting struggles

Yeah, I’m getting pretty good looks, man. Just got to keep shooting them. They’ll fall. Teammates are confident in me. Coaches are confident in me. It’s just a little frustrating, but I’ll get it going. -- Mike Conley

On the role that shooting played in the loss

It’s [that], and not getting enough stops at the same time. We missed too many [shots], especially down the stretch. I made the wrong read too many times. When I saw space, I maybe shot it too quick, forced a couple maybe I shouldn’t have. But at the same time, I think we couldn’t get stops to keep the game in our favor. -- Marc Gasol

On the team’s trouble finishing at the rim

Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in. I don’t think it’s sloppy play. Trust me. In ten years, I still haven’t met a player that wants to miss on purpose. -- Marc Gasol

Player Notes