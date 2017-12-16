Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies battle but fall to Celtics

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Boston Celtics 102-93 Saturday night at FedExForum, splitting the weekend home back-to-back series.

After a slow start, the Grizzlies trailed 31-12 at the end of the first quarter. The 19-point deficit was the largest the Grizzles have trailed in any quarter this season. Memphis clawed back from their sluggish start behind 15 first half points from guard Tyreke Evans that helped cut the deficit to eight (48-40) at halftime.

Trailing 69-60 with 3:26 remaining, Memphis rallied to end the quarter on a 13-2 run, spearheaded by Marc Gasol, who scored 21 of his 30 points during the frame, and went ahead for for the first time since leading 5-4 at the 10:17 mark in the first quarter. However, Boston opened the fourth quarter with a 16-0 run of its own to regain a 14-point lead.

Gasol led all scorers and ended the back-to-back weekend averaging 17.0 points in third quarters. His 21 third-quarter points were just one shy of tying the franchise record for points in a single quarter (the record, 22 points, is shared by Greg Anthony and Troy Daniels). Tyreke Evans finished with 25 points as the two combined for 55 of Memphis’ 93 points. Dillon Brooks added 14 points and was a career high 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

The Celtics had seven players reach double digits in scoring. Kyrie Irving led the way with 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting and was 4-of-9 from three-point range. Jayson Tatum added 19 on 7-of-13 shooting, making him the 4th rookie this season to record 15 games of at least 15 points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies travel to Golden State where they look to remain unbeaten against the Warriors this season on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Key Stats of the Night

The Celtics outscored the Grizzlies 31-12 in the first quarter and led by as many as 21 in the period. Boston shot 57.9 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point range. The Celtics also converted five Grizzlies turnovers into 11 points.

Key Run of the Night

Team Quotes

On what went wrong tonight for the Grizzlies

I think it was those first two minutes of the fourth quarter. When you play a team like this with guys that can shoot and create the way that they can, they make you pay for mistakes. And you’ve got to give them credit, they created a lot of those mistakes. They’ve got guys all over the floor that can break you down and make tough shots. There were possessions where we defended them pretty well, but they were still able to make those shots. So, you’ve got to give them credit for that run. Their talent, their execution, you’ve got to give them credit for that. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the Grizzlies’ younger players

I think it’s awesome to have a group like that. Young, energetic guys who play with spirit. And they embodied all the things that we continue to talk about. Kobi Simmons came from our G League as a two-way and he didn’t know if he was going to be thrown in the mix and then he was thrown in the mix with that second group. That gave us a huge spark. Deyonta Davis, Jarell Martin, the guys who have had inconsistent roles on this team and been in and out. You’ve got to give those guys the utmost credit and most respect for taking their job seriously and always being in a position to help. You go down a list of the guys and you think about Andrew Harrison, he’s been in and out of the lineup and then for him to be able to perform the way that he had. So, you’ve got to give these guys a ton of credit. Their fight, their grit, you’ve got to give them a lot of credit and pay them a lot of respect for what they’ve been able to do in tough situations. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On competing against a team like the Celtics

Anytime you try on one of the elites in the NBA, it’s always that test. You hate to say it and you hate to see it, but to be down 31-12 against this team in the first quarter and expecting it, right? Because they lost three of their last five games. They lost a game versus Utah last night and when elite teams and prideful teams have those situations happen, the next night they’re pretty good. They came and tried to give us a knockout blow in the first quarter and we took that punch, then we were able to put ourselves in a position to come back and take the lead. A lot of good things are happening. A lot of good things are brewing in that locker room right now. It’s four quarters of it though and that’s what we’re searching for and that’s where our mind is. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On how proud he is about how the team played tonight

The effort is something that has got to be constant. Mistakes will be made for sure; hopefully we can cut them down. We’ve got to be able to execute what we work on better defensively and offensively, be a little less predictable, having more reads and plays that are not for us, being triggers for all the guys, and defensively having better communication. That should give us more trust … When you cover someone and have their back, that should bring trust for everybody. Hopefully we can do more and more of that and continue to grow as a team because that’s what really needs to happen for us to become a good team. -- Marc Gasol

On prioritizing his offense in the third quarter

I don’t know. Obviously I got going a little bit when the guys found me. Before the game, we talked with J.B. (Bickerstaff) about facing them more and not backing down because when I back down, they really crowd the paint and it’s hard to work though that with your back to the double team. So facing up and using less back downs. I just went with that and every time I caught it I made a play for myself or somebody else right away. That way they can’t just load and collapse every time. -- Marc Gasol

On if there is a spot in the season where he starts to panic

I don’t work that way. Every morning I take my positive vitamins and do my Zen or yoga, whatever I need to do to block everything out and try to do my job as best as I can. I need to be better for these guys in order for them to have confidence. That’s all my focus is. I don’t think about records. I don’t think about wins. I think you guys know me enough to know that I don’t think about the end result as much as how you get there and the things you need to do to get there. The importance of processing with this team is huge. It’s not so much about winning or losing, it’s more about the things you need to do today to improve as a team to actually be a good team again. -- Marc Gasol

On how he played

I feel like I played okay, I could’ve done more. I just had to come out there, be active, and do what I do. Play hard and run the floor. That’s what I did for my team. Got some stops for us, got out in transition. -- Jarell Martin

Player Notes